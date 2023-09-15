EA FC 24 leak reveals major Weekend League and TOTW changes

EA FC 24 is rumored to change Weekend League rewards and improve the quality of special cards in the TOTW teams.

EA SPORTS FC 24 revolutionizes Ultimate Team by adding women, a new trait system, upgradeable players, and PlayStyles. Players can use men’s and women’s footballers on the same pitch for the first time in mode history. Next, Evolutions finally allows users to upgrade their club legends by competing objectives.

Lastly, PlayStyles grants unique capabilities to cards, while PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. Some examples include improved finesse shots, first-time passes, first touch, and more.

Yet, while we know plenty of information about new features, EA has remained tight-lipped about whether there will be any changes to legacy features. Thankfully, a recent leak provided some much-needed insight on Weekend League and TOTW reworks.

EA FC 24 rumored to remove red picks

In FIFA 23 and other previous series entries, players earned red cards as part of their Weekend League rewards, which are untradeable TOTW items.

On September 15, reliable FC 24 leaker DonkTrading revealed that red picks are being removed, the TOTW teams will only include 80+ cards, and Evolutions cards will be featured in promos.

Previously TOTW teams featured silver cards and sometimes even bronze players. That isn’t to say some of those special silver cards weren’t good, but this will surely be a welcomed change from community members.

Donk did not reveal what fills in for red picks but claimed, “Red picks removed & replaced by rewards of equivalent value.”

As previously mentioned, Evolutions allows users to upgrade cards by completing objectives. The leak suggests that players can upgrade certain promo cards, which would be an exciting way to reward players who put in the time.

It is important to take these leaks with a grain of salt until EA provides official confirmation. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.