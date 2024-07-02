EA FC 24 FUTTIES: How to vote, card leaks & more

The ever-popular FUTTIES promo will make its return in EA FC 24 before long, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

When EA SPORTS FC took over from the FIFA series, many diehard Ultimate Team fans wondered if a number of their favorite promos would be changed in a big way or, even, completely disappear.

A few long-term promos have been shelved and replaced by fresh ones, which have brought some interesting cards to Ultimate Team but one that won’t be going anywhere is FUTTIES.

That’s right, the fan-favorite promo where you can vote for some of the cards that will be added, is coming back before long, and we’ve already gotten a few details about what it’ll include. And, this year, that means ICONS.

In terms of a start date, sadly, we do not have a confirmed release date for FUTTIES just yet and EA SPORTS haven’t begun teasing it either.

However, leakers have claimed it will be the first event after Euro 2024 and Copa America come to an end in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, we expect FUTTIES to start on either July 19 or July 26, as those are the first Fridays that make the most sense for this promo. Though, once we have a confirmed date, we’ll update this article.

EA FC 24: How to vote for FUTTIES

As noted, the FUTTIES event will very likely give players the chance to vote on some of the cards that will be released via an in-game vote.

This should follow the way things were in previous games, where you select a card when you log-in.

Load into EA FC 24 Ultimate Team A ‘you have some items to deal with’ message will appear Select one of the loan player FUTTIES cards that appears on-screen to register a vote Wait for the winner’s SBC to be released to see if your player wins

EA FC 24 FUTTIES: What will the promo include?

In terms of what else will be included in the promo, as noted, there will be ICON cards involved, seeing as leakers like DonkTrading and FUT Scoreboard have already revealed the card art for those.

On top of that, we’ll likely see some Evolutions, SBCs, and objectives to complete, as well as some full card releases in packs.

These cards also likely make up some ‘Best Of’ squads that are released towards the end of the promo. So, there should be plenty to get stuck into with FUTTIES this year.