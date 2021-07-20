Best goalkeepers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Picking up a world-class goalkeeper in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is going to be key if you want a top-tier squad, but which shot-stopper should you choose?

With the release of FIFA 22 finally on the horizon, players have begun to shift their focus to the next iteration of Ultimate Team. While EA is guaranteed to surprise the community with a set of new features, the fundamentals of the FUT mode will likely remain the same.

As always, that means it’s difficult to build an effective starting XI right after the release of the game and it can be hard to know which players to buy. Whether it’s strikers, wingers, midfielders, or defenders, every position is key if you’re going to create a top-tier squad.

Advertisement

So, ahead of the launch of FIFA 22, we’ve showcased our predictions for the best meta goalkeepers that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best goalkeepers in FIFA 22

There’s a lot of factors that go into picking a world-class goalkeeper, whether it’s reflexes, handling, or kicking, they’re all important stats.

To ensure there’s plenty of options for you to choose from, we’ve put together a prediction list that will rundown which goalkeepers we think will be meta in FIFA 22.

After the release of the game, we’ll also include a cheapest goalkeepers list that will go through the best budget options for players who don’t have a lot of cash to spare.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, this list will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta goalkeepers predictions for FIFA 22

While these goalkeepers will certainly set you back a lot of coins after the release of FIFA 22, they’re definitely a worthy investment.

We’ll add their specific prices, rating, and overall stats as soon as the upcoming game is released.

Player Name Club Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG Alisson Liverpool Ederson Manchester City Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich Yann Sommer M’gladbach Samir Handanovic Inter Milan Wojciech Szczesny Juventus Keylor Navas PSG Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur Peter Gulacsi RB Leipzig

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best goalkeepers to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

Don’t forget to check out our pre-order guide if you’re unsure what perks each edition of the game offers.

Finally, if you’re looking for all the latest FIFA 22 news, leaks, and guides, check out our dedicated home page.