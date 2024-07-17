EA Sports recently confirmed the launch date for the new football sim, so here’s everything we know so far about EA FC 25, including its editions, pre-order bonuses, crossplay features, and more.

After their first solo venture, EA’s studio is back with a new edition of EA Sports FC, which has some interesting changes in store for players and new features to enjoy.

The upcoming EA FC 25 game will bring back Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and some new additions and tweaks after listening carefully to fan feedback. So, if you want to know when you’ll be able to get back on the pitch, here’s the information you need.

After a lot of fan speculation and some major leaks, EA Sports confirmed that EA FC 25 will be released on September 27, 2024, almost a year after EA FC 24.

That means the closed beta will probably start at the beginning of August, while early access will kick off on September 20, 2024, giving the studio enough room to tighten up the final details before releasing the anticipated football sim.

EA SPORTS

All EA FC 25 platforms

As with EA FC 24, EA Sports will release EA FC 25 on every platform. That means players will be able to enjoy it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The previous installment was the first EA game to be released on Nintendo Switch in a full, non-legacy format, missing HyperMotion V and cross-platform features. We still don’t have confirmation if every feature will make it to the Nintendo console this time around.

Reveal trailer for EA FC 25

The first trailer for EA FC 25 was released worldwide on July 17, 2024.

EA FC 25 editions & pre-order bonuses

As usual with this type of game, EA FC 25 will have two editions: Standard and Ultimate.

Standard ($69.99)

Base game with all the features

Access on September 27, 2024

Ultimate ($99.99)

Base game with all the features

7 days of early access (from September 20, 2024)

Pre-order bonuses

7 days early access (starting September 20, 2024)

Doubled bonus points while playing Rush with friends

FC Hub season 1 head start

Special FUT and Clubs rewards

3 Galactico icons for Career Mode (Beckham/Zidane/Ronaldo)

1 Player evolution slot in Ultimate Team (for a Striker under 82)

3850 FC Points for Nintendo Switch users and 4600 FC Points for all other platforms

Those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 20, 2024, will be rewarded with an untradeable Hero Player Item for EA FC 25 Ultimate Team along with an upgraded ‘Prime’ version coming later on. They will also receive a Hero or ICON Player Item for their current EA FC 24 save.

All EA FC 25 cover stars

The Standard Edition will feature Jade Bellingham on its cover, making him the youngest cover athlete in EA’s history. Captured during the El Clásico, Bellingham can be seen performing his Belligol celebration in front of his home crowd at the Bernabéu.

The Ultimate Edition will feature the player accompanied by Ballon d’Or Aitana Bonmatí and legends David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Gianluigi Buffon along with 17 of the most important football trophies in the world including the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, Ballon d’Or, Premier League, LALIGA, Liga F, Serie A, and Ligue 1 amongst many others.

EA SPORTS

Is EA FC 25 crossplay? Cross-platform explained

Yes, EA FC 25 features crossplay, but it’s tied to same-generation platforms and only on specific game modes. This means PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users can play together, while PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners can do the same.

Unfortunately – and just as with the previous installment – the Nintendo Switch version won’t have crossplay.

Keep in mind that out of all the game modes EA FC 25 offers, only Pro Clubs, Co-Op Seasons, RUSH, Ultimate Team, and Online Friendlies and Sessions are the ones that can access crossplay.

As for cross-platform progression, the game will not support it, so if you start playing EA FC 25 on one platform and then move to another, you’ll have to start from scratch.

Will EA FC 25 be available in EA Play?

No, EA FC 25 will not be fully available in EA Play at launch. However, EA Play subscribers will be able to enjoy a 10-hour trial during the game’s early access.

Additionally, EA Play members can score recurring rewards including monthly Football Ultimate Team Draft Tokens, seasonal Club Rewards, save 10% on FC Points, and more.

That’s all you need to know about EA FC 25. Don’t forget to check how to get beta codes and learn all about the upcoming FC IQ and RUSH features.