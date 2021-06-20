9 FIFA 22 ICONs potentially leaked

A new update for FIFA Online may have given us an insight into the new ICON cards we can expect to see in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, and it looks like an interesting bunch.

Each year, before the new FIFA game releases, fans across the globe pour in with ideas for what EA SPORTS can change, add, or remove from the game.

For most, the focus is on Ultimate Team and what new features, card types, promos, and ICONs might be added.

In FIFA 21, EA dropped the biggest crop of ICONs yet, with over 100 being up for grabs. As the focus switches to FIFA 22, they’ll be adding new ones, and it looks like we might have an idea on who they might be.

As spotted by FIFA Ultimate Team leaker KingLangpard, FIFA Online received a new update where nine new ICONs were added.

This list includes Arsenal legend Robin Van Persie, Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas, the iconic Wesley Sneijder, as well as Manchester United cult hero Park Ji-Sung.

On top of those more modern players, Gabriel Batistuta – better known as Batigol – and Jaap Stam are also mentioned. The pair have long been on wishlists for new ICONs, but haven’t been added before.

Possible FIFA 22 ICONs

Gabriel Batistuta

Iker Casillas

Cha Bum-Kun

Diego Forlan

Lucio

Park Ji Sung

Wesley Sneidjer

Jaap Stam

Robin Van Persie

On top of those, some rumors have suggested that Chelsea legend John Terry will join the ICON list in FIFA 22, but, like the list above, that’s unconfirmed.

EA will likely keep quite a few of the FIFA 21 ICONs and move them into FIFA 22, and add a handful of new names.

Once these names start to filter out and we got confirmation, we’ll update this article. Plus, you can find updates on our FIFA Twitter pages – UltimatTeamUK and FUTWatch.