FIFA 22 Division Rivals rewards guide: Ranks, release times & tips

FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon, and players are already preparing themselves for the upcoming Division Rivals season. Here’s everything you need to know about the rewards, including when they refresh.
Division Rivals is arguably the most popular mode in FIFA Ultimate Team. Unlike Squad Battles, which pits players against the AI, Division Rivals is all about testing your mettle against other players and their teams online.
Like other competitive games, it has a ranked system that assigns skill ratings to players, which can then be increased or decreased depending on their performances throughout the week.
There are multiple divisions that players can wind up in, and finishing the week in any one of them will determine what rewards you’ll receive. Here’s everything we know about the rewards and what days they’ll be handed out in FIFA 22.
FIFA 22 Division Rivals Rewards
When do Division Rivals come out in FIFA 22?
Division Rivals in FIFA 22 will run in weekly sessions starting on Thursdays and running until the following Thursday. Naturally, that means the rewards release when these periods refresh, which happens at the following times:
- 12:00 AM PDT
- 2:00 AM CDT
- 3:00 AM EDT
- 8:00 AM BST (UK)
- 9:00 AM CEST (EU)
- 5:00 PM AEDT (AUS – next day)
Division Rivals Ranks & Prizes
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 115 points
- Relegation: N/A
- FUT Champs points (per match): 20 (win), 8 (draw), 4 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 1,000 Coins
- 2 Premium Gold Packs
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins): 15,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack and 2 Gold Packs
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 4 Gold Packs
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 20,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 1 Bronze Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 1 Bronze Pack
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 28,000 Coins and 20 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 2 Mixed Players Packs, and 20 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 4 Mixed Players Packs, and 20 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 350 points
- Relegation: 0 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 25 (win), 10 (draw), 6 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 2 Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 2,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 17,500 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 25,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 1 Consumables Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 2 Consumables Packs
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 34,000 Coins and 25 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Consumables Packs, and 25 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 4 Consumables Packs, and 25 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 550 points
- Relegation: 150 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 30 (win), 12 (draw), 6 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 1,000 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Gold Pack
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 20,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 30,000 Coins and 30 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 30 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 30 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 40,000 Coins and 60 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, and 60 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, and 60 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 750 points
- Relegation: 400 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 40 (win), 16 (draw), 8 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 2 Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 3,000 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Gold Pack
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 24,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs and 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 35,000 Coins and 40 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Mega Packs and 40 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Mega Packs and 40 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 45,000 Coins and 80 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 1,000 points
- Relegation: 650 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 50 (win), 20 (draw), 9 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 27,500 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 39,000 Coins and 50 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 50 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 50 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 52,000 Coins and 100 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 100 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 100 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 1,250 points
- Relegation: 900 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 65 (win), 26 (draw), 14 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 2 Gold Packs
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 32,000 Coins and 65 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 44,000 Coins and 130 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 130 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 130 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 58,000 Coins and 195 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 195 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 195 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 1,500 points
- Relegation: 1,150 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 80 (win), 32 (draw), 16 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
- 1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 3,500 Coins
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 2 Premium Gold Packs
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 34,000 Coins and 80 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 50,000 Coins and 160 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 160 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 160 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 65,000 Coins and 240 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 240 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 240 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 1,700 points
- Relegation: 1,400 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 125 (win), 50 (draw), 24 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 3 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 4,500 Coins
- 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 36,000 Coins and 125 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 125 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 125 Champions Points
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 53,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Mega Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable)2 Rare Mega Packs, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 70,000 Coins and 375 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Rare Mega Packs, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 375 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Rare Mega Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 375 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: 1,900 points
- Relegation: 1,600 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 250 (win), 100 (draw), 50 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 4 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1 Premium Gold Pack
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 40,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 250 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 250 Champions Points
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 58,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Mega Packs, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 500 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Mega Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 500 Champions Points
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 75,000 Coins and 750 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack, 2 Mega Packs, and 750 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Mixed Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs, 4 Mega Packs, and 750 Champions Points
- One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA
- Promotion: N/A
- Relegation: 1,800 points
- FUT Champs points (per match): 500 (win), 200 (draw), 100 (loss)
Rank VI
- TBA
Rank V
- 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)
Rank IV
- 2 Premium Gold Players Packs
- 250 Champions Points
Rank III
- Option 1 (Coins) 42,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 500 Champions Points
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 500 Champions Points
Rank II
- Option 1 (Coins) 61,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Ultimate Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Ultimate Packs
Rank I
- Option 1 (Coins) 80,000 Coins
- Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Ultimate Pack and 1 Mega Pack
- Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Ultimate Packs and 2 Mega Packs
That’s everything we know about FIFA 22’s Division Rivals rewards so far. As you can see, it is expected to work much in the same way as previous titles.
However, if any additional changes are announced closer to the release date, we’ll be sure to update them here.
