FIFA 22 Division Rivals rewards guide: Ranks, release times & tips

FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon, and players are already preparing themselves for the upcoming Division Rivals season. Here’s everything you need to know about the rewards, including when they refresh.

Division Rivals is arguably the most popular mode in FIFA Ultimate Team. Unlike Squad Battles, which pits players against the AI, Division Rivals is all about testing your mettle against other players and their teams online.

Like other competitive games, it has a ranked system that assigns skill ratings to players, which can then be increased or decreased depending on their performances throughout the week.

There are multiple divisions that players can wind up in, and finishing the week in any one of them will determine what rewards you’ll receive. Here’s everything we know about the rewards and what days they’ll be handed out in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Division Rivals Rewards

When do Division Rivals come out in FIFA 22?

Division Rivals in FIFA 22 will run in weekly sessions starting on Thursdays and running until the following Thursday. Naturally, that means the rewards release when these periods refresh, which happens at the following times:

12:00 AM PDT

2:00 AM CDT

3:00 AM EDT

8:00 AM BST (UK)

9:00 AM CEST (EU)

5:00 PM AEDT (AUS – next day)

Division Rivals Ranks & Prizes

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 115 points

Relegation: N/A

FUT Champs points (per match): 20 (win), 8 (draw), 4 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Rank IV

1,000 Coins

2 Premium Gold Packs

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins): 15,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack and 2 Gold Packs

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 4 Gold Packs

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 20,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 1 Bronze Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs and 1 Bronze Pack

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 28,000 Coins and 20 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 2 Mixed Players Packs, and 20 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 4 Mixed Players Packs, and 20 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 350 points

Relegation: 0 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 25 (win), 10 (draw), 6 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

2 Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

2,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 17,500 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 25,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 1 Consumables Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs and 2 Consumables Packs

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 34,000 Coins and 25 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Consumables Packs, and 25 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 4 Consumables Packs, and 25 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 550 points

Relegation: 150 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 30 (win), 12 (draw), 6 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

1 Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Rank IV

1,000 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Gold Pack

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 20,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 30,000 Coins and 30 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 30 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 30 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 40,000 Coins and 60 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, and 60 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, and 60 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 750 points

Relegation: 400 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 40 (win), 16 (draw), 8 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

2 Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

3,000 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Gold Pack

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 24,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack and 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs and 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 35,000 Coins and 40 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Mega Packs and 40 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Mega Packs and 40 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 45,000 Coins and 80 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 4 Prime Mixed Players Packs, and 80 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 1,000 points

Relegation: 650 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 50 (win), 20 (draw), 9 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 27,500 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 39,000 Coins and 50 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 50 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 50 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 52,000 Coins and 100 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 100 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 100 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 1,250 points

Relegation: 900 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 65 (win), 26 (draw), 14 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 Gold Packs

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 32,000 Coins and 65 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Mega Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Mega Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 65 Champions Points

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 44,000 Coins and 130 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 130 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 130 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 58,000 Coins and 195 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 195 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 195 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 1,500 points

Relegation: 1,150 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 80 (win), 32 (draw), 16 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

1 Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Rank IV

3,500 Coins

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

2 Premium Gold Packs

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 34,000 Coins and 80 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Mega Packs and 80 Champions Points

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 50,000 Coins and 160 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 160 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 160 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 65,000 Coins and 240 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 240 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 240 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 1,700 points

Relegation: 1,400 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 125 (win), 50 (draw), 24 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

3 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

4,500 Coins

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 36,000 Coins and 125 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, and 125 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, and 125 Champions Points

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 53,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Mega Pack, 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable)2 Rare Mega Packs, 2 Prime Mixed Players Packs, 4 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 250 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 70,000 Coins and 375 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 2 Rare Mega Packs, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 375 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 4 Rare Mega Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 375 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: 1,900 points

Relegation: 1,600 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 250 (win), 100 (draw), 50 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

4 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1 Premium Gold Pack

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 40,000 Coins and 250 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, and 250 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, and 250 Champions Points

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 58,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 3 Mega Packs, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, and 500 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 6 Mega Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, and 500 Champions Points

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 75,000 Coins and 750 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack, 2 Mega Packs, and 750 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Mixed Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs, 4 Mega Packs, and 750 Champions Points

One-time Promotional Coin Bonus: TBA

Promotion: N/A

Relegation: 1,800 points

FUT Champs points (per match): 500 (win), 200 (draw), 100 (loss)

Rank VI

TBA

Rank V

3 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

Rank IV

2 Premium Gold Players Packs

250 Champions Points

Rank III

Option 1 (Coins) 42,000 Coins and 500 Champions Points

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack, and 500 Champions Points

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs, and 500 Champions Points

Rank II

Option 1 (Coins) 61,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Ultimate Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Ultimate Packs

Rank I

Option 1 (Coins) 80,000 Coins

Option 2 (Tradeable) 1 Ultimate Pack and 1 Mega Pack

Option 3 (Untradeable) 2 Ultimate Packs and 2 Mega Packs

That’s everything we know about FIFA 22’s Division Rivals rewards so far. As you can see, it is expected to work much in the same way as previous titles.

However, if any additional changes are announced closer to the release date, we’ll be sure to update them here.