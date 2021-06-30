FIFA 22 Squad Battles rewards guide: Ranks, release times & tips

FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon, and players are already preparing themselves for the upcoming Squad Battles season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Squad Battles rewards, including when they refresh.
Contents
- FIFA 22 Squad Battles Rewards
EA SPORTS introduced Squad Battles into FIFA Ultimate Team several years ago, and it’s become a staple part of the system ever since.
It’s different from Division Rivals and FUT Champs, which match players with each other online. Instead, Squad Battles gives players the chance to test their team against other player’s teams while they’re being controlled by the AI.
It’s become a formidable mode in its own right, with varying difficulties that help impact the kinds of rewards up for grabs. Here’s everything we know about them so far, including when they can be expected to refresh each week.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 Squad Battles Rewards
When do Squad Battles rewards come out in FIFA 22?
Squad Battle Rewards in FIFA 22 will work the same way as they did in previous titles. They’re expected to release every Monday at 12:05 AM BST and will be better the higher you climb. Here’s a list of them all.
Squad Battles Ranks & Prizes
- 100,000 Coins
- 2x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Rare Mega Pack
- 87,500 Coins
- 1x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Rare Players Pack
- 75,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 2x Rare Players Pack
- 65,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 2x Mega Pack
- 65,000 Coins
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 2x Mega Pack
- 30,000 Coins
- 2x Rare Mega Pack
- 15,000 Coins
- 2x Mega Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 12,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 2x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 11,000 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 11,000 Coins
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Players Pack
- 10,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack
- 7,000 Coins
- 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 4,000 Coins
- 2x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Gold Pack
- 1,500 Coins
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Gold Pack
- 800 Coins
- 2x Gold Pack
- 1× Gold Pack
- 1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack
That’s everything we know about FIFA 22’s Squad Battle rewards so far. As you can see, it is expected to work much in the same way as previous titles.
However, if any additional changes are announced closer to the release date, we’ll be sure to update them here.