FIFA 22 Squad Battles rewards guide: Ranks, release times & tips

FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon, and players are already preparing themselves for the upcoming Squad Battles season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Squad Battles rewards, including when they refresh.

Contents

EA SPORTS introduced Squad Battles into FIFA Ultimate Team several years ago, and it’s become a staple part of the system ever since.

It’s different from Division Rivals and FUT Champs, which match players with each other online. Instead, Squad Battles gives players the chance to test their team against other player’s teams while they’re being controlled by the AI.

It’s become a formidable mode in its own right, with varying difficulties that help impact the kinds of rewards up for grabs. Here’s everything we know about them so far, including when they can be expected to refresh each week.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Squad Battles Rewards

When do Squad Battles rewards come out in FIFA 22?

Squad Battle Rewards in FIFA 22 will work the same way as they did in previous titles. They’re expected to release every Monday at 12:05 AM BST and will be better the higher you climb. Here’s a list of them all.

Squad Battles Ranks & Prizes

100,000 Coins

2x Ultimate Pack

2x Rare Mega Pack

87,500 Coins

1x Ultimate Pack

2x Rare Players Pack

75,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2x Rare Players Pack

65,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

2x Mega Pack

65,000 Coins

1x Rare Players Pack

2x Mega Pack

30,000 Coins

2x Rare Mega Pack

15,000 Coins

2x Mega Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

12,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

2x Premium Gold Players Pack

11,000 Coins

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

11,000 Coins

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

1x Premium Gold Players Pack

10,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

7,000 Coins

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

4,000 Coins

2x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

1,500 Coins

1x Premium Gold Pack

1x Gold Pack

800 Coins

2x Gold Pack

1× Gold Pack

1× Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

That’s everything we know about FIFA 22’s Squad Battle rewards so far. As you can see, it is expected to work much in the same way as previous titles.

However, if any additional changes are announced closer to the release date, we’ll be sure to update them here.