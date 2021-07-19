Will FIFA 22 have a World Cup mode? Ultimate Team add-on rumors & more

With more details starting to be revealed about FIFA 22, some fans are asking if it’ll have a World Cup mode. However, that’s unlikely to be the case.

After a year’s delay, this summer has given football fans around the globe two top-notch tournaments in the form of the Euros and Copa America, and we’ve even still got the Olympics to come.

In amongst the real-world action, we’ve also started to get some details about FIFA 22 – with EA SPORTS revealing their new Hypermotion technology, changes to Career Mode, and plenty more.

The tournaments have got players wondering though, after FIFA 22 never had a Euros or Copa America add-on, will the World Cup get some love in the upcoming release?

Advertisement

Will the World Cup be in FIFA 22 and Ultimate Team?

Well, while EA SPORTS hasn’t said anything just yet, it’s probably unlikely that we’ll get any kind of World Cup mode in FIFA 22 purely because the tournament isn’t happening during the game’s lifecycle.

Read More: All FIFA 22 FUT Hero cards in Ultimate Team

While World Cups are usually reserved for the summer, the 2022 World Cup is being played in Qatar between November and December – right after FIFA 23 should release.

EA could, of course, drop some content in FIFA 22 ahead of the tournament, but with it happening around the launch of FIFA 23, why wouldn’t they just hang on? Players would have a new mode right away.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s also the issue with rights. EA has not held the European Championship rights since the 2012 tournament, Konami have scooped them up for PES. Yet, they do hold the World Cup rights until December 2022.

That means that we should see either an add-on for that year’s FIFA, or we might even have a separate release like we have for other tournaments in the past.

If they choose to go the add-on route and give us extra content for the base game, we’ll likely see new cards in Ultimate Team, a full tournament mode, and potentially some other content.

Advertisement

However, if anything changes between now and then, you’ll be able to find updates right here on Dexerto.