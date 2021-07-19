 Will FIFA 22 have a World Cup mode? Ultimate Team add-on rumors & more - Dexerto
FIFA

Will FIFA 22 have a World Cup mode? Ultimate Team add-on rumors & more

Published: 19/Jul/2021 14:11

by Connor Bennett
Italy in FIFA 21 with FIFA 22 text
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 22

With more details starting to be revealed about FIFA 22, some fans are asking if it’ll have a World Cup mode. However, that’s unlikely to be the case.

After a year’s delay, this summer has given football fans around the globe two top-notch tournaments in the form of the Euros and Copa America, and we’ve even still got the Olympics to come.

In amongst the real-world action, we’ve also started to get some details about FIFA 22 – with EA SPORTS revealing their new Hypermotion technology, changes to Career Mode, and plenty more.

The tournaments have got players wondering though, after FIFA 22 never had a Euros or Copa America add-on, will the World Cup get some love in the upcoming release?

mbappe fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Hypermotion Technology improves multiple elements of FIFA 22 gameplay.

Will the World Cup be in FIFA 22 and Ultimate Team?

Well, while EA SPORTS hasn’t said anything just yet, it’s probably unlikely that we’ll get any kind of World Cup mode in FIFA 22 purely because the tournament isn’t happening during the game’s lifecycle.

While World Cups are usually reserved for the summer, the 2022 World Cup is being played in Qatar between November and December – right after FIFA 23 should release.

EA could, of course, drop some content in FIFA 22 ahead of the tournament, but with it happening around the launch of FIFA 23, why wouldn’t they just hang on? Players would have a new mode right away.

FIFA 18 World Cup mode and trophy
EA SPORTS
FIFA 18 had a World Cup add-on with a full tournament and Ultimate Team content.

Of course, there’s also the issue with rights. EA has not held the European Championship rights since the 2012 tournament, Konami have scooped them up for PES. Yet, they do hold the World Cup rights until December 2022.

That means that we should see either an add-on for that year’s FIFA, or we might even have a separate release like we have for other tournaments in the past.

If they choose to go the add-on route and give us extra content for the base game, we’ll likely see new cards in Ultimate Team, a full tournament mode, and potentially some other content.

However, if anything changes between now and then, you’ll be able to find updates right here on Dexerto.

