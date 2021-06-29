FIFA 22 player ratings: Top 50 predictions, from Premier League to La Liga

Every year, EA SPORTS ranks the best players in the world for its FIFA games – from the Bundesliga in Germany, La Liga in Spain, to the Premier League in England. The FIFA 22 player ratings are bound to reward class performances and ruffle some feathers.

FIFA 22 will be the first game in the series to have debuted on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles, so the expectations are stacked high.

In the last 12 months, since FIFA 21 launched, almost every domestic league season has had some big surprises. The Ligue 1 trophy went to Lille, who pipped PSG by a point to break their winning run, and Chelsea denied Manchester City a historic season by beating them in the Champions League final.

With so many top players moving clubs, like Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid, and Georginio Wijnaldum moving to PSG – let’s run through how the top 50 players in the FIFA 22 Ratings Collective could shape up this time around.

Best players in FIFA 22 predicted

10. Virgil van Dijk (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

9. Neymar Jr. (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

8. Harry Kane (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

7. Mohamed Salah (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

6. Jan Oblak (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings

5. Kylian Mbappe (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings

4. Robert Lewandowski (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

3. Kevin De Bruyne (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

1. Lionel Messi (93) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Top 50 FIFA 22 player ratings

Ranking Player name Team OVR #1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 93 #2 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 92 #3 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 92 #4 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 92 #5 Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 #6 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 91 #7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90 #8 Harry Kane Tottenham 90 #9 Neymar Jr PSG 90 #10 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 90 #11 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 90 #12 Ederson Man City 90 #13 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona 89 #14 Alisson Becker Liverpool 89 #15 Ngolo Kante Chelsea 89 #16 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89 #17 Sadio Mane Liverpool 89 #18 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan 89 #19 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 89 #20 Sergio Aguero Barcelona 88 #21 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 88 #22 Paul Dybala Juventus 88 #23 Casemiro Real Madrid 88 #24 Sergio Ramos Free Agent 88 #25 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88 #26 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 88 #27 Samir Handanovic Inter Milan 88 #28 Heung Min-Son Tottenham 88 #29 Bernardo Silva Man City 87 #30 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 87 #31 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli 87 #32 Luka Modric Real Madrid 87 #33 Bruno Fernandes Man United 87 #34 Fabinho Liverpool 87 #35 Andy Robertson Liverpool 87 #36 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 87 #37 Ciro Immobile Lazio 87 #38 Angel Di Maria PSG 87 #39 Trent-Alexander Arnold Liverpool 87 #40 Raheem Sterling Man City 87 #41 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 87 #42 Ruben Dias Man City 87 #43 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 86 #44 Riyad Mahrez Man City 86 #45 Memphis Depay Barcelona 86 #46 Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 86 #47 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus 86 #48 Kai Havertz Chelsea 86 #49 Wojciech Szczęsny Juventus 86 #50 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 86

So, that rounds off our FIFA 22 player ratings predictions for this year’s game. Soon enough, EA SPORTS will roll out the Ratings Collective which will show us exactly where all of our favorite players rank this time.

Until then, follow us for more FIFA news @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.