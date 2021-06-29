FIFA 22 player ratings: Top 50 predictions, from Premier League to La Liga

Every year, EA SPORTS ranks the best players in the world for its FIFA games – from the Bundesliga in Germany, La Liga in Spain, to the Premier League in England. The FIFA 22 player ratings are bound to reward class performances and ruffle some feathers.
FIFA 22 will be the first game in the series to have debuted on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles, so the expectations are stacked high.
In the last 12 months, since FIFA 21 launched, almost every domestic league season has had some big surprises. The Ligue 1 trophy went to Lille, who pipped PSG by a point to break their winning run, and Chelsea denied Manchester City a historic season by beating them in the Champions League final.
With so many top players moving clubs, like Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid, and Georginio Wijnaldum moving to PSG – let’s run through how the top 50 players in the FIFA 22 Ratings Collective could shape up this time around.
FIFA 22 essentials
- All FIFA 22 leaks: Custom tactics changes, new formations & more
- How to get a FIFA 22 beta code
- When does FIFA 22 early access come out?
Best players in FIFA 22 predicted
10. Virgil van Dijk (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings
9. Neymar Jr. (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings
8. Harry Kane (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings
7. Mohamed Salah (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings
6. Jan Oblak (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings
5. Kylian Mbappe (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings
4. Robert Lewandowski (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings
3. Kevin De Bruyne (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings
2. Cristiano Ronaldo (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings
1. Lionel Messi (93) – FIFA 22 player ratings
Top 50 FIFA 22 player ratings
|Ranking
|Player name
|Team
|OVR
|#1
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|93
|#2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Juventus
|92
|#3
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|92
|#4
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|92
|#5
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|91
|#6
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|91
|#7
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|90
|#8
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham
|90
|#9
|Neymar Jr
|PSG
|90
|#10
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|#11
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|90
|#12
|Ederson
|Man City
|90
|#13
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|89
|#14
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|89
|#15
|Ngolo Kante
|Chelsea
|89
|#16
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|89
|#17
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|89
|#18
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter Milan
|89
|#19
|Luis Suarez
|Atletico Madrid
|89
|#20
|Sergio Aguero
|Barcelona
|88
|#21
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|88
|#22
|Paul Dybala
|Juventus
|88
|#23
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|88
|#24
|Sergio Ramos
|Free Agent
|88
|#25
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|88
|#26
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|88
|#27
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter Milan
|88
|#28
|Heung Min-Son
|Tottenham
|88
|#29
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|87
|#30
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|87
|#31
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|87
|#32
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|87
|#33
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man United
|87
|#34
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|87
|#35
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|87
|#36
|Jadon Sancho
|Borussia Dortmund
|87
|#37
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|87
|#38
|Angel Di Maria
|PSG
|87
|#39
|Trent-Alexander Arnold
|Liverpool
|87
|#40
|Raheem Sterling
|Man City
|87
|#41
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|87
|#42
|Ruben Dias
|Man City
|87
|#43
|Serge Gnabry
|Bayern Munich
|86
|#44
|Riyad Mahrez
|Man City
|86
|#45
|Memphis Depay
|Barcelona
|86
|#46
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|PSG
|86
|#47
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Juventus
|86
|#48
|Kai Havertz
|Chelsea
|86
|#49
|Wojciech Szczęsny
|Juventus
|86
|#50
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|86
So, that rounds off our FIFA 22 player ratings predictions for this year’s game. Soon enough, EA SPORTS will roll out the Ratings Collective which will show us exactly where all of our favorite players rank this time.
Until then, follow us for more FIFA news @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.