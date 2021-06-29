 FIFA 22 player ratings: Top 50 predictions, from Premier League to La Liga - Dexerto
FIFA

FIFA 22 player ratings: Top 50 predictions, from Premier League to La Liga

Published: 29/Jun/2021 14:03 Updated: 29/Jun/2021 14:17

by David Purcell
FIFA 22 PLAYER RATINGS
EA SPORTS

FIFA 22

Every year, EA SPORTS ranks the best players in the world for its FIFA games – from the Bundesliga in Germany, La Liga in Spain, to the Premier League in England. The FIFA 22 player ratings are bound to reward class performances and ruffle some feathers. 

FIFA 22 will be the first game in the series to have debuted on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles, so the expectations are stacked high.

In the last 12 months, since FIFA 21 launched, almost every domestic league season has had some big surprises. The Ligue 1 trophy went to Lille, who pipped PSG by a point to break their winning run, and Chelsea denied Manchester City a historic season by beating them in the Champions League final.

With so many top players moving clubs, like Sergio Aguero to Barcelona, Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid, and Georginio Wijnaldum moving to PSG – let’s run through how the top 50 players in the FIFA 22 Ratings Collective could shape up this time around.

FIFA 22 essentials

Best players in FIFA 22 predicted

10. Virgil van Dijk (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinho
EA SPORTS
Virgil van Dijk was out for most of the Premier League season with an injury, but he’ll be back to his best soon enough.

9. Neymar Jr. (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Neymar FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Squad
EA SPORTS
Neymar wasn’t as prolific this season for PSG in Ligue 1, so a 90 OVR wouldn’t be a shock.

8. Harry Kane (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

FIFA 21 fans will be praying for a Harry Kane record-breaker card.
EA SPORTS
Tottenham might not have had a great season, but Harry Kane netted 33 goals in all competitions – nine more than the previous campaign.

7. Mohamed Salah (90) – FIFA 22 player ratings

salah fifa 22
EA SPORTS
Mo Salah was a bright spark in Liverpool’s injury-blighted Premier League campaign, striking 31 times – with six in the Champions League.

6. Jan Oblak (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Jan Oblak FIFA 21 Atletico Madrid
EA SPORTS
Jan Oblak picked up a La Liga medal as part of Diego Simeone’s strong Atletico Madrid side and is arguably the best goalkeeper around.

5. Kylian Mbappe (91) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Mbappe FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Mbappe, FIFA 21’s cover star, excelled during the 2020/21 season. He fired in 42 goals in all competitions – 12 more than last year – making him worthy of an upgrade.

4. Robert Lewandowski (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

robert lewandowski in fifa
EA SPORTS
Robert Lewandowski is arguably the most lethal No.9 in world football, racking up 48 goals in a single season.

3. Kevin De Bruyne (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Kevin De Bruyne's return has resparked runner leaders Manchester City in England.
EA SPORTS
Kevin De Bruyne has arguably been the best player in the Premier League for the last 12 months.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (92) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo hit a perfect hat-trick on the weekend to book his spot in TOTW 25.
EA SPORTS
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 36 goals in 44 games for Juventus last season and is showing no signs of slowing down.

1. Lionel Messi (93) – FIFA 22 player ratings

Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi looks set to be FIFA 22’s highest-rated player, after netting 38 goals for Barcelona in their disappointing La Liga season.

Top 50 FIFA 22 player ratings

Ranking Player name Team OVR
#1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 93
#2 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus 92
#3 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 92
#4 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 92
#5 Kylian Mbappe PSG 91
#6 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid 91
#7 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 90
#8 Harry Kane Tottenham 90
#9 Neymar Jr PSG 90
#10 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 90
#11 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 90
#12 Ederson Man City 90
#13 Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona 89
#14 Alisson Becker Liverpool 89
#15 Ngolo Kante Chelsea 89
#16 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 89
#17 Sadio Mane Liverpool 89
#18 Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan 89
#19 Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid 89
#20 Sergio Aguero Barcelona 88
#21 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 88
#22 Paul Dybala Juventus 88
#23 Casemiro Real Madrid 88
#24 Sergio Ramos Free Agent 88
#25 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 88
#26 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 88
#27 Samir Handanovic Inter Milan 88
#28 Heung Min-Son Tottenham 88
#29 Bernardo Silva Man City 87
#30 Eden Hazard Real Madrid 87
#31 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli 87
#32 Luka Modric Real Madrid 87
#33 Bruno Fernandes Man United 87
#34 Fabinho Liverpool 87
#35 Andy Robertson Liverpool 87
#36 Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund 87
#37 Ciro Immobile Lazio 87
#38 Angel Di Maria PSG 87
#39 Trent-Alexander Arnold Liverpool 87
#40 Raheem Sterling Man City 87
#41 Antoine Griezmann Barcelona 87
#42 Ruben Dias Man City 87
#43 Serge Gnabry Bayern Munich 86
#44 Riyad Mahrez Man City 86
#45 Memphis Depay Barcelona 86
#46 Georginio Wijnaldum PSG 86
#47 Giorgio Chiellini Juventus 86
#48 Kai Havertz Chelsea 86
#49 Wojciech Szczęsny Juventus 86
#50 Sergio Busquets Barcelona 86

So, that rounds off our FIFA 22 player ratings predictions for this year’s game. Soon enough, EA SPORTS will roll out the Ratings Collective which will show us exactly where all of our favorite players rank this time.

