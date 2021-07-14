 FIFA 22 best strikers & fastest: Mbappe, Haaland, Suarez, Ronaldo - Dexerto
Best strikers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Published: 14/Jul/2021 21:26

by Alex Garton
FIFA 22

The FIFA 22 best strikers and fastest attackers lists will be stacked this year with stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, and beyond. 

Building up an effective and dominant squad in Ultimate Team is not an easy task, especially just after the release of a new FIFA title.

It can be difficult to know which players are worth picking up and which are best left by the wayside.

This is especially important when it comes to upfront players because an effective attack will always give you a great chance at taking home a win.

So, ahead of the launch of FIFA 22, we’ve showcased our predictions for the fastest and best meta strikers that we think will take over EA’s upcoming title.

Contents

Best strikers in FIFA 22

There’s a lot of factors that go into picking a world-class striker, whether it’s pace, the ability to beat a man, or clinical finishing ability when it matters, it all depends on what your team is missing.

To ensure there’s plenty of options for you to choose from, we’ve put together two prediction lists. One will run down the best meta upfront players and the other will highlight our picks for the fastest strikers.

Keep in mind, each of these lists will be updated regularly following the release of FIFA 22.

Best meta strikers predictions for FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is expected to release in September or October of 2021.

While these players will set you back a lot of cash, they’re definitely worth the price if you’re looking to create a world-class attack in your squad.

Although it’s unlikely you’ll be able to purchase one of these players with coins at the release of FIFA 22, keep your fingers crossed luck is on your side and one appears in a pack.

Player Name Club
Lionel Messi Barcelona FC
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich
Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund
Karim Benzema Real Madrid
Luis Suarez Atletico Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
Paulo Dybala Juventus
Antoine Griezmann Barcelona FC
Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan
Ciro Immobile Lazio
Joao Felix Atletico Madrid

Fastest strikers predictions for FIFA 22

Pace is incredibly important for strikers to beat defenders.

Pace is an important stat for a striker and can allow them to glide past defenders with ease.

While not every player on this list will be as consistent as the meta picks above, they’ll never fail you when it comes to beating their opposite man.

Player Name Club
Inaki Williams Athletic Club
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
Frank Acheampong Shenzhen Kaisa
Patson Daka RB Salzburg
Timo Werner Chelsea
Roderigo Moreno Machado Leeds United
Keita Balde AS Monaco
Kylian Mbappe PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Josef Martinez Atalanta United
Emmanuel Boateng Dalian Pro

So, there you have it, that’s our predictions for the best strikers to pick up in Ultimate Team when FIFA 22 releases.

