FIFA 22 EA Play early access start date & How to play FUT early - Dexerto

EA SPORTS will give players FIFA 22 early access with their EA Play subscriptions this year, with Ultimate Team (FUT), Career Mode, and other game modes included in the trial.

Later in 2021, the next game in the FIFA series will be made available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms – as usual.

Pre-orders and discounts will also come alongside that, with the next batch of news likely to drop during the EA Play press conference this July. We still don’t know who the cover star will be, either, with Kylian Mbappe taking the main role last time out.

Advertisement

As we await more news on that elusive release date, let’s look ahead to getting our hands on the game for a limited-time trial, because it’s definitely coming.

How to play FIFA 22 early

To play FIFA 22 early, players will have to follow these steps:

Sign up for an EA Play subscription. Pre-load FIFA 22. Load up FIFA 22 when EA Play early access starts up. Play through your trial.

When does FIFA 22 early access start?

FIFA 22 early access will begin at the beginning of October 2021, around five days before the launch of the game.

This is a provisional window as no release date has been confirmed for the title at the time of writing.

FIFA 22 EA Play explained: What’s included?

EA Play subscriptions grant players 10 hours of FIFA 22, as well as access to a library of other EA games – such as Battlefield, Madden, and more.

Advertisement

Early access to FIFA 22 will include Career Mode, VOLTA Football, Pro Clubs, Ultimate Team, and all other modes. Generally speaking, it is the final test before the full game launches.

How to pre-load FIFA 22

Xbox Series X|S

Turn on the Xbox Series X|S console. Press the Xbox button on the controller. Select “My Games and Apps.” Click your library and then select “All purchased games”. Download FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X|S.

PS5

Turn on the PS5 console. Head over the the “Games Home” menu. Select your pre-order of FIFA 22. Wait for the countdown to expire and pre-load the game from there.

EA Play prices: UK/US/EU

EA Play membership can be bought on a monthly or annual basis.

The prices are £3.99 / $4.99 / €3.99 per month or £19.99 / $29.99 / €24.99 for 12 months.