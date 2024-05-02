Best BAL-27 Warzone loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks

The BAL-27 is now in Warzone, bringing back an iconic Call of Duty weapon from Advanced Warfare. Here’s the best loadout to make the most of this futuristic assault rifle.

Back in 2014, the BAL-27 was the most used gun in Call of Duty. It defined Advanced Warfare’s meta alongside all-time greats like the ASM1 and MORS. Though unique variants like the Obsidian Steed that made the BAL-27 so dominant aren’t in Warzone, it is still a great weapon.

What makes the BAL-27 so unique is that its first four shots are laser accurate and fire slower, while the following shots have a far faster fire rate but are harder to control. You can either master its unusual recoil pattern or fire the AR in bursts to make it easier to control.

Either way, you’ll be using a powerful Warzone weapon, and this is the best loadout to make the BAL-27 as strong as possible.

Contents

Best BAL-27 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle : Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel: Crown-H3 Barrel

Crown-H3 Barrel Optic : AW Gen.1 Optic

: AW Gen.1 Optic Stock : Ardent Tac Stock

: Ardent Tac Stock Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The BAL-27’s unusual recoil pattern makes it tricky to build, but there are a few attachments that are essential for getting the most out of it. By far the most impactful is the Ardent Tac Stock which provides massive boosts to Gun Kick Control, Firing Aim Stability, and Recoil Control.

Partner that stock with the Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider to make the BAL-27 more accurate. Just like the stock, this muzzle improves recoil making this assault rifle easy to use at medium range. This build is also competitive at long range but that isn’t where the BAL-27 excels.

Using the Crown-H3 Barrel is a no brainer with this unique barrel massively raising Damage Range and Bullet Velocity. Even better, its cons aren’t overly impactful as it only makes Hipfire Spread worse which is only relevant on close-range weapons like the HRM-9 and RAM-9.

Round off the build by equipping the 60 Round Mag and AW Gen.1 Optic. The 60 Round Mag is necessary in Warzone as the BAL-27 empties its magazine faster than most other guns. Meanwhile, the AW Gen.1 Optic is a new optic that provides a clear reticle and is excellent for taking down targets at medium range.

Best BAL-27 Warzone class: Perks & Equipment

Perks

Perk Slot 1: Double Time Increases Tactical Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand Reload faster. The slower the base reload time, the bigger the bonus.

Sleight of Hand Perk Slot 3: Cold-Blooded Undetectable by thermal optics, Tactical Cameras, and Recon Drones. Does not trigger High Alert and Combat Scout. Still visible to Recon Drones, but cannot be marked.

Cold-Blooded Perk Slot 4: High Alert Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view. Also triggered by enemies controlling Chopper Gunners, Wheelsons, IAVs, and APCs.

High Alert

Double Time is still the best Perk 1 in Warzone with the buffs it provides for mobility being unmatched. You will always have run around regardless of playlist or map making this a perk that gets constant use. There really isn’t a reason to not use Double Time on every loadout where possible.

As for Perk Slot 2, Sleight of Hand is typically not worth using in Warzone, but the BAL-27’s slower reload speed makes it worthwhile. This perk is also useful on the BAL-27 as the futuristic AR can empty its magazine very quickly when its fire rate ramps up, so you’ll be reloading frequently.

Cold-Blooded is always a great option for Perk Slot 3 as it negates the effects of High Alert. Given how prevalent High Alert is in Warzone, you need to use this unless you want enemy players jumping around every time you look at them.

Despite Cold-Blooded countering High Alert, it is still the best overall Perk 4 is Warzone. You should use it for the additional intel it provides which can and will save your life. This is one of the few perks that can determine the outcome of a gunfight making High Alert invaluable.

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife Retrievable throwing knife that is lethal to unarmored targets and the head.

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade Deploys a smoke screen that blocks vision and automated targeted systems.

Smoke Grenade

If you are looking to use the most impactful equipment possible, then a Throwing Knife is your best bet. This lethal knife can be used to quickly dispose of downed enemies to avoid wasting ammo or even used in a pinch to instantly down unarmored players.

Then in the Tactical slot, you’ll want to use a Smoke Grenade. This is the best tactical equipment in Warzone as it can be thrown to create cover to either escape or push other teams with your BAL-27. The utility provided by Smoke Grenades is superior to that of any other piece of equipment so it’s no surprise they are meta.

How to unlock the BAL-27 in Warzone

The BAL-27 is unlocked in Warzone by completing Sector 23 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. This new sector was added in Season 3 Reloaded and requires you to complete the following challenges:

Akimbo Assault : Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles

: Get 5 Operator Headshot or Special Zombie Critical Kills with assault rifles Pierced Gaze CC : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while moving with assault rifles Pierced Gaze emblem : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Hipfire Kills with assault rifles 1 Hour Double XP Token : Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles

: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance Kills with assault rifles BAL-27: Earn all sector rewards and then Get 15 Operator or Special Zombie Kills while aiming down sights with assault rifles.

These challenges aren’t too hard to complete but will take time if you only have access to Warzone. Ideally, you want to do these in multiplayer or Zombies to speed up the process but Plunder is a good alternative if you are free to play.

Best BAL-27 alternative in Warzone

While the BAL-27 speeds up as you fire, the SVA 545 does the exact opposite. It starts out fast and slows down after a few shots. Much like the BAL-27, this gives the SVA 545 an unusual recoil pattern but also one of the best TTKs in Warzone.

That’s all for the best BAL-27 loadout in Warzone. Check out these additional builds for more meta classes:

