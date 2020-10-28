Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players - Dexerto

With Call of Duty: Warzone continuing to look like the premier title in the battle royale world, we take a look at the top 20 highest earning players, as of October 28, 2020, in terms of total tournament winnings.

Competitive Warzone has found its footing and run confidently to the top of Twitch’s viewership on a weekly basis. Months after the game’s March 2020 debut, some players have stood out from the pack and made an impressive salary’s worth of prize winnings. We’ve seen incredible new world records set, a host of celebrities get involved, and a variety of high-stakes, big-bucks tournaments.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We’ll take a more in depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. WarsZ – $64,028

Third on the list is Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer, a British 19-year-old who has regularly appeared in the top 10, even at No. 1, throughout the course of Warzone’s short history. Originally making his name as partner of Vikkstar123 in early Warzone Wednesday tournaments, WarsZ has come into his own and asserted himself near the top of the battle royale’s leaderboards consistently.

At this point, he is firmly within grasp of the No. 2 spot, trailing Aydan by fewer than 100 dollars, but also joined in the top five by his longtime duo, Vikkstar, who also boasts over $60K in winnings.

2. Aydan – $64,104

From Fortnite to Warzone, Aydan has been a longstanding figure in the battle royale sphere. But, for those unfamiliar with Epic Games’ third-person shooter, the charming beatboxer has truly made his mark on Verdansk by proving that his head is worth appreciating for more than its infamous dent.

First, the MK9 Bruen meta. Then, the Origin-12 meta. Aydan has impeccable aim, game sense, and movement, but it’s his IQ that has made him the pioneer of numerous Warzone metas weeks before the competition.

As such, he has (with or without his duo, MuTeX) dominated numerous tournaments, sometimes using guns that feel off-meta until peers realize they are the meta.

If anyone could be a threat to overtake the No. 1 spot, it would be the controller-wielding Aydan, but it’s very unlikely that the gap can be closed.

1. HusKerrs – $102,883

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, but has since transitioned over to Warzone. And that transition has proved immensely profitable, as the calm, collected gamer has become the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

As easily the most consistent player on Verdansk, HusKerrs shoots straight, rotates with vehicles, and practically never loses his head amid pressure. That mentality complements his skill, resulting in numerous Warzone titles.

Even if you just added his winnings from one week of tournaments (in which he won Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and came second in Twitch Rivals‘ tourney), he would be No. 15 on the list. Beastly.

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. In total, across all 20, over $920,000 has been earned through Warzone tournaments. And those numbers are sure to increase, as prize pools continue to get larger and larger.

Since this is just a list of the highest earners cumulatively, it doesn’t include averages earned per event, otherwise, some players like Jukeyz and Biffle would likely be higher on the list.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings (as of October 28, 5:00pm EST)

No. Player Earnings 1 HusKerrs $102,883 2 Aydan $64,104 3 WarsZ $64,028 4 Symfuhny $62,583 5 Vikkstar123 $60,150 6 MuTeX $56,087 7 Jukeyz $53,645 8 SuperEvan $50,004 9 Frozone $44,954 10 Tommey $43,862 11 Swagg $41,233 12 Rated $39,525 13 NICKMERCS $36,750 14 Almxnd $36,321 15 GaGOD $33,566 16 AverageJoeWo $32,591 17 TeePee $29,700 18 Biffle $28,666 19 DougIsRaw $24,900 20 UnRationaL $24,850

Because Warzone was only released back in March, the money in the game continues to escalate with each passing month. As the tournaments get bigger and bigger, more viewers, competitors, and stars are likely to emerge.

We will continue to update this article’s figures as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.