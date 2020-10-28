 Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players - Dexerto
Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty: Warzone players

Published: 28/Oct/2020 18:00 Updated: 29/Oct/2020 0:25

by Joe Craven
top 20 warzone earners
Infinity Ward / Twitter, @aydan / Rogue / Twitter, @Vikkstar123

With Call of Duty: Warzone continuing to look like the premier title in the battle royale world, we take a look at the top 20 highest earning players, as of October 28, 2020, in terms of total tournament winnings. 

Competitive Warzone has found its footing and run confidently to the top of Twitch’s viewership on a weekly basis. Months after the game’s March 2020 debut, some players have stood out from the pack and made an impressive salary’s worth of prize winnings. We’ve seen incredible new world records set, a host of celebrities get involved, and a variety of high-stakes, big-bucks tournaments.

Using data from esportsearnings.com, we take a look at the top 20 Warzone players in terms of tournament winnings. We’ll take a more in depth look at the top 3, and then provide a full list of the top 20.

3. WarsZ – $64,028

WarsZ with a facemask on

Third on the list is Kacey ‘WarsZ’ Channer, a British 19-year-old who has regularly appeared in the top 10, even at No. 1, throughout the course of Warzone’s short history. Originally making his name as partner of Vikkstar123 in early Warzone Wednesday tournaments, WarsZ has come into his own and asserted himself near the top of the battle royale’s leaderboards consistently.

At this point, he is firmly within grasp of the No. 2 spot, trailing Aydan by fewer than 100 dollars, but also joined in the top five by his longtime duo, Vikkstar, who also boasts over $60K in winnings.

2. Aydan – $64,104

Aydan Warzone

From Fortnite to Warzone, Aydan has been a longstanding figure in the battle royale sphere. But, for those unfamiliar with Epic Games’ third-person shooter, the charming beatboxer has truly made his mark on Verdansk by proving that his head is worth appreciating for more than its infamous dent.

First, the MK9 Bruen meta. Then, the Origin-12 meta. Aydan has impeccable aim, game sense, and movement, but it’s his IQ that has made him the pioneer of numerous Warzone metas weeks before the competition.

As such, he has (with or without his duo, MuTeX) dominated numerous tournaments, sometimes using guns that feel off-meta until peers realize they are the meta.

If anyone could be a threat to overtake the No. 1 spot, it would be the controller-wielding Aydan, but it’s very unlikely that the gap can be closed.

1. HusKerrs – $102,883

Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas is a battle royale star who has also held a number of Warzone world records. He previously made a name for himself in both Black Ops 4’s Blackout and Apex Legends, but has since transitioned over to Warzone. And that transition has proved immensely profitable, as the calm, collected gamer has become the first Warzone player to collect over $100,000 in tournament winnings.

As easily the most consistent player on Verdansk, HusKerrs shoots straight, rotates with vehicles, and practically never loses his head amid pressure. That mentality complements his skill, resulting in numerous Warzone titles.

Even if you just added his winnings from one week of tournaments (in which he won Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and came second in Twitch Rivals‘ tourney), he would be No. 15 on the list. Beastly.

The full top 20 highest earning Warzone players are listed below. In total, across all 20, over $920,000 has been earned through Warzone tournaments. And those numbers are sure to increase, as prize pools continue to get larger and larger.

Since this is just a list of the highest earners cumulatively, it doesn’t include averages earned per event, otherwise, some players like Jukeyz and Biffle would likely be higher on the list.

Top 20 Warzone players: highest earnings (as of October 28, 5:00pm EST)

 No.  Player Earnings
1 HusKerrs $102,883
2 Aydan $64,104
3 WarsZ $64,028
4 Symfuhny $62,583
5 Vikkstar123 $60,150
6 MuTeX $56,087
7 Jukeyz $53,645
8 SuperEvan $50,004
9 Frozone $44,954
10 Tommey $43,862
11 Swagg $41,233
12 Rated $39,525
13 NICKMERCS $36,750
14 Almxnd $36,321
15 GaGOD $33,566
16 AverageJoeWo $32,591
17 TeePee $29,700
18 Biffle $28,666
19 DougIsRaw $24,900
20 UnRationaL $24,850

Because Warzone was only released back in March, the money in the game continues to escalate with each passing month. As the tournaments get bigger and bigger, more viewers, competitors, and stars are likely to emerge.

We will continue to update this article’s figures as the competitive Warzone landscape develops.

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm