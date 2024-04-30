Underrated Modern Warfare 3 assault rifle is actually a Warzone demon

One particular assault rifle from Modern Warfare 3 could be a meta-busting demon in Warzone, but barely anybody is using it still.

The Warzone meta has been dominated by the HRM SMG, MORS sniper, and a long-range automatic weapon such as the Pulemyot, Bruen, or SOA Subverter, for some time now.

With the mid to long-range meta fairly open, there are some guns that can seriously compete without really getting much use in Urzikstan or Rebirth Island, and one of the best might be the SVA 545.

The SVA has failed to really enter meta discussions. While there are some diehards that enjoy it and use it a decent amount, you’re not often going to come across someone using one, but you might be missing out on something seriously lethal by ignoring it.

Here’s how you should built out your SVA for maximum efficiency in Warzone:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : STV Precision Barrel

: STV Precision Barrel Optic : JAK Glassless Optic

: JAK Glassless Optic Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

Activision The best SVA 545 Warzone loadout excels particularly at medium range with high damage output.

Obviously there are some changes you could make depending on your playstyle and personal preferences. For example, you might prefer the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic, especially on Urzikstan.

On Rebirth Island, though, you might instead want to swap out the Underbarrel for something like the Mane V6 Stock or 5.45 High Grain Rounds.

The rifle got a fairly significant buff in the April 9 update that flew a little under the radar, with huge damage range boosts bringing it more level with the meta weapons.

As those changes flew under the radar, though, it will be interesting to see whether there are any more balancing changes made to the weapon in the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 1.