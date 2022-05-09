Warzone expert reveals perfect Volk loadout to replicate FFAR meta

Warzone’s FFAR was a shining star for a brief time in 2021 and Warzone expert TrueGameData has found the perfect Volk loadout to take players back into a different era of the game.

Back in early 2021, the quick-hitting FFAR was one of Warzone’s most lethal weapons. Featuring a blistering TTK and an unmatched ADS strafe speed there was nothing that the Cold War classic couldn’t handle.

It has since fallen down the ladder quite substantially and won’t often appear on any Top Weapons lists on the web.

While the gun’s glory days are far behind it, TrueGameData’s Volk class is such a good replacement you’ll hardly notice a difference.

hey @AverageJoeWo you liked the FFAR strafe meta right? you have to try this as your sub, it is comical. you can strafe as fast as normal movement speed pic.twitter.com/X2uOM9wOEW — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) May 9, 2022

TrueGameData’s Volk loadout replicates FFAR meta

This setup is all about keeping on the move as you shoot and will nicely serve as a secondary to any long-range primary weapon in your arsenal.

Five of the gun’s ten attachments work in harmony to keep you light on your feet in gunfights, so even SMG players will have a hard time trying to match your mobility.

That means the VDD 287mm barrel, Reisdorf 22V Adjustable stock, M3 Ready Grip, and Grooved Grip are the core pieces of this build.

Meta Warzone Volk loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Hockenson 142mm Rapid Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 72 Round Mags

9mm 72 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk 1: Acrobatic

Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

The other attachments and perks simply make the gun easier to use or are intended to keep you safe.

Recoil Booster improves accuracy while the Subsonic rounds keep you off of the minimap when firing, and the Slate Reflector is the optimal option for up-close combat.

Being able to sprint while firing also comes in handy with a movement-based weapon, so Gung-ho pays off big time in ramping up this loadout’s effectiveness.

All in all, if you’re looking to outstrafe your enemies and make them wonder where their bullets just went, there’s no better class to turn to.

Alternatively, you could try out another TrueGameData-approved AR that he believes rivals the Cold War AK as the best gun in the game.