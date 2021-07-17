Most popular Valorant Agents: Pick rate and win rate for characters in Episode 3 Act 1

With 16 Agents to choose from in Valorant, it can be tough to choose which one to main as you try to climb the ranked ladder. We’ve taken a look at the pick rate and win rate of each agent in the top tiers of Valorant to determine the most popular.

Episode 3 completely changed the Valorant landscape. With every single agent getting some form of change, as well as massive overhauls to the game’s economy system, players have had a fair amount of changes to adjust to.

We also saw the introduction of Valorant’s resident Terminator: KAY/O. Widely regarded as a very versatile Initiator, the stats show he’s settling well into the meta – though he may need a buff or two.

Advertisement

Via data collected by Valorbuff, we’ve ordered each Agent in Valorant by pick rate to determine who is the most popular character in the game. We’ve compared every agent’s pick rate to their win rate, which has revealed some interesting information about the state of the game.

We’ve taken data from players ranked in Immortal, because it provides the largest data set and represents a large portion of the top players in Valorant.

16. Breach (-2)

Pick rate: 1.1%

Win rate: 47.2%

The bionic Swede is struggling to adapt after having his flash charges reduced. Though Riot thought his faster weapon equip speed might compensate, he’s neither popular nor particularly effective right now. Buffs may be needed.

Advertisement

15. Yoru (=)

Pick rate: 1.4%

Win rate: 43.6%

Yoru is just far less impactful than other Duelists like Reyna and Jett. Even though Sentinels star Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo showcased him at VCT, Yoru isn’t seen as a viable pick by almost anyone. He could be in line for a minor rework already.

14. Astra (-1)

Pick rate: 2.6%

Win rate: 49.2%

Astra has the potential to be one of the strongest Agents in Valorant. With her unparalleled ability to zone away enemies from anywhere on the map, she’s still managed to maintain a viable win rate, despite her nerfs.

13. Phoenix (-4)

Pick rate: 3.8%

Win rate: 46.8%

KAY/O’s introduction has destroyed Phoenix’s popularity. The English Duelist has similar qualities to the robot, but his flashes and molotov are simply not as good. Plus, KAY/O’s suppress provides an extra means of getting intel on enemies’ whereabouts, which Phoenix cannot match.

Advertisement

He could do with a buff or two to restore his popularity.

12. Brimstone (-1)

Pick rate: 6.0%

Win rate: 49.9%

Valorant’s American Controller is holding his own in the meta right now, providing a very solid smokes option for almost any comp. He’s particularly effective on Bind, where he can use his utility to clear out chokepoints with ease.

11. KAY/O (NEW)

Pick rate: 8.0%

Win rate: 38.1%

With Skye, Astra and Yoru all initially struggling to hit the ground running, it’s been refreshing to see KAY/O come in and instantly be popular.

While his win rate may be low, this is at least partly down to players not really knowing how to unleash his full potential at this early stage. It’ll be exciting to see how he progresses over the next few patches.

Advertisement

10. Skye (+2)

Pick rate: 8.5%

Win rate: 48%

The eco-warrior Sentinel is starting to make her mark on the meta. Her ability to sniff out locations of enemies is only really matched by Sova, and she provides a decent alternative healing option to Sage.

The introduction of Breeze, alongside her quicker post-flash equip, has helped her win rate jump by several points too.

9. Killjoy (-2)

Pick rate: 8.8%

Win rate: 53%

Killjoy possesses an almost unrivaled ability to lock down sites, and her win and pick rates are neither too high nor too low, too: the German Sentinel really has hit the sweet spot in the Valorant meta.

8. Cypher (=)

Pick rate: 8.9%

Win rate: 44.4%

Despite no longer being able to impact games from the dead, Cypher remains a relatively popular pick. However, with a slightly below-par win rate, the Moroccan spy might need a bit of TLC in future patches if that is to remain the case.

Advertisement

7. Viper (+3)

Pick rate: 10.9%

Win rate: 46.7%

After being classed as one of the weakest Agents in Valorant on release, Viper is now arguably one of the games most balanced. She became a bit overtuned after a wave of buffs, but she’s become much more popular as a result. Now, her win rate may be slightly lower, but her Ultimate is still one of the best in Valorant.

6. Raze (-1)

Pick rate: 12.3%

Win rate: 52.5%

Raze is probably the most irritating Agent to play against. Every single one of her abilities can slaughter an opponent, with her satchels opening up innovative ways of getting into opponents’ faces.

Read More: How to play Raze

Statistically speaking, however, she’s in a pretty healthy spot.

5. Omen (-1)

Pick rate: 16.1%

Win rate: 53.8%

Omen is the perfect agent for anyone looking to create pure chaos on the map. With the highest win rate of all Agents too, he could be the perfect Controller to master.

4. Sova (+2)

Pick rate: 16.5%

Win rate: 42.4%

In the right hands, Sova can be lethal. Mastering his lineups is the key difference between a good Sova and a great one, with his unparalleled utility making him one of Valorant’s highest-performing Agents.

Read More: How to use the Bulldog

If you’re looking for an agent to main, you could do much worse than the Russian.

3. Sage (-1)

Pick rate: 23.5%

Win rate: 46.6%

Despite receiving nerf after nerf, Sage remains strong as ever. Anyone with a more supportive streak should definitely look at using the Chinese Sentinel to climb the ladder to the very top.

2. Reyna (+1)

Pick rate: 25.8%

Win rate: 47.6%

Reyna is a pure Duelist. Her ability to overheal makes her extremely powerful in early rounds of the match, and she is widely regarded as the perfect carry Agent at lower levels.

Her win rate has taken a slight knock of late, but she’s still the best option if you’re looking to drag your team to victory by the scruff of the neck.

1. Jett (=)

Pick rate: 33.8%

Win rate: 48.5%

Probably the flashiest Agent in Valorant, Jett is also by far the most popular. If you’re an aggressive player looking to singlehandedly carry your team to victory, Jett could be the Duelist you need to play to climb to the top.

These stats are really important to Riot when it comes to balancing agents, as they give a good indication of the game’s health. How they will change the game in coming patches remains to be seen, but you can bet on seeing a