Valorant

How to play Phoenix: Valorant’s fiery Duelist Agent

Published: 2/Jun/2020 17:15 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 16:33

by Andy Williams

Phoenix is Valorant’s hot-headed Duelist, who’s abilities can literally change the landscape of a match with the snap of his fingers. Though, what is it about the British Agent that makes him so special?  

Consider yourself a bit of an entry fragger? Have a gung-ho playstyle that often puts you in the thick of the action? Look no further than Phoenix as your Agent of choice. The fiery Duelist sports an impressive utility that can benefit your team on both Attack and Defense!

If you find yourself asking what sets Phoenix apart from the other Duelists in Valorant, this guide will attempt to answer that. We delve into the specifics of the Agent and break down everything that you need to know to have you throwing curveballs at your enemies in no time.

Phoenix’s abilities

Valorant's Phoenix.

Phoenix’s abilities are all fire-based, so it’s no surprise that in ‘Hot Hands’ he has a skill similar to a Molotov grenade in other games. His Signature Ability ‘Curveball’ allows him to blind opponents, by curving a flare orb either to left (Mouse 1) or the right (Mouse 2) — ideal for catching an enemy off-guard around a corner!

  • Ability 1 — Blaze (200 Creds): EQUIP a flame wall. FIRE to create a line of flame that moves forward, creating a wall of fire that blocks vision and damages players passing through it. HOLD FIRE to bend the wall in the direction of your crosshair.
  • Ability 2 — Curveball (200 Creds): EQUIP a flare orb that takes a curving path and detonates shortly after throwing. FIRE to curve the flare orb to the left, detonating and blinding any player who sees the orb. ALTERNATE FIRE to curve the flare orb to the right.
  • Signature Ability — Hot Hands (1 free): EQUIP a fireball. FIRE to throw a fireball that explodes after a set amount of time or upon hitting the ground, creating a lingering fire zone that damages enemies.
  • Ultimate Ability — Run it Back (6 Points): INSTANTLY place a marker at Phoenix’s location. While this ability is active, dying or allowing the timer to expire will end this ability and bring Phoenix back to this location with full health.

Phoenix’s Blaze ability will throw up a flame wall, which will segment the map so you can push with your remaining abilities and really take the fight to your foes.

On paper, Phoenix is a Jack of all trades, but his most powerful ability is undeniably his Ultimate. ‘Run it Back’ temporarily grants the Agent a free life, during which he can act without consequences. When the skill expires, he’ll be returned to wherever he started with full health — even if he dies during it. This is perfect for an aggressive play into a Reactor Site that would otherwise be punished.

Phoenix gameplay

As one of Valorant’s resident Duelists, it’s no surprise that Phoenix is at his best when battling enemies head-on. That doesn’t mean that smart play won’t be rewarded, though. By making the most of his utility, Phoenix can not only gain major advantages in a one-versus-one, but also remain almost entirely self-sufficient by being able to take territory, hold that space, and even heal himself alone.

Phoenix using Run it Back in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Run it Back will grant you eight seconds of a ‘free life.’

At 4:13 in the embedded video above, former Counter-Strike pro, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, shows exactly how effective Phoenix’s Ultimate is. Suspecting that the enemies would be pushing from A-Short on Bind, Maniac tapped into his Ultimate to counter-aggress without the consequences.

By granting himself a free life and taking the fight to his opponents, he takes his team from a 3v3 to a 3v1 situation — changing the tide of the round in his team’s favor. Be careful where you deploy it, though, as if your enemy is the quicker draw, you might be caught with your pants down when you respawn on your marker.

Phoneix' Blaze ability in Valorant.
Riot Games
You can curve your flame wall by dragging your mouse in the direction you want it to curve while holding down Mouse 1.

Phoenix really comes into his own when you combine his abilities. At 2:31, Maniac uses Blaze to create a curved flame wall (which acts as the perfect barricade between him and A-Bath on Bind). After this dies down, the CS legend uses Hot Hands to prevent the enemy from pushing just when they think the coast is clear!

Dexerto’s take: Perfect for aggressive players!

As Maniac explains, Phoenix is perfect for those who want to play with aggression. His Curveballs are perfect for advancing into enemy territory, allowing him to blind enemies holding angles before moving around corners and take much more favorable peeks.

Without a doubt, Phoenix’s Ultimate is the handiest tool in his arsenal. Plays that should be high-risk/high-reward can be made risk-free! Phoenix can also use it to make a solo entry into an enemy-controlled area, trading with his own ‘death’ if he’s unable to win the duel the first time around.

So, that just about wraps up everything you need to know about Phoenix. If you plan on being the first one into a Reactor Site for your team, they’re definitely your go-to Agent.

Valorant

How to play Cypher: Valorant’s one-man surveillance Sentinel Agent

Published: 10/Jan/2021 15:40 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 16:38

by Andy Williams
Riot Games

Cypher is Valorant’s one-man surveillance network who can use his collection of gadgets to get the edge over his opponents. In this guide, we’ll break down why the Sentinel Agent can be integral to your team’s strategy. 

Armed with information-gathering abilities, Cypher operates as the team’s forward scout, without ever having to leave the spawn. With a string of gadgets at his disposal, the Moroccan Agent can gather essential intel — whether he’s helping take control of the map or defending a Reactor Site. 

As a Sentinel, Cypher is designed to be most effective on Defense, but there’s more to this Agent than meets the eye. He can be used as a powerful deterrent of flanks on attack, with his utility perfectly equipped for helping you hold down site.

Cypher’s abilities

Cypher, like every other Valorant Agent, comes equipped with four abilities. Two of his abilities have to be purchased (core abilities), while one is gifted at the start of every round (Signature Ability) — and the other is earned via accruing points (Ultimate Ability).

  • Ability 1 — Trapwire (200 Creds): EQUIP a trapwire. FIRE to place a destructible and covert trapwire at the targeted location, creating a line that spans between the placed location and the wall opposite. Enemy players who cross a tripwire will be tethered, revealed, and dazed after a short period if they do not destroy the device in time. This ability can be picked up and redeployed if not triggered. It can be destroyed by shooting it once with any gun. Disabled and revealed upon Cypher’s death.
  • Ability 2 — Cyber Cage (100 Creds): Instantly toss a cyber cage in front of Cypher. ACTIVATE from any distance to create a temporary zone that blocks vision.
  • Signature Ability — Spycam (1 free): EQUIP a spycam. FIRE to place the spycam at the targeted location. RE-USE this ability to take control of the camera’s view. While in control of the camera, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. The dart is removable and will periodically reveal the location of the enemy hit. It can be destroyed by shooting it once with any gun. Disabled and revealed upon death.
  • Ultimate Ability — Neural Theft (7 Points): Use on a fresh enemy corpse to throw Cypher’s hat. After a brief delay, all enemy players’ locations will be revealed once.

The Moroccan’s kit revolves around gathering as much information as he can, before sharing that with the team so they can execute gameplans mid-match. 

But make sure you’re in a safe spot when using your camera. There’s nothing worse than being sniped while you’re checking what’s occurring on the other side of the map.

Riot Games
Cypher’s Spycam can also be used to take some sick selfies.

Cypher gameplay

Cypher’s strengths definitely come on defence. With his camera and trapwires, you won’t be left having to poke your head out, and risk getting dinked, just to gain intel. 

Before the round starts, take some time to lay down some trapwires and cages, as the enemy won’t be able to hear you set them up. Then, when they inevitably walk into them, you’ve got instant vision for an easy kill.

So, if Cypher is so well-suited to defending, what happens on Attack? Don’t let the Agent’s Sentinel style fool you, as Cypher can be just as effective on the offence! 

Use your trapwires at the start of a round to ensure no pesky Defenders try to execute a flank. It’s a win-win: you either catch them for easy intel, or they shoot it – which gives away their location – or they’re forced to turn back.

Cypher’s traps are also a superb device for holding a site. Placing a trapwire to cut off access points to the bomb can be a simple way of preventing a ninja defuse.

Riot Games
Cypher cages will make a noise as opponents pass through, meaning they’re really good at blocking off chokepoints.

Dexerto’s take: Essential on Defense

Cypher has a steep learning curve, compared to some of the other characters. Alongside Sage, the Moroccan is definitely an Agent you want to be keeping towards the end of the round, so leave the entry-fragging to the duelists.

An especially useful tool is his ‘Neural Theft’ Ultimate Ability. Using this as you’re about to attack a Reactor Site will show you exactly where your opponents are stacked — giving you a clear advantage of what expect while sweeping in to take control.

If you’re happy to adopt a more conservative playstyle – where you value providing utility to your team over getting flashy kills – then Cypher is most definitely the Agent for you.