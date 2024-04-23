Valorant’s new “Invite” Division changes VCT Challengers qualification requirements in Premier

The Premier game mode in Valorant gets a new Division with the release of Episode 9 Act 1, which is above Contender and marks as the final step of the in-game Path to Pro.

Ever since the Premier mode came into existence in Valorant, players have had the chance to compete in matches that provide a higher level of competition than the regular ranked matches, which also serves as a way of going Pro.

With the release of Episode 9 Act 1, “Invite” will be the highest Division in Valorant Premier, overtaking Contender. Winners of Premier Invite will get to qualify for VCT Challenger Leagues through their regional promotion paths.

As a result, ranking up in Premier will work a bit differently from how it has been.

“To grow the ranks of this new division, Premier will advance Contender Division teams that won the previous Act’s playoff tournament or finished in the top 32 of the Contender Division standings at the end of the playoff tournament. Top Teams will receive promotions into the Invite Division for the first time at the end of Episode 8 Act 3’s Premier Season,” Riot said in a press release about the change.

Starting with Episode 8 Act 3, teams in all divisions will earn a promotion each time they win a playoff tournament. This Playoff-based promotion will allow teams to know how many games they are away from reaching the next Division.

Riot Games

Invite and Contender’s new mechanics will be the final step for VCT Challengers qualification

The commencement of Episode 9 Act 1 will also introduce new changes to Premier’s Contender and Invite Divisions. These changes will directly impact the way how players get to qualify for VCT Challengers through Premier:

All teams must play in two scheduled events each week on the designated map of the week.

Losses will now be worth 0 points. (previously losses awarded 25 points).

Teams with similar records will be matched against each other, with rematch protection enabled.

If an uneven number of teams show up for an event, the team with the lowest Premier Score will receive a bye instead of playing a match.

Teams will qualify for the playoffs based on their standings after the conclusion of weekly competition. (previously playoff qualification was based on Premier Score).

At the end of the playoff tournaments, Premier will promote teams based on their final standings of the current stage’s leaderboard.

Riot’s Esports Team will contact team owners promoting out of the Invite Division to provide details on where they will play now that they have earned their shot at Challengers.

A new “Contender Eligible” designation will also be introduced, which will be the main criteria to compete on Premier teams in the Contender and Invite Divisions.

The addition of a new Division will ensure the best talent gets to advance through Premier and compete at much higher levels of play, which is the VCT Challengers.