How to play Yoru: Valorant’s sneaky Duelist Agent

Yoru is Valorant’s fifth Duelist ⁠— meaning you can finally run the five-Duelist composition of your dreams. However, the Japanese Agent brings more to the table than just a meme, with plenty of utility to play on the flank and really stump your foes.

There’s not really an Agent like Yoru in Valorant. While you can make some arguments for some Agents playing out like others, Yoru is a truly unique addition to the roster. He has filled a void in the line-up that has needed some fleshing out since the game’s release.

If you love playing on the flank and sending enemies on a rat race to nowhere, all while your team takes all the objectives they could want, then Yoru is for you. How does his kit work exactly though? Read on to master Yoru in Episode 2 and beyond.

Yoru abilities

Yoru’s kit might seem selfish ⁠— after all, he is a Duelist ⁠— but it contains a lot of power for the team. He has a flash in his Blindside, which bounces off walls to create interesting angles. His footsteps can be set up pre-round to sell fakes, and his ultimate is perfect for scouting ahead.

Ability 1 ⁠— Fakeout (100 Creds): EQUIP an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. ALT FIRE to place an echo in place. USE the inactive echo to send it forward.

EQUIP an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. ALT FIRE to place an echo in place. USE the inactive echo to send it forward. Ability 2 ⁠— Blindside (200 Creds): EQUIP to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface.

EQUIP to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface. Signature Ability ⁠— Gatecrash (Free, 2 kill recharge): EQUIP to harness a rift tether. FIRE to send the tether out moving forward. ALT FIRE to place a tether in place. ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location.

EQUIP to harness a rift tether. FIRE to send the tether out moving forward. ALT FIRE to place a tether in place. ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location. Ultimate Ability ⁠— Dimensional Drift (7 points): EQUIP a mask that can see between dimensions. FIRE to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

While he can utilize all of these abilities for himself, great Yoru players will be able to combine this with other utility to make space for the team. Selling a few fakes on a Reactor Site with his footsteps can draw enemy attention ⁠— especially if you use it to rush.

He can also gain lots of ground quick on the map with his Dimensional Drift and Gatecrash. While Duelists typically make space with their impressive fragging ability, Yoru actually has the ability to do that by flanking unawares into the backlines and create a pincer.



Yoru gameplay

Yoru excels at one thing in particular: lurking and flanking. He’s the first Valorant Agent with a dedicated kit for the role. The duties previously fell to Cypher, but Yoru is properly built for the job.

His footsteps can sell fakes really well, and you can even use them to “reverse-fake” your opponents if they’ve cottoned on. You can lead with your footsteps and walk quietly behind them, then quickly strike from around a corner with your flashes and your team behind you.

When he’s on the site, he can still be a nuisance. His teleport allows him to quickly swap positions in a post plant, and his flashes are super flexible to get some funky angles. Keep an eye out for the line-up kings like AverageJonas to find some amazing entry flashes with the bounce mechanic.

That doesn’t mean Yoru’s kit is infallible though. You can shoot Yoru’s Gatecrash teleport to close the portal, and it will time out after a certain period. You do have to be mindful of this when you’re breaking onto a site ⁠— an enemy hiding might choose to not shoot it and wait for you to teleport. Make sure you aren’t too reckless.

Also, his flashes take a while to get used to. The bounce can be awkward, so be mindful to not flash your own team. Practice will make perfect.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s new best lurker

Valorant has lacked a dedicated lurker Agent since its release. While the likes of Cypher have filled that void in a competitive sense, Yoru is tailor-made for the job. The duelist brings more to the table than raw firepower, with the ability to keep the enemy on their toes about your team’s actual whereabouts.

He works even better in a coordinated setting than most other duelists, so you can expect pros to take him to the battlefield in VCT. If you do like going on the lurk though, Yoru is for you.