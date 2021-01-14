Logo
How to play Yoru: Valorant’s sneaky Duelist Agent

Published: 14/Jan/2021 7:36

by Andrew Amos
Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games / Dexerto

Yoru

Yoru is Valorant’s fifth Duelist ⁠— meaning you can finally run the five-Duelist composition of your dreams. However, the Japanese Agent brings more to the table than just a meme, with plenty of utility to play on the flank and really stump your foes.

There’s not really an Agent like Yoru in Valorant. While you can make some arguments for some Agents playing out like others, Yoru is a truly unique addition to the roster. He has filled a void in the line-up that has needed some fleshing out since the game’s release.

If you love playing on the flank and sending enemies on a rat race to nowhere, all while your team takes all the objectives they could want, then Yoru is for you. How does his kit work exactly though? Read on to master Yoru in Episode 2 and beyond.

Yoru abilities

Riot Games
Yoru allows you to get behind enemies, close and personal, all without being seen.

Yoru’s kit might seem selfish ⁠— after all, he is a Duelist ⁠— but it contains a lot of power for the team. He has a flash in his Blindside, which bounces off walls to create interesting angles. His footsteps can be set up pre-round to sell fakes, and his ultimate is perfect for scouting ahead.

  • Ability 1 ⁠— Fakeout (100 Creds): EQUIP an echo that mimics footsteps when activated. FIRE to activate and send the echo forward. ALT FIRE to place an echo in place. USE the inactive echo to send it forward.
  • Ability 2 ⁠—Blindside (200 Creds): EQUIP to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface.
  • Signature Ability ⁠— Gatecrash (Free, 2 kill recharge): EQUIP to harness a rift tether. FIRE to send the tether out moving forward. ALT FIRE to place a tether in place. ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location.
  • Ultimate Ability ⁠— Dimensional Drift (7 points): EQUIP a mask that can see between dimensions. FIRE to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

While he can utilize all of these abilities for himself, great Yoru players will be able to combine this with other utility to make space for the team. Selling a few fakes on a Reactor Site with his footsteps can draw enemy attention ⁠— especially if you use it to rush.

He can also gain lots of ground quick on the map with his Dimensional Drift and Gatecrash. While Duelists typically make space with their impressive fragging ability, Yoru actually has the ability to do that by flanking unawares into the backlines and create a pincer.

Yoru firing Judge in Valorant
Riot Games
Yoru specializes in tricking enemies and catching them by surprise on the lurk.

Yoru gameplay

Yoru excels at one thing in particular: lurking and flanking. He’s the first Valorant Agent with a dedicated kit for the role. The duties previously fell to Cypher, but Yoru is properly built for the job.

His footsteps can sell fakes really well, and you can even use them to “reverse-fake” your opponents if they’ve cottoned on. You can lead with your footsteps and walk quietly behind them, then quickly strike from around a corner with your flashes and your team behind you.

When he’s on the site, he can still be a nuisance. His teleport allows him to quickly swap positions in a post plant, and his flashes are super flexible to get some funky angles. Keep an eye out for the line-up kings like AverageJonas to find some amazing entry flashes with the bounce mechanic.

That doesn’t mean Yoru’s kit is infallible though. You can shoot Yoru’s Gatecrash teleport to close the portal, and it will time out after a certain period. You do have to be mindful of this when you’re breaking onto a site ⁠— an enemy hiding might choose to not shoot it and wait for you to teleport. Make sure you aren’t too reckless.

Also, his flashes take a while to get used to. The bounce can be awkward, so be mindful to not flash your own team. Practice will make perfect.

Yoru in Valorant
Riot Games
If you like tricking your enemies and staying one step ahead in the mind games, you’ll love Yoru.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s new best lurker

Valorant has lacked a dedicated lurker Agent since its release. While the likes of Cypher have filled that void in a competitive sense, Yoru is tailor-made for the job. The duelist brings more to the table than raw firepower, with the ability to keep the enemy on their toes about your team’s actual whereabouts.

He works even better in a coordinated setting than most other duelists, so you can expect pros to take him to the battlefield in VCT. If you do like going on the lurk though, Yoru is for you.

Call of Duty

Why Warzone desperately needs a ranked playlist now more than ever

Published: 14/Jan/2021 7:00

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Warzone

Warzone is winding down on its first full year on the market but the idea of a ranked playlist still seems like a distant dream. Here’s why the community needs to push for a proper competitive pathway sooner rather than later.

There’s no denying the enormity of Warzone. It arrived at the perfect time and quickly amassed millions of players on its ascension to the top of the battle royale genre. Though while the title makes billions in profit every few months, it often feels like key components are still missing.

Namely, any form of support for competitive play.

Battle royale titles at their very core are some of the most competitive games out there. Each and every player is vying to outlast their opposition through wit or aggression. Call of Duty’s frenetic gameplay only ratchets things up to a new level of intensity in the genre, yet Warzone seems years behind its counterparts in this area.

Beyond leaderboards that are often riddled with hackers, there’s really no way of distinguishing skill in-game. No Arena mode similar to Fortnite, no Ranked Leagues comparable to Apex Legends, and the list goes on. This has led to the community using third-party tools to gauge their opponents more often than not.

It’s somewhat of a call for help as players implore Activision to offer up any kind of in-game guidance.

We’ve reached a breaking point where some of the world’s best players are even stepping away from the title. A ranked playlist could alleviate many of Warzone’s critical issues and help the game thrive like never before. Here’s how.

Warzone SBMM
sbmmwarzone
A look at Symfuhny’s latest games as an example of how SBMM can vary from Bronze to Diamond-tier lobbies.

First up is the controversial yet unavoidable talking point of Skill-Based-Matchmaking (SBMM). This has once again been at the forefront of the competitive scene lately, as new tricks have emerged and some wild accusations have been thrown around.

As much as the community might complain, SBMM isn’t going anywhere. It’s all too embedded in the Call of Duty franchise at this point. But when players are reverse boosting to get easier lobbies, it throws competitive integrity out the window. 

How can a $300,000 online tournament truly know that its winners didn’t reverse boost prior to their official games? Or that an elite Duo didn’t sneakily alter their IP address to negate the impact of SBMM and find easier lobbies from other regions?

Even without intentionally trying to manipulate the systems in place, players can sometimes still be thrown into baffling lobbies without reason. This alone creates a sense of imbalance with too many variables up for exploitation. Implementing a proper ranked playlist would be a start in trying to mitigate these issues.

Talk of ‘bot lobbies’ and ‘Bronze-tier’ games could be done away with if authentic ranks were introduced in Warzone. We could have clear-cut indicators of just how challenging a lobby really is.

Have a top 100 player in your game? Warzone should be able to feed us that information through a simple icon next to the player’s name. Trying to rank up from Bronze? You should expect to see more Silver-ranked players than usual in your next match.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Everyone Warzone victory would be all the more sweet in a ranked playlist.

From Bronze through to Diamond, having an official rank would help distinguish the caliber of any given lobby. Players can hop over into unranked games when they need a warmup or a breather. Though for the elite competitions, top tier lobbies could be the norm with a ranked system in place.

Utilizing the full potential of SBMM to force the best players together would only help Warzone flourish in a ranked setting.

Huskerrs howl warzone logo
Huskerrs / Activision
Millions in prizing has already been on offer in Warzone’s first year alone yet competitive integrity is more questionable than ever before.

Not only would it help improve the day to day Warzone grind, but it would be a major boost to the integrity of large-scale events. Rather than inviting players based on their standing in the community, tournament organizers could instead check the rankings and actually see the best players in the world. 

There would be no more guesswork as to whether a player rose to fame by stomping ‘bots’ or if they’re genuinely one of the better players in the world. It would also pave the way for new talent to rise to the top.

Say the 30 highest-ranked players automatically earn a spot in the next Activision-backed event, for instance. It would give everyone a reason to play from the biggest streamers, to hungry up-and-comers.

Moreover, tournaments would feel more legitimate than ever before thanks to how effective a competitive ladder would be in Warzone. Winners would never have their efforts questioned again if they had proven track records among the top of the global standings in-game.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Ranked could provide an even playing field for players of all skill-levels while public games can be there for a more casual experience.

It goes without saying that a lot more still needs to be done to get Warzone into a fair and balanced state. Without any form of anti-cheat, the idea of a ranked playlist is still just a pipe dream. 

With new game-breaking glitches popping up every day, and hackers trying to ruin things, the devs always have their plate full. The onus is on Activision to get a ranked experience off the ground and remind everyone why Warzone was one of the fastest-growing battle royales of all time.