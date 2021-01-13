Logo
How to play Breach: Valorant’s explosive Initiator Agent

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:17 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:19

by Andy Williams
How to play as Breach: Valorant’s explosive Initiator Agent
Riot Games

Breach is Valorant’s bionic Initiator Agent, who can disrupt the battlefield in the blink of an eye. But what is it about the Swede that makes him so special? Let’s take a look.

If you’re looking for someone to challenge angles that most Agents can’t, then Breach is your guy. With just how much the Initiator offers for pushing enemies back, he’s the ideal Agent to rock if you’re looking to put the enemy on the back foot.

But what makes Breach so powerful? And which play style will the burly Agent suit most? We dive in and break down everything you need to know, and whether the ginger-bearded assailant can give other Initiators a run for their money.

Breach’s abilities

Valorant's Breach.

Breach’s abilities could give you and your team an advantage in almost any given situation. With such a high-grade utility belt at his disposal, it’s no surprise that he appears in almost every lineup at the top-end of competitive play. Let’s take a look at each of Breach’s abilities:

  • Ability 1 — Aftershock (100 Creds): EQUIP a fusion charge. FIRE the charge to set a slow-acting burst through the wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in its area.
  • Ability 2 — Flashpoint (200 Creds): EQUIP a blind charge. FIRE the charge to set a fast-acting burst through the wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.
  • Signature Ability — Fault Line (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a seismic blast. HOLD FIRE to increase the distance. RELEASE to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone and in a line up to the zone.
  • Ultimate Ability — Rolling Thunder (7 Points): EQUIP a seismic charge. FIRE to send a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Breach’s first two abilities live up to the Agent’s namesake. Both Aftershock and Flashpoint are designed to allow you and your team to burst through enemy lines while their enemy is either weakened or blind — giving you the edge in combat.

Flashpoint comes with three charges, whereas Aftershock comes with one — so you will need to use them wisely during a round.

What makes both of these specifically handy is that they can penetrate walls. So as long as you have the inside scoop on when and where to use them (ideally combined with Cypher’s Spycam or Sova’s Owl Drone), they’re an invaluable tool in making a play when entering a Reactor Site.

How to use Flashpoint in Valorant.
Riot Games
Flashpoint can be curved around corners just like Valorant’s Duelist, Phoenix, to really catch your enemies off-guard.

Breach gameplay

Breach gives you all the utility you could need to help enter a site — or retake one. He can stay back and throw out flashes and stuns to push enemies out of corners, while letting the rest of the team mop up the mess.

That doesn’t mean he’s not self-sufficient on the entry though. With enough practice, you can flash, stun, and blow out corners by yourself without breaking a sweat. Aiming your flashes is key though — you might need to change up where you flash every round to surprise enemies.

Throwing them high might catch more enemies, but it’s easier to dodge. Throwing them on the floor can also work, but it won’t catch as many people out. Once you learn the angles to flash multiple positions though — putting them right on the corner — you can break through onto sites easily.

With the 7 meter gap between you and the cast of Fault Line and Rolling Thunder, you have to be mindful of enemies hiding right around corners though. Your stun might pass over them if you use it too close.

Sova in Valorant
Riot Games
Combining Breach’s utility with Sova or Cypher’s intel gathering is a very strong combo.

Dexerto’s take: Perfect with intel

Breach is most definitely well-suited to his Initiator tag. Although with that said, his abilities are ideal for reacting to a specific situation.

The perfect example of this would be their ‘Rolling Thunder’ Ultimate. While on paper it can deal devastating damage to an entire team at the click of a button, it can just as easily be wasted when you’re not primed with the right intel.

So on the whole, Breach seems best suited to someone who can buddy up with an Agent that can obtain intel, such as using Cypher. Conversely, Breach can work as someone who can sit just behind their team’s Duelists. If you prefer to be on the frontline of the action, then timing is everything with Breach.

Valorant

All Valorant skin bundles: tiers, weapons, prices

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:08 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:11

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant-Skin-Hub
Riot Games

One of the coolest things about Valorant is the range of beautiful and expertly-crafted skins that you can equip to make your weapons stand out. Here’s a rundown of every skin in Riot Games’ FPS, as well as everything you need to know about them.

Valorant has become one of the most popular FPS games in the world. Drawing influence from games like CS:GO and Overwatch, the game and its esports scene have been an instant success.

Alongside the colorful abilities that make Valorant stand out among competitors, another aspect of the game is its skins. Riot Games have always had a knack for developing beautiful skin designs and executing them flawlessly, and Valorant is no exception.

Below you’ll find a detailed list of what skins are available in Valorant, how they are priced and how to get them. However, we need to start off slow, so let’s begin with the skin tier lists.

Skin Price tier in Valorant

Valorant-skin-tier

Just as in other Riot Games series, skins in Valorant are ranked by tier. Select tier is the lowest and therefore cheapest skin line, with Exclusive sitting at the other end of the scale. Let’s dive right into the base prices for each tier and their associated icons in the store:

  • Select Edition (SE), blue circle: 875 VP (~ $7) per individual skin, 3,500 VP (~$32) per bundle.
  • Deluxe Edition (DE), green rhombus: 1275 VP (~$12) per individual skin, 5,100 (~$47) per bundle.
  • Premium Edition (PE), upside down pink triangle: 1775 VP (~$17) per individual skin, 7,100 VP (~$75) per bundle.
  • Ultra Edition (UE), yellow diamond: 2475 VP (~$25) per individual skin, 9,900 VP (~$100) per bundle.
  • Exclusive Edition (XE), upside down orange pentagon: Varies.

Each skin has its own custom animations, reload, sound effects and death animations. Some can even evolve as you level up your weapon, changing the way that the look and react.

Wait, Valorant has evolving weapon skins?

Oni-Skin-Transformation

The short answer is yes, Valorant has evolving skins, but these are only available for some weapons and skin lines. In order to start levelling up your skins you need to partake in the Battle Pass Challenges and start earning Radianite Points.

We’ve got an extensive guide on Radianite skins right here for you, so make sure you’re up to speed before you start deciding which skins to save up for.

As you level up skins they’ll start to do different things, such as include new animations, sounds and more. The higher your weapon’s level, the cooler the skin, so it’s absolutely worth the grind to be able to flex how hard you’ve worked.

OK great, so where can I buy Valorant skins?

Valorant-Store-Screenshot

Skins are available through Battle Pass missions as well as in the store, and often come as all-inclusive bundles upon release.

Individual skins rotate every 24 hours, so if you see something you like it may be worth adding it to your collection.

However, most skins never leave the store so there’s no rush. After all, Riot drop new skins semi-frequently so you never know what’s around the corner!

All Valorant skins from the highest to lowest tier

Below is all of the skins in Valorant listed from highest to lowest tier in alphabetical order. The weapons these skins are available for are beneath each picture. This handy jump to will let you switch between tiers with ease.

Jump to section

Exclusive

Singularity (Evolves)

Valorant-Singularity-Skins

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Ultra

Elderflame (Evolves)

Elderflame skin collection in Valorant.

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Vandal
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Premium

BlastX (Evolves)

BlastX Skin Bundle Valorant

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

* The BlastX bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

Glitchpop

Glitchpop-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Melee

*  The Glitchpop bundle costs 8,700VP (~$85), placing it somewhere in between Ultra and Premium tier.

EGO by Onetap (Evolves)

Valorant-Ego-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Stinger
  • Vandal
  • Melee

G.U.N (Evolves)

GUN-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Ion (Evolves)

Valorant-Ion-Skins

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Nebula

Valorant-Nebula-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Sheriff
  • Melee

Oni (Evolves)

Valorant's Oni collection.
Riot Games
The Oni Collection completely upgraded would cost 26,300 Valorant Points — leaving you with 10 RP left over.

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Shorty
  • Melee

Prime (Evolves)

Valorant Prime Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Reaver (Evolves)

Reaver-Skin-Bundle

  • Guardian
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Vandal
  • Melee

Sovereign (Evolves)

Sovereign-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Spline (Evolves)

Valorant-Spline-Skins

  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Deluxe

Aristocrat

Aristocrat Stinger

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Avalanche

Valorant-Avalanche-Skin

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Prism

Valorant-Prism-Bundle

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Operator
  • Phantom
  • Stinger
  • Melee

Sakura

Sakura Vandal Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

Wasteland

Valorant Wasteland Skins

Available for:

  • Marshal
  • Sheriff
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Winter Wunderland

Valorant Winter Wonderland Skins

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Marshal
  • Phantom
  • Vandal
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Select

Convex

Convex-Operator-Skin

  • Bulldog
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Sheriff
  • Spectre

Galleria

Galleria Marshal Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Phantom

Luxe

Valorant-Luxe-Spectre

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Operator
  • Spectre
  • Vandal

Rush

Valorant Rush Frenzy

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Phantom

Sensation

Sensation Skins Valorant No Logo

Available for:

  • Frenzy
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Stinger
  • Vandal

* The Sensation Bundle costs 2930 VP (~$29), making it a slightly cheaper Select Tier bundle.

Smite

Smite-Skin-Bundle

Available for:

  • Classic
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Phantom
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Battlepass Skins

Battlepass skins are earned by purchasing the Battlepass and earning XP. These cannot be bought, so get them before they’re gone!

Act 1

DOT EXE

Valorant Dot Exe Ghost

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Odin
  • Vandal

Couture

Couture-Bulldog-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Frenzy
  • Marshal
  • Stinger

Kingdom

Kingdom Bucky Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Phantom
  • Spectre
  • Melee

Act 2

Hivemind

Hivemind-Melee-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Shorty
  • Spectre
  • Vandal
  • Melee

POLYfox

Polyfox-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Guardian
  • Judge
  • Sheriff

Red Alert

Red-Alert-Bucky

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Operator
  • Stinger

Act 3

Electroflux

Electroflux Stinger Valorant

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Classic
  • Sheriff
  • Stinger

Jade

Jade-Judge-Valorant

Available for:

  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Ruin

Rush-Vandal-Valorant

Available for:

  • Guardian
  • Marshal
  • Shorty
  • Vandal
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Episode 2

Act 1

Aerosol

Valorant Aerosol Bucky Battlepass Skin

Available for:

  • Bucky
  • Odin
  • Operator
  • Shorty

Infinity

Infinity Spectre Battlepass Skin Valorant

Available for:

  • Bulldog
  • Classic
  • Guardian
  • Phantom
  • Spectre

Outpost

Outpost Ghost Valorant Skin

Available for:

  • Ares
  • Ghost
  • Judge
  • Melee

[Return to top]

Contract Skins

Contract skins are a little bit different from the rest of the skins in Valorant. These are obtained by earning XP when completing every Agent’s specific contract. Therefore, the weapon you get is stylized similar to the Agent it represents, making it an awesome flex of your skills and dedication.

Agent skins are unlocked on Tier 10 of the Contract system, and require 175,000 XP. Each Agent’s are listed below in alphabetical order.

Breach’s Ragnarocker FrenzyBreach Frenzy Valorant

Brimstone’s Peacekeeper Sheriff

Brimstone Sheriff Skin Valorant

Cypher’s Hush Ghost

Cypher Ghost Skin Valorant

Jett’s Game Over Sheriff

Jett Sheriff Skin Valorant

Killjoy’s Wunderkind Shorty

Killyjoy Shorty Skin Valorant

Omen’s Soul Silencer Ghost

Omen Ghost Skin Valorant

Phoenix’s Spitfire Frenzy

Phoenix Frenzy Skin Valorant

Raze’s Pistolinha Classic

Raze Classic Valorant Skin

Reyna’s Vendetta Ghost

Reyna Ghost Skin valorant

Sage’s Final Chamber Classic

Sage Classic Skin Valorant

Skye’s Swooping Frenzy

Skye Frenzy Skin Valorant

Sova’s Protektor Sheriff

Sova Sheriff Skin Valorant

Viper’s Snakebite Shorty

Viper Shorty Skin Valorant

Yoru’s Death Wish Sheriff

Valorant Yoru Death Wish Sheriff

[Return to top]

 