How to play Breach: Valorant’s explosive Initiator Agent

Breach is Valorant’s bionic Initiator Agent, who can disrupt the battlefield in the blink of an eye. But what is it about the Swede that makes him so special? Let’s take a look.

If you’re looking for someone to challenge angles that most Agents can’t, then Breach is your guy. With just how much the Initiator offers for pushing enemies back, he’s the ideal Agent to rock if you’re looking to put the enemy on the back foot.

But what makes Breach so powerful? And which play style will the burly Agent suit most? We dive in and break down everything you need to know, and whether the ginger-bearded assailant can give other Initiators a run for their money.

Breach’s abilities

Breach’s abilities could give you and your team an advantage in almost any given situation. With such a high-grade utility belt at his disposal, it’s no surprise that he appears in almost every lineup at the top-end of competitive play. Let’s take a look at each of Breach’s abilities:

Ability 1 — Aftershock (100 Creds): EQUIP a fusion charge. FIRE the charge to set a slow-acting burst through the wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in its area.

EQUIP a fusion charge. FIRE the charge to set a slow-acting burst through the wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in its area. Ability 2 — Flashpoint (200 Creds): EQUIP a blind charge. FIRE the charge to set a fast-acting burst through the wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.

EQUIP a blind charge. FIRE the charge to set a fast-acting burst through the wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it. Signature Ability — Fault Line (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a seismic blast. HOLD FIRE to increase the distance. RELEASE to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone and in a line up to the zone.

EQUIP a seismic blast. HOLD FIRE to increase the distance. RELEASE to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone and in a line up to the zone. Ultimate Ability — Rolling Thunder (7 Points): EQUIP a seismic charge. FIRE to send a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Breach’s first two abilities live up to the Agent’s namesake. Both Aftershock and Flashpoint are designed to allow you and your team to burst through enemy lines while their enemy is either weakened or blind — giving you the edge in combat.

Flashpoint comes with three charges, whereas Aftershock comes with one — so you will need to use them wisely during a round.

What makes both of these specifically handy is that they can penetrate walls. So as long as you have the inside scoop on when and where to use them (ideally combined with Cypher’s Spycam or Sova’s Owl Drone), they’re an invaluable tool in making a play when entering a Reactor Site.

Breach gameplay

Breach gives you all the utility you could need to help enter a site — or retake one. He can stay back and throw out flashes and stuns to push enemies out of corners, while letting the rest of the team mop up the mess.

That doesn’t mean he’s not self-sufficient on the entry though. With enough practice, you can flash, stun, and blow out corners by yourself without breaking a sweat. Aiming your flashes is key though — you might need to change up where you flash every round to surprise enemies.

Throwing them high might catch more enemies, but it’s easier to dodge. Throwing them on the floor can also work, but it won’t catch as many people out. Once you learn the angles to flash multiple positions though — putting them right on the corner — you can break through onto sites easily.

With the 7 meter gap between you and the cast of Fault Line and Rolling Thunder, you have to be mindful of enemies hiding right around corners though. Your stun might pass over them if you use it too close.

Dexerto’s take: Perfect with intel

Breach is most definitely well-suited to his Initiator tag. Although with that said, his abilities are ideal for reacting to a specific situation.

The perfect example of this would be their ‘Rolling Thunder’ Ultimate. While on paper it can deal devastating damage to an entire team at the click of a button, it can just as easily be wasted when you’re not primed with the right intel.

So on the whole, Breach seems best suited to someone who can buddy up with an Agent that can obtain intel, such as using Cypher. Conversely, Breach can work as someone who can sit just behind their team’s Duelists. If you prefer to be on the frontline of the action, then timing is everything with Breach.