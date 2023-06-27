Valorant update 7.0 patch notes: Deadlock, TDM, new Progression System, more

Valorant 7.0 patch is about to shift the meta with a new Sentinel along with a new game mode and Progression System, so here’s a rundown of everything included with Valorant update 7.0 patch notes.

Valorant patch 7.0 marks the beginning of Episode 7 Act 1 and is the biggest patch in recent times, bringing new ways to play with Deadlock, a Team Deathmatch mode, and new Progression System, to highlight a few.

Apart from that, the new patch also brings the Neo Frontier skinline and a fresh battlepass for the players. With a plethora of content along the way, plenty of bugs have also been fixed.

With that said, here’s everything included with the Valorant update 7.0 patch notes.

Riot Games Valorant Episode 7 introduced the fifth Sentinel in the game.

Like always, Valorant’s latest update, 7.0, brings a ton of new content for players. It introduces the fifth Sentinel, Deadlock, who is undoubtedly a force to reckon with. She hails from Norway and her set of abilities can be quite deadly in the right hands. Some Valorant players are already concerned about her “instant win” ability while some reacted to her reveal by saying “This cannot be the same game”.

Along with her, a new Team Deathmatch game mode goes live, where 10 players will be divided into two teams. They can respawn endlessly, use Agent abilities, and the team with the most kills in a limited time period will win. This mode might be the perfect playground for players to warm up before entering Ranked matches.

And lastly, the new Progression System overhauls the way how players were used to unlocking Agents and their themed items in Valorant. Players can now unlock Agents using a newly introduced free in-game currency, Kingdom Credits.

Here are the full Valorant 7.0 patch notes according to the official release from Riot Games.

Spray Wheel

Added text to the Spray equip screen indicating your bound keybinds.

Deadlock

Deadlock goes live! Learn about her abilities on our Agents page. Watch our latest Sentinel take on a mysterious creature below.



Misc.

We’ve conducted a pass on our ability descriptions in-game and on our website for grammar and consistency. These updated descriptions should be easier to understand, with clearer explanations for what each ability does.

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch goes live!

Progression System Update

Daily Rewards This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards. Every day that you play matches, you’ll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits. All game modes provide progress towards Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch. Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

Accessory Store Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including: Player Cards Sprays Titles Gun Buddies

Agent Store The Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you’ll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. As well, you won’t be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like. If you don’t earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally, after the Recruitment Event, in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent’s gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear. Level 5 used to unlock Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won’t get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5.



Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during your load in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account’s region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Agents

Fixed Chamber’s Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru’s Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen’s From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher’s Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors.

Fixed issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Social

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat.

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key sometimes allowed for voice to be transmitted even when letting go of the key.

Known Issues

General

An Agent’s HP number is visible while in Spike Cam perspective.

The red background that displays behind the HP number when an Agent is at critical health may be visible even if the Agent is not in critical health.

So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 7.0 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:

