How to play Neon in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

Wondering how to play Neon in Valorant? Here’s a full guide to her abilities, and how to use them to zoom past the competition.

Valorant’s eighteenth Agent and fiesty Filipino Duelist, Neon, is the definition of fast and furious. Capable of running (several) rings around her opponents in the blink of an eye, her vibrant personality and collection of speed-themed abilities make her perfect for those who like to hit the competition hard.

As you can imagine, however, mastering the queen of quickness in Riot Games’ flagship FPS isn’t going to be easy. So, here’s a rundown of her abilities, as well as how to play her in Valorant.

Valorant Neon: Abilities

As we said before, Neon is all about speed, but she also has the ability to manipulate electricity to her whim. However, everything is dependent on her ‘Charge,’ which increases over time, akin to Viper’s passive fuel reserves:

Ability 1 – Fast Lane (300 creds): FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them.

FIRE two energy lines forward on the ground that extend a short distance or until they hit a surface. The lines rise into walls of static electricity that block vision and damage enemies passing through them. Ability 2 – Relay Bolt (200 creds): INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast.

INSTANTLY throw an energy bolt that bounces once. Upon hitting each surface, the bolt electrifies the ground below with a concussive blast. Signature Ability – High Gear (Free): INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills.

INSTANTLY channel Neon’s power for increased speed. When charged, ALT FIRE to trigger an electric slide. Slide charge resets every two kills. Ultimate Ability – Overdrive (7 Ult Points): Unleash Neon’s full power and speed for a short duration. FIRE to channel the power into a deadly lightning beam with high movement accuracy. The duration resets on each kill.

At first glance, the most useful part of her base kit is her Fast Lane which, while it costs quite a chunk of creds, is great for providing access onto the site or, alternatively, a quick escape route for you and your allies if you run into trouble.

It’s her Ultimate that truly shines, though. Giving you the opportunity to blast opponents with lightning and get out untouched with her quick dashes and speedy slides, in the right hands this can score you an easy team ace.

How to play Neon in Valorant

If you’re someone who likes to zoom into the heart of the action, hit hard, then zip out to safety, then Neon is the character for you. However, we’ve never seen anything quite like her speed before in Valorant, so it takes some getting used to.

Jumping into the practice range and testing out her Signature and Ultimate abilities is a must. Once you’ve got a feel for just how fast she goes, you can use these and their accompanying slides to dart past open spaces, evading the gaze of a pesky Operator wielding Jett. Of course, you can also use it to flank, popping heads from behind and dashing out to safety.

One of the many ways of doing this is by utilizing her wallrun exploit, where you run directly at a wall Harry Potter-style and use it to propel you into your enemies. Taking a Judge or Bucky with you will give you instant burst damage, or using her Ultimate’s lightning will pretty much guarantee you a kill. Channel your inner AverageJonas and try out some lineups with your teammates to wreak havoc.

Get yourself into a bad sport? Fast Lane is perfect for retreating, as the walls shield you from enemy vision and are simply too threatening to walk through. Even if someone dares to breach these cobalt smokes, you can just nip out of the channel and leave enemies stuck in the middle wondering where on Future Earth you went. It’s also great offensively, as it provides an impenetrable route onto the site and the perfect smokes to plant behind.

