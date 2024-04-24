GamingValorant

Valorant devs rush to disable Split in light of game-breaking bug

Liam Ho
Valorant's Split MapRiot Games

Valorant developers Riot Games have rushed to disable the map Split across several game modes thanks to a game-breaking bug.

The Valorant developers have announced that they’ve disabled Split due to an exploit occurring on the map. The bug allowed players to boost up onto a ledge on A site that was previously not allowed. As such the devs have been forced to disable the map across Swiftplay, Competitive, Unrated, Spike Rush, and Premier.

The devs have mentioned that a fix will be coming for this in the upcoming Patch 8.08, but until that time Split will only be available in Deathmatch and Escalation.

This bug also comes alongside an issue with Cypher, whose Trapwires were still shown on the minimap of teammates even after he died. However, this bug was not deemed bad enough for the developers to disable him outright like they have Split.

Split was also supposed to be the map played for this week’s Premier, so the devs have swapped it out with Ascent. Alongside this, they’ve also removed Split from the map pick and ban process for the Premier Playoffs on Sunday.

This means players will not have access to Split until Patch 8.08 rolls around, though currently there’s no set ETA on when this update will arrive.

About The Author

Liam Ho

Liam is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team covering all things gaming with an emphasis on MMOs like Destiny and FFXIV along with MOBAs like League. He started writing while at university for a Bachelor’s degree in Media and has experience writing for GGRecon and GameRant. You can contact Liam at liam.ho@dexerto.com or on Twitter at @MusicalityLH.

keep reading
an image of Clove and Valorant Premier
Valorant
Valorant’s new “Invite” Division changes VCT Challengers qualification requirements in Premier
Sourav Banik
an image of Clove in Valorant
Valorant
When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 release? Act 2 end date, more
Sourav Banik
100 Thieves Boostio at VCT Americas
Valorant
Pro Valorant team wins round despite player’s mouse dying & trash talk ensues
Jeremy Gan
Valorant Agent 'Reyna' in cinematic
Valorant
Valorant streamers slam Riot as tracker app makes streamer mode obsolete
Daniel Appleford

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.