Valorant patch 2.09 notes: Viper nerfs, new Replication mode, more - Dexerto

Valorant patch 2.09 is here, and it’s definitely a good one. Viper has been nerfed, the new Replication game mode has been added, as well as some big map changes to Breeze ahead of its competitive release.

The first major update after Valorant Episode 2 Act 3’s launch has got some big changes that could impact the meta both casually and professionally.

The Viper nerfs bring her more in line with other Controllers after the once-irrelevant Agent catapulted up the tier list with a host of buffs.

On top of those balance changes, Riot is launching a new game mode called Replication, and plenty of other smaller tweaks in Valorant patch 2.09.

Viper passive nerfed after excessive buffs

Viper has shot up the tier list thanks to Riot’s constant buffs to the American Controller. However, she’s been a little bit too controlling. Her Toxin passive does a bit too much damage, shredding enemies to armorless just by walking through her walls or smokes.

Riot is changing that, starting the initial decay at 30 HP instead of 50 HP. This should give Viper and her teammates a smaller window to capitalize on her utility, and makes pushing through it a little bit less scary.

Replication mode added: How it works

Now with the balance changes behind us, it’s time for the fun stuff, and that comes in the form of a new game mode called Replication. The game mode is very similar to League of Legends’ One for All, where everyone picks the same Agent to deploy onto the battlefield.

It’ll be fun and chaotic seeing a million smokes drop from the sky, or five Raze paint shells thrown into a corner. Find the best strategies and relish in the chaos when it launches on Valorant patch 2.09.

On top of Replication and the Viper changes, tactical timeouts are finally being added to custom games for tournament play. They will last 60 seconds, and each team can call two of them a game.

A handful of bugs for Sova, Astra, Killjoy, Skye, and Omen were patched out too. You can find the full Valorant patch 2.09 notes below.

Valorant patch 2.09 notes

Agent Updates

Viper

Toxin (Passive)

The instant decay inflicted when entering Viper’s smoke or crossing her wall, reduced 50 >>> 30

Map Updates

Breeze

Blocked vision of the gaps above Mid-Wood Doors and A Metal Doors

Smoothed player collision in various locations

Game System Updates

Added tactical timeouts to Tournament Mode Custom Games 2 tactical timeouts can be called per game, per team. Tactical timeouts last 60 seconds. Tactical timeouts freeze all player movements for the duration of the timeout. For technical pauses, the standard Pause Match Timer option is still available.

Improved the visual synchronization of bullet tracers and impact effects for Observers This should fix most cases where it looks like a player is killed before a bullet reaches them in our esports viewing experience.

Adjusted color of placeable utility on the minimap to match team color for Observers

Adjusted color of names in player loadout HUD to match team color

Spaced the End Game Phase and Pause Match Timer options in Custom Games to prevent misclicks

Improved feel on rope ascenders in high latency situations

Minor performance optimizations to UI in matches

Bugs

Agents

Added team colors for placed Agent abilities, for observers

Fixed issue where Astra’s Nebula was slightly offset once fully formed

Fixed bullet impacts on Sova’s Owl Drone wings appearing in the wrong locations

Fixed issues across multiple Agents with incorrect damage icons for abilities showing up in the killfeed

Fixed issue where Killjoy’s Nanoswarm audio would cut off if it was destroyed right after activation

Fixed an issue where Skye’s Seekers did not show how many enemies were affected in the combat report

Omen can no longer drop the Spike or weapons while casting From the Shadows

Fixed an issue where Killjoy’s Alarmbot would display flashed visual effects while invisible

Game Systems

Fixed an issue where weapons could be instantly reloaded after spamming orb pick ups

Fixed an issue where sound was lowered by 5dB

Weapons

Fixed 1P snow impacts that occurred rarely in gun fights

Breeze Map

Fixed a number of exploits around the map

Fixed an issue where players could sandwich themselves in between Sage’s wall and the Mechanical Doors on Breeze (or Ascent)

Competitive