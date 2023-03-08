How to play Gekko in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

Gekko is the newly introduced and also the sixth initiator in Valorant. Here’s a handy guide on how you can play and master Gekko using all his abilities and strategies.

Gekko, a.k.a Agent 22, has finally been introduced to Valorant’s evergrowing roster of unique agents. He is an initiator, the sixth one in the game, alongside Sova, Breach, Skye, KAY/O, and Fade.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Gekko’s abilities make him fairly self-sufficient. He aids the team with his arsenal and can be exceptionally good in 1v1 situations too. His kit has so much potential too, that players were getting concerned ahead of Gekko’s release, stating him as “overpowered”.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wondering how to master Gekko, our guide has everything you should know if you intend to make the most of him in Valorant.

Riot Games Wingman can come in really handy during 1v1 situations.

Gekko’s abilities in Valorant

Since Gekko is an Initiator Agent, it’s all about how you instigate a round in order to take control of a particular part of the map or plant site using his abilities. Given his versatile abilities, he can give your team enough room to get into a site. Be it flashing enemies or relocating them using his Mosh Pit, he can maximize the chances of taking control or playing post-plant whenever needed.

Here’s a complete rundown of his abilities in the game:

Article continues after ad

Ability 1 – Dizzy (Free) : Equip Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleash plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

– : Equip Dizzy FIRE to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleash plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown. Ability 2 – Wingman (300 Credits) : Equip Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

– : Equip Wingman FIRE to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees ALT FIRE when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires he reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown. Signature Ability – Mosh Pit (250 Credits) : Equip Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes.

– : Equip Mosh FIRE to throw Mosh like a grenade ALT FIRE to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area then after a short delay explodes. Ultimate Ability – Thrash (7 Ult Points): Equip Thrash FIRE to link with Thrash’s mind and steer her through enemy territory ACTIVATE to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.

Riot Games Thrash is very similar to Killjoy’s ult.

How to play Gekko in Valorant

First things first, you cannot use Gekko as the primary initiator of your team. His versatile set of abilities makes him an exceptional secondary initiator instead. As ridiculous as it may sound, Gekko’s Wingman ability acts exactly like Raze’s Boombot – but better!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It can stun enemies from a distance unless broken, giving your team an advantage. After you get a kill, you can pick it back up, wait for 10 seconds, and make him plant the spike at any desired spot inside a site. Remember, you can use Wingman in a similar fashion to defuse the spike while defending. The possibilities on how you use Wingman are endless. You can bait opponents, hunt them down if you’ve opted to plant, and a lot more.

Article continues after ad

Coming to Dizzy, you may combine it with Wingman for annoying enemies or take the usual route of standalone flashing them.

The Mosh Pit ability has a ton of potential. While attacking, you may either use it to clear corners or wait for post-plant lineups. The diameter of the Mosh Pit is massive and deals a total of 150 damage after a short period of time. This means if an enemy player fails to get out of its area during post-plant situations, you won’t even need to use your gun to secure the kill. While defending, you may use it to delay the push or enemies into a site.

Article continues after ad

Thrash, his ultimate ability, is a movable Killjoy Ult. If you manage to hit multiple enemies at once, it can detain every one of them for a brief period of time. Just make sure you have a backup in case one of the undetained players decides to wait to punish you for being greedy!

So there you have it — that’s our Gekko guide to mastering the initiator in Valorant! Looking to dominate with each member of Future Earth’s fighting force? Check out our other Agent guides:

Astra | Breach | Brimstone | Chamber | Cypher | Fade | Harbor | Jett | KAY/O | Killjoy | Neon | Omen | Phoenix | Raze | Reyna | Sage | Skye | Sova | Viper | Yoru