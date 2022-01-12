Yoru rework in Valorant revealed: Ability changes, release date

The Yoru rework is finally on its way in Valorant Episode 4. With Riot revealing key details on the Japanese duelist’s new abilities in the lead-up to the latest launch, it’s not long until its release date is here.

The initial plan for a Yoru rework was shelved back in August 2021, with the developers citing that the need for new art would mean taking longer to execute any potential upgrades to the character.

However, the wheels have been turning on the Japanese duelist’s rework heading in Valorant Episode 4. Now, we have a change list and an estimated release for all the Yoru changes coming soon in 2022.

Here’s what you need to know about Yoru’s rework in Valorant.

Yoru rework changes Gatecrash, Fakeout abilities entirely

Developers John Goscicki and Ryan ‘rycoux’ Cousart opened up on the intention behind Yoru’s rework in a December 2021 blog post.

“It’s fair to say that when Yoru launched there was a TON of excitement around this boyo, but as y’all experimented with him, many of you hit the conclusion that his outputs were not on par with the rest of the roster,” the developers admitted.

“Yoru’s payoff ‘dream plays’ seem to only happen after rounds of conditioning the enemy, which can leave him ineffective for longer than we’d like.”

To fix the problems in Yoru’s kit, Riot is tweaking the abilities in his rework rather than scrapping them entirely. The focus is on two of his regular abilities — his Gatecrash teleport, and his Fakeout footsteps.

Gatecrash will be harder for enemies to detect with reduced audio, and will travel faster across the map. They’ve also added the ability to trigger a “fake teleport” to keep the mind games going.

As for his Fakeout ability, the footsteps will be replaced with a carbon copy of Yoru (think Mirage from Apex Legends) that runs forward in a straight line. Once shot, it’ll explode and debuff nearby enemies.

Riot are also considering changes to his Dimensional Drift ultimate to “help Yoru break sites wide open”. His Blindside flash, however, is expected to remain untouched.

Yoru rework release date in Valorant

The dev team was insistent that these versions are not final and that there’s still time for things to change before the rework arrives in Valorant Episode 4.

However, the rework won’t be launching alongside new Agent Neon in Act 1 — the Yoru rework is being pushed back again to Valorant patch 4.04 to kick off Act 2, although Riot still are pushing for an early 4.03 release.

“There’s a very good chance that this pushes out another patch to 4.04, pending on bugs, clarity, [and] prioritization. We like to lean towards transparency when we can, but that also can generate additional confusion or frustration when those timelines don’t pan out like we’d hoped,” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm said on Reddit.

“I think 4.03 is aspirational, but Act 2 (4.04) is probably more realistic.”

You can find the full list of planned Yoru changes below.

Yoru rework changelist in Valorant

Abilities

Fakeout

Footsteps replaced with new visual: A carbon copy of Yoru that runs forward, and upon getting shot, will wind up and explode, debuffing enemies.

Gatecrash