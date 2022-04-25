How to play Fade in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

Wondering how to play Fade in Valorant? Here’s a full guide to her abilities, and how to use them efficiently to initiate engagements and get the better of your opponents.

The nineteenth Agent in Valorant, the bounty-hunting Turkish Initiator, Fade, features an arsenal of abilities that can be extremely scary for anyone caught on the facing end. Designed to give competition to Sova’s recon abilities, Fade can not only track down enemies but also has utilities like flash and the ability to lock down enemy Agents inside a fixed radius.

Having said that, mastering the bounty hunter in Riot Games’ flagship FPS won’t be an easy task. So, here’s a detailed rundown of all her abilities, as well as how you can make the most of her in the game.

Valorant Fade: Abilities

As already mentioned, Fade is all about initiating engagements with her abilities. However, you should note that everything eventually comes down to how well you can execute Fade’s abilities in Valorant.

Ability 1 – Prowler (250 Creds) : EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighting them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair.

: EQUIP a Prowler. FIRE will send the Prowler out, causing it to travel in a straight line. The Prowler will lock onto any enemies or trails in their frontal vision cone and chase them, nearsighting them if it reaches them. HOLD the FIRE button to steer the Prowler in the direction of your crosshair. Ability 2 – Seize (200 Creds) : Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone in which enemies who are caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in flight.

: Equip an orb of nightmare ink. FIRE to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the ink will explode and create a zone in which enemies who are caught in it cannot escape the zone by normal means. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early in flight. Signature Ability – Haunt (Free) : Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early while in flight.

: Equip a nightmarish entity. FIRE to throw the orb which will plummet to the ground after a set amount of time. Upon hitting the ground, the orb will turn into a nightmarish entity that will reveal the location of enemies caught in its line of sight. Enemies can destroy this entity. RE-USE the ability to drop the projectile early while in flight. Ultimate Ability – Nightfall (7 Ult Points): EQUIP the power of Fear. FIRE to send out a wave of nightmare energy that can traverse through walls. The energy creates a trail to the opponent as well as deafens and decays them.

While all of Fade’s abilities can be absolutely crucial in various scenarios, it is here ultimate that steals the entire show. Being able to gather intel on all enemy heroes hiding in a specific direction makes Fade an extremely good Initiator for her team.

Having said that, it is extremely important for you to know when and how to use Fade’s abilities to make the most out of the Agent. While her abilities are meant to give you an advantage, they can easily turn the tide against you if not executed properly.

How to play Fade in Valorant

As an Initiator who likes to drive fear into her enemy’s hearts, Fade is meant to reveal the enemy’s locations with her abilities for her duelists to march in and get the opening frag. Apart from that, Fade’s Seize ability is a highly useful tool to lock down multiple enemies in a specific radius.

The Turkish bounty hunter’s Prowler ability allows her to apply the near-sight debuff on her enemies and then take them down while their vision is compromised.

Given the entire arsenal of abilities that Fade features, her ideal role in Valorant is to set up kills for other aggressive Agents on her team. However, Fade is not limited to the role of gathering intel for her team.

Subsequently, the Agent can use her tracking abilities to hunt down enemies by herself when the situation calls for it. On top of that, Fade’s Prowler and Seize abilities allow her to retreat from unfavorable situations without letting the enemies chase her.

So that's how to master Fade in Valorant!

