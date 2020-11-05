How to play as Skye: Valorant’s nature-loving Initiator Agent - Dexerto

Skye is finally here in Valorant, with the Australian eco-warrior Initiator Agent finally dropping on patch 1.11. If you’re looking to gain the upper edge on your opponents with her, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Skye is Valorant’s 13th Agent, and the first hailing from down under in Australia. Called on by Sage to help save the world, she’s joining the Future Earth forces and sharing her wildlife expertise on the battlefield.

Skye is definitely not a hard fragger. As an Initiator, she will share a lot of responsibility for making sure her team can get onto site with ease. Thankfully, she’s got the perfect arsenal at her fingertips to be an effective attacker and defender.

Skye’s abilities

Skye’s kit is all about utility. Whether it be saving her allies with healing, or helping breach sites with flashes and stuns galore, Skye can seemingly do it all. There is no part of her kit that plays for herself ⁠— although when it comes down to it, she can be the selfish Agent you need in a clutch.

Ability 1 — Trailblazer: Equip a Tasmanian tiger trinket. Fire to send out and take control of the predator. While in control, fire to leap forward, exploding in a concussive blast and damaging enemies.

Equip a Tasmanian tiger trinket. Fire to send out and take control of the predator. While in control, fire to leap forward, exploding in a concussive blast and damaging enemies. Ability 2 — Guiding Light : Equip a hawk trinket. Fire to send it forward, hold fire to guide it from afar. Re-use while the hawk is in flight to transform it into a flash that gives a “hit confirm” if an enemy is within range and line of sight.

: Equip a hawk trinket. Fire to send it forward, hold fire to guide it from afar. Re-use while the hawk is in flight to transform it into a flash that gives a “hit confirm” if an enemy is within range and line of sight. Ability 3 — Regrowth: Equip a healing trinket. Hold fire to channel, healing allies in range and line of sight. Can be reused until her healing pool is depleted. (Does not heal herself.)

Equip a healing trinket. Hold fire to channel, healing allies in range and line of sight. Can be reused until her healing pool is depleted. (Does not heal herself.) Ultimate Ability — Seekers: Equip a “seeker” trinket. Fire to send out three seekers to track down the three closest enemies. If a seeker reaches an enemy, it nearsights them.

Skye gameplay

Skye’s Guiding Light is arguably the strongest part of her kit. The sound cue on them leaving Skye isn’t particularly loud, so it’s hard to track.

On top of that, Skye has total control over when it detonates. This means she can use them unpredictably, finding tiny angles you wouldn’t be able to find as Phoenix or Breach to flash enemies.

They are also way more flexible than any other flash in the game. They fly around erratically at Skye’s wish, and they have a huge sound cue if you flash an enemy. Use this to your advantage to not only scout where enemies are, but where they aren’t.

Skye has a lot more than just her Guiding Light flash though. Her Trailblazer concussion is great to drone out an entry for allies. You should send it in before you send yourself in, as you might be able to make the ensuing fight a lot easier.

Her AOE Regrowth heal is also arguably stronger than Sage’s, although it has its drawbacks. It’s good to heal up a group of allies much more effectively than Sage. This makes it perfect for attacks, where players might take some splash damage on entry. However, for solo players, it’s a bit harder.

Finally, Skye’s ultimate, Seekers, forces enemies to choose between holding their ground and potentially dying, or being on the backfoot in a retake on offense or defense. All this utility slammed into one kit is phenomenal.

Skye’s utility is honestly worth more than basically any gun in Valorant. While all other Agents should focus on buying utility before firepower, with Skye, it’s a must. It’s worth taking the downgrade on weaponry to get full utility just because of how powerful it is.

That being said though, it can be hard to use. While Skye is awful to play against, she’s just as hard to play. Her Guiding Light takes some time to perfect the trajectory. You also have to be mindful of not harming yourself or your allies. Her abilities can backfire on your own strats. However, once you get used to it, she should be one of the best in class.

Dexerto’s take: The new Utility Queen of Valorant

With nerfs to the likes of Cypher and Killjoy in patch 1.11, and Sage sliding down in priority, it’s safe to say that Skye is going to be the Utility Queen of Valorant.

Her kit is going to have a high learning curve, however, those that master her will be a scary one-man army you’ll have to keep tabs on.

With flashes, stuns, and heals, there’s not much Skye can’t do when it comes to helping her team. While this playstyle will be very evident at the top level, those stuck in lower ranks might not see the same effectiveness. That being said though, healing Agents are stronger the lower you go.

If you want an Agent that can seemingly do it all for her team, and even set herself up for some huge clutches, Skye is the one for you.