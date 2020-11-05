 How to play as Skye: Valorant’s nature-loving Initiator Agent - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

How to play as Skye: Valorant’s nature-loving Initiator Agent

Published: 5/Nov/2020 7:26

by Andrew Amos
Skye in Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Act 3

Skye is finally here in Valorant, with the Australian eco-warrior Initiator Agent finally dropping on patch 1.11. If you’re looking to gain the upper edge on your opponents with her, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Skye is Valorant’s 13th Agent, and the first hailing from down under in Australia. Called on by Sage to help save the world, she’s joining the Future Earth forces and sharing her wildlife expertise on the battlefield.

Skye is definitely not a hard fragger. As an Initiator, she will share a lot of responsibility for making sure her team can get onto site with ease. Thankfully, she’s got the perfect arsenal at her fingertips to be an effective attacker and defender.

Skye in Valorant
Riot Games
Skye is the ultimate Utility Queen of Valorant.

Skye’s abilities

Skye’s kit is all about utility. Whether it be saving her allies with healing, or helping breach sites with flashes and stuns galore, Skye can seemingly do it all. There is no part of her kit that plays for herself ⁠— although when it comes down to it, she can be the selfish Agent you need in a clutch.

  • Ability 1 — Trailblazer: Equip a Tasmanian tiger trinket. Fire to send out and take control of the predator. While in control, fire to leap forward, exploding in a concussive blast and damaging enemies.
  • Ability 2 — Guiding Light: Equip a hawk trinket. Fire to send it forward, hold fire to guide it from afar. Re-use while the hawk is in flight to transform it into a flash that gives a “hit confirm” if an enemy is within range and line of sight.
  • Ability 3 — Regrowth: Equip a healing trinket. Hold fire to channel, healing allies in range and line of sight. Can be reused until her healing pool is depleted. (Does not heal herself.)
  • Ultimate Ability — Seekers: Equip a “seeker” trinket. Fire to send out three seekers to track down the three closest enemies. If a seeker reaches an enemy, it nearsights them.
Skye's Tasmanian Tiger in Valorant
Riot Games
Skye’s Trailblazer sends out a Tasmanian Tiger to scout out the area ahead, and can stun nearby enemies.

Skye gameplay

Skye’s Guiding Light is arguably the strongest part of her kit. The sound cue on them leaving Skye isn’t particularly loud, so it’s hard to track.

On top of that, Skye has total control over when it detonates. This means she can use them unpredictably, finding tiny angles you wouldn’t be able to find as Phoenix or Breach to flash enemies.

They are also way more flexible than any other flash in the game. They fly around erratically at Skye’s wish, and they have a huge sound cue if you flash an enemy. Use this to your advantage to not only scout where enemies are, but where they aren’t.

Skye using Guiding Light flash in Valorant
Riot Games
Skye’s Guiding Light is incredibly strong, but can be hard to use at first.

Skye has a lot more than just her Guiding Light flash though. Her Trailblazer concussion is great to drone out an entry for allies. You should send it in before you send yourself in, as you might be able to make the ensuing fight a lot easier.

Her AOE Regrowth heal is also arguably stronger than Sage’s, although it has its drawbacks. It’s good to heal up a group of allies much more effectively than Sage. This makes it perfect for attacks, where players might take some splash damage on entry. However, for solo players, it’s a bit harder.

Finally, Skye’s ultimate, Seekers, forces enemies to choose between holding their ground and potentially dying, or being on the backfoot in a retake on offense or defense. All this utility slammed into one kit is phenomenal.

Skye’s utility is honestly worth more than basically any gun in Valorant. While all other Agents should focus on buying utility before firepower, with Skye, it’s a must. It’s worth taking the downgrade on weaponry to get full utility just because of how powerful it is.

That being said though, it can be hard to use. While Skye is awful to play against, she’s just as hard to play. Her Guiding Light takes some time to perfect the trajectory. You also have to be mindful of not harming yourself or your allies. Her abilities can backfire on your own strats. However, once you get used to it, she should be one of the best in class.

Skye using Regrowth heal in Valorant
Riot Games
Skye’s Regrowth heal is great for topping up multiple allies. Try and make sure you use it as effectively as possible.

Dexerto’s take: The new Utility Queen of Valorant

With nerfs to the likes of Cypher and Killjoy in patch 1.11, and Sage sliding down in priority, it’s safe to say that Skye is going to be the Utility Queen of Valorant.

Her kit is going to have a high learning curve, however, those that master her will be a scary one-man army you’ll have to keep tabs on.

With flashes, stuns, and heals, there’s not much Skye can’t do when it comes to helping her team. While this playstyle will be very evident at the top level, those stuck in lower ranks might not see the same effectiveness. That being said though, healing Agents are stronger the lower you go.

If you want an Agent that can seemingly do it all for her team, and even set herself up for some huge clutches, Skye is the one for you.

Apex Legends

Respawn explains why Alternator wasn’t buffed in Apex Legends Season 7

Published: 5/Nov/2020 6:53 Updated: 5/Nov/2020 6:56

by Andrew Amos
Alternator in Apex Legends
Respawn

Share

Apex Legends’ Alternator has been kicked to the curb as time has gone on. The Light SMG does woeful DPS compared to other weapons, even in the early game. However, Respawn are hesitating on buffing it, saying it’s in “a decent spot right now.”

There’s a lot of guns in Apex Legends you can just throw aside as soon as you find a new weapon. However, none might be more tossable than the Alternator.

The Light SMG has been underperforming for seasons now, and is once again remaining untouched in Season 7. Its slow rate of fire means it has pretty low DPS, meaning if you can control another gun, you just swap instantly.

However, it holds a special place in the hearts of a dedicated community, according to Respawn developers. That’s exactly why they aren’t buffing the Alternator despite it underperforming ⁠— it helps newer and inexperienced players get a grip of the game.

Apex Legends Season 7 header
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 is here, but Alternator buffs are not.

“The Alternator isn’t a super competitive gun, but it has a good-sized fanbase that uses it consistently. It’s good for early-midgame and for players that miss more shots and have trouble with recoil,” Respawn dev AmusedApricot said on Reddit.

There are some benefits to the Alternator that players do enjoy. Its recoil pattern is dead easy to learn ⁠— just drag it straight down. This, along with its easy spray control and high magazine size, makes it a much more valuable weapon than players think it is, devs stated.

“The Alternator’s easy recoil and high mag size are more valuable for some players than the pure DPS dropoff because neither they nor their enemies are reliably hitting every shot and dropping people in one R99 mag,” AmusedApricot added.

“This isn’t just ‘bad players’, a lot of players would find surprising success with the Alternator if they chose to run it, even though it’s not as good as the R99.”

Card

With all this being said, Respawn believe the Alternator is “in a decent spot right now” and “performs well in the space it is meant to.”

However, they aren’t closing the doors on a potential buff to make it a real threat down the line ⁠— out of pure interest. “It might be interesting to make it strong at some point in the future though, but let’s see how R99 and Volt play together!”