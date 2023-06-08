Valorant’s new Progression System explained

Riot has revamped the progression system of Valorant, meaning players will have new things to look forward to. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the release of Episode 7 Act 1, Valorant players will get to see a new quality of life update in the game. Riot has brought significant changes to the progression system to include a new free in-game currency, better daily rewards, agent accessories, and contracts.

The new Episode will start as soon as this Act’s Night Market bids adieu on June 27. With that said, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the game’s new progression system.

Valorant introduces new free in-game currency: Kingdom Credits

Kingdom Credits is the new free in-game currency that will debut with the arrival of Episode 7 in Valorant. This will allow players to purchase several items, both from Agent contracts and the new in-game Kingdom Credits store.

The icon of this new currency resembles a diagonal card with the letter ‘K’ in it. You’ll be able to find it in the top right corner of the menu, right beside your Radianite and Valorant Points.

As this currency is free, you won’t be able to purchase any premium items, like cosmetics or skin bundles. Instead, it will allow you to unlock free stuff, from an Agent’s contract to items that you were unable to unlock in a previous battlepass.

New Agent Contracts, accessories, and daily rewards

“Agent Contracts are now Agent Recruitment events in Valorant”, the devs said in an announcement video.

This means the contracts will get automatically activated via free Event Passes. Players won’t need to manually activate them again, and it will start as soon as Agent 23‘s release in Valorant.

You get a few weeks of time to unlock the new Agents through XP. In case the time period expires, you may choose to unlock the Agent by simply forking 8,000 Kingdom Credits. However, the option to recruit them via Valorant Points will continue to exist if you don’t want to wait that long.

And lastly, the Daily Rewards will now earn you both XP and Kingdom Credits. The more you play, the more XP and Kingdom Credits you’ll collect along the way.

So, there you have it — that's everything you need to know about Valorant's new progression system.

