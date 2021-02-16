Valorant Patch 2.03 is promising a whole host of fixes that fans have been desperate for. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming patch.

With Patch 2.03 comes a wave of changes that will, in the eyes of pros and fans alike, even out the game and make it a much more enjoyable experience.

At the moment Valorant has been dominated by the Frenzy and Stinger meta, which has left many out in the cold. Additionally, stricter penalties have also been called for regarding AFK players.

All of this and more will be in the February 17 update, so here’s everything you have to look out for.

New Mode: Escalation

On Febraury 16 Riot announced that a new, Limited Time game mode would be making an appearance on Future Earth.

An innovative take on the classic Gun Game, the mode will see players weapons randomized in order to give them a chance to play guns they’ve possible strayed away from in the past.

Stinger & Frenzy Nerfs

A stream from Valorant Game designer Nicholas Wu Smith hints that the Stinger will be receiving some ranged buffs this patch.

This comes after a wave of pro and casual players alike have attacked the weapon for being too overpowered during pistol rounds.

We can expect its fellow sidearm, the Frenzy, to take some nerfs too. The price of the cheeky little weapon is apparently being upped to 500 creds instead of its current 400 to try and end its reign of dominance.

AFK Penalties

Even one AFK’d player can turn the tide of a game, and it’s discouraging to know that you’ll have to carry twice as hard for a chance to win. We worked to improve AFK detections to encompass more disruptive behavior and plain old non-participatory play. pic.twitter.com/FwgcZh0POv — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 15, 2021

In a tweet from 15 February, Riot confirmed that they are planning to really start tackling the issue that players are having with AFK teammates.

While most of these are to be implemented on Patch 2.04, the foundations are being built with small but nevertheless necessary penalties being introduced this patch.

New Anime and Celestial skins

A new leak via Team Heretics’ Black shows off two new skins lines that will be purchasable in the coming patch.

The first is an Anime line of skins based off of the newest additions to the Split Glitchpop store. The cute little chibis and their associated manga books haven’t just been for show, as they are now featuring on this latest line of skins.

Additionally, we have the stunning Celestial skins dropping as well, so ensure you keep an eye on our Valorant skin hub for all the latest information.