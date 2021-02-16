Logo
Valorant

Valorant update 2.03 early patch notes: Escalation mode, AFK penalties, Stinger nerfs

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:31

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant 2.03 Patch Notes Raze Stinger Frenzy Nerfs Escalation Mode, Anime Celestial Skins AFK Penalties
Riot Games

Share

Valorant Episode 2

Valorant Patch 2.03 is promising a whole host of fixes that fans have been desperate for. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming patch. 

With Patch 2.03 comes a wave of changes that will, in the eyes of pros and fans alike, even out the game and make it a much more enjoyable experience.

At the moment Valorant has been dominated by the Frenzy and Stinger meta, which has left many out in the cold. Additionally, stricter penalties have also been called for regarding AFK players.

All of this and more will be in the February 17 update, so here’s everything you have to look out for.

New Mode: Escalation

Escalation Mode Valorant brimstone with Sova's Hunters Bow
Riot Games
Escalation Mode promises to be equal parts fun and chaotic.

On Febraury 16 Riot announced that a new, Limited Time game mode would be making an appearance on Future Earth.

An innovative take on the classic Gun Game, the mode will see players weapons randomized in order to give them a chance to play guns they’ve possible strayed away from in the past.

For a full breakdown, check out our comprehensive explainer on Valorant Escalation here.

Stinger & Frenzy Nerfs

EGO by OneTap Stinger skin
Riot Games
The Stinger has indeed been pretty Unstoppable as of late.

A stream from Valorant Game designer Nicholas Wu Smith hints that the Stinger will be receiving some ranged buffs this patch.

This comes after a wave of pro and casual players alike have attacked the weapon for being too overpowered during pistol rounds.

We can expect its fellow sidearm, the Frenzy, to take some nerfs too. The price of the cheeky little weapon is apparently being upped to 500 creds instead of its current 400 to try and end its reign of dominance.

AFK Penalties

In a tweet from 15 February, Riot confirmed that they are planning to really start tackling the issue that players are having with AFK teammates.

While most of these are to be implemented on Patch 2.04, the foundations are being built with small but nevertheless necessary penalties being introduced this patch.

New Anime and Celestial skins

A new leak via Team Heretics’ Black shows off two new skins lines that will be purchasable in the coming patch.

The first is an Anime line of skins based off of the newest additions to the Split Glitchpop store. The cute little chibis and their associated manga books haven’t just been for show, as they are now featuring on this latest line of skins.

Additionally, we have the stunning Celestial skins dropping as well, so ensure you keep an eye on our Valorant skin hub for all the latest information.

Call of Duty

New Warzone map: Ural Mountains rumors and release date leaks

Published: 16/Feb/2021 17:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 17:14

by Joe Craven
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone’s first year being an unmitigated success, many fans are curious about when a new map is coming. Here’s everything we know so far about a new battle royale map, potential release date, and how it will interact with Black Ops Cold War.

When Rebirth Island released in Warzone, it’s probably fair to say that some players were slightly disappointed. The map, which is based on the ‘Rebirth’ mission from the original Black Ops, was never intended to be a major new battle royale map, but it still left some players feeling slightly under-changed. A big map, the size of Verdansk (or slightly larger if recent rumors are to be believed), is expected to come later.

Rumors have already been swirling about another new Warzone setting, despite Rebirth Island only just launching with Season One in mid-December. That update also saw Black Ops Cold War integrated into Warzone, but that’s far from the end of BOCW’s influence in Warzone.

Treyarch/Activision
The Rebirth Island map provides players with a chaotic and fast-paced gameplay experience.

Ural Mountains Warzone Map

The most prominent rumor surrounding a future Warzone map is that it will take major influence from Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb maps.

The current maps in Treyarch’s new mode are Alpine, Ruka and Sanatorium, all set in the Ural Mountains in Russia. Ruka has the code name ‘wz_forest’ in the game’s files, while Alpine’s is ‘wz_ski_slopes’. Similarly, fans have noticed that Sanatorium is down as ‘wz_sanatorium’ in the game’s files.

As a 40-player game mode, the maps in FTDB are considerably bigger than a standard 6v6 map. Speculation suggests they would fit together as different POIs in a larger battle royale map. According to current speculation, Sanatorium would be in the south-west, Alpine the south-east and Ruka at the heart of it.

This new map would therefore be an easy transition. Fireteam already uses several of Warzone’s mechanics, like parachuting, down-but-not-out states, pings, armor and looting.

Ruka from Black ops Cold War
Treyarch
Ruka is set in the Ural Mountains, a real-life mountain range in modern Russia.

Given the links with Black Ops Cold War, we could well see even more of a crossover between the battle royale and the 2020 CoD installment. More weapons will make the switch as Treyarch add them, with scorestreaks and vehicles also possible.

Fireteam maps have vehicles like the T-72 Tanks, Dirt Bikes, Buggies, Snowmobiles and Helicopters, some of which are already available in Warzone. Rumors also state that, like Black Ops 4’s Blackout battle royale, there will be water traversable by boats.

Finally, there are suggestions that some historic CoD maps could feature as POIs. Summit and WMD, for example, are both set in the Ural Mountains. In fact, WMD is set on Mount Yamantau, a mountain specifically name-checked in a recent Rebirth Island easter-egg document. Some fans have taken this as a hint of WMD’s future return.

WMD Call of Duty map in Black Ops 4
Treyarch
WMD has already been remastered once – featuring in Black Ops 4.

Will Zombies return to Warzone?

If the latest rumors are to be believed, we may be seeing more hordes of undead taking over Warzone when the new map eventually makes its debut. Speculation began on February 11, when a new machine popped up in Warzone Rumble’s Verdansk hospital.

This particular machine first appeared in Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode, and was used to gain rewards after completing challenges. When approached, the prompt reads ZAI/ACTIVATE_ZOMBIES, which could be a teaser or an indication that it’s not supposed to be there yet.

Some players have also experienced screen distortion when entering an office on the new Rebirth Island map, which is something that previously happened in August 2020 when teasing Warzone’s crossover with Black Ops Cold War, suggesting something big is on the way.

Could we see the return of Zombies to coincide with the new Warzone map? We certainly hope so.

Cranked Zombies mode
Treyarch
Zombies could be returning to Warzone.

Warzone new map release date

At the time of writing, these details remain strictly rumors, with the potential implementation of a Ural Mountains map still some way off. Leaks and rumors have hinted at a March 2021 release date, which would coincide with Warzone’s one-year anniversary.

It’s possible that Treyarch are delaying it until new maps (which would form vital POIs of a Warzone map) have been released in Black Ops Cold War. As previously mentioned, Fireteam players can drop into Sanatorium now.

Warzone players, on the other hand, can look forward to whatever Raven Software have in store. Even if these rumors aren’t spot on, it looks like we’re building up to something big.

What about Verdansk?

Downtown POI in warzone
Activision
Downtown Verdansk – one of the most popular areas in Warzone.

So far, Warzone has simply focused on updates to the current map, Verdansk, rather than adding any completely new maps (Rebirth Island notwithstanding).

It’s unknown whether more map changes are planned for Verdansk, but with so much lore and interesting new areas added in Season One, we’d expect there still to be more planned.