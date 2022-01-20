How to play Omen in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

Omen is unlike any other Agent in Valorant. The Controller utilizes his abilities to hunt his prey, while also able to manipulate space and time. Does that make him one of Future Earth’s most deadly assassins, though? Let’s find out.

Omen is described as Valorant’s resident ‘shadow hunter.’ With a mysterious backstory and an equally interesting set of abilities to match, the stealthy Controller Agent should tick most of the boxes for players looking to manipulate the battlefield to suit.

There’s no doubt that Omen is difficult to master, but once you get the knack of when and where to use his utility, you’ll find yourself asking why you didn’t use the hooded assailant earlier.

Omen’s abilities

On the whole, Omen’s abilities revolve around being able to support his team’s strategy, while keeping the enemy on their toes by constantly leaving them guessing on the shadowy figure’s whereabouts.

Ability 1 — Shrouded Step (150 Creds): EQUIP a shadow walk ability and see its range indicator. FIRE to begin a brief channel, then teleport to the marked location.

EQUIP a shadow walk ability and see its range indicator. FIRE to begin a brief channel, then teleport to the marked location. Ability 2 — Paranoia (300 Creds): INSTANTLY fire a shadow projectile forward, briefly reducing the vision range of all players it touches. This projectile can pass straight through walls.

INSTANTLY fire a shadow projectile forward, briefly reducing the vision range of all players it touches. This projectile can pass straight through walls. Signature Ability — Dark Cover (100 Creds, 1 free, 40s recharge): EQUIP a shadow orb and see its range indicator. FIRE to throw the shadow orb to the marked location, creating a long-lasting shadow sphere that blocks vision. HOLD ALTERNATE FIRE while targeting to move the marker further away. HOLD the ability key while targeting to move the marker closer.

EQUIP a shadow orb and see its range indicator. FIRE to throw the shadow orb to the marked location, creating a long-lasting shadow sphere that blocks vision. HOLD ALTERNATE FIRE while targeting to move the marker further away. HOLD the ability key while targeting to move the marker closer. Ultimate Ability — From the Shadows (7 Points): EQUIP a tactical map. FIRE to begin teleporting to the selected location. While teleporting, Omen will appear as a Shade that can be destroyed by an enemy to cancel his teleport.

First off, let’s address the elephant in the room. Omen’s Ultimate Ability is fantastic if used correctly. But be warned, doing so is like mastering a fine art. You want to change up where you teleport to keep your enemies on their toes — don’t just launch into spawn every time you have it.

This makes Omen ultimate serve three purposes. One; you can use it to gain information with the limited sight it gives you before canceling. Two; you can dive into back lines as the chaos breaks out. Or three; you can use it to sell a fake and go to another Reactor Site. Either way, you’ll need to choose the best option to catch the enemy off-guard.

How to play as Omen

Omen’s kit has a bit of a jack-of-all-trades feel. He’s good on attack and defense — which has made him one of the game’s most powerful Agents. He has smokes, he has flashes, he has the ability to play passively and aggressively with his Shadow Steps.

That exact ability allows him to get to hard-to-reach places, but it can become predictable after a while — like his ultimate. If you use it to boost to high ground, just be wary of holding the same angle twice, especially if you’ve used it successfully previously.

Omen’s Dark Cover smokes also provide a different level of flexibility. Because you can dictate where they land, you can make them drop late for a timed site hit by placing them high in the air. Just be mindful that the 15-second smoke timer starts when the smoke is fully deployed.

Generally, Omen is going to be playing with the team and not lurking. You won’t want to be entering though. You want to find a position to use your Paranoia to lead your allies in, and then follow on the back lines watching any flanks. Because of the long range of all of his abilities, he can afford to play a bit further from the site on attack and defense.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you’ll need to know about Valorant’s ‘shadow hunter’ to begin your climb to the rank your heart desires.

If you’re looking for more tips on playing all of Future Earth’s heroes, make sure to check out our guides:

