How to play Harbor in Valorant: Abilities, tips & tricks

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto. He writes tips and guides for a number of games, but Apex Legends, Valorant, Rainbow Six, and Call of Duty are his favorites. You can contact Sourav at [email protected]

Wondering how to surf your way into the sites of maps in Valorant? Our Harbor guide has everything you need starting with his abilities and how to use them efficiently to take control of both the map and opponents.

Harbor is the twentieth agent to join the Valorant roster. Hailing from India’s coast, this water-based controller was added to the game with Episode 5 Act 3. With the prime objective being creating space for his team to either take control, defend, or retake sites, his sovereignty with ancient technology dealing with water helps him to achieve it.

Like all other controllers in the game, Harbor boasts a unique set of skills. Players need to get used to them and get creative to their heart’s content because there is room for plenty.

If you’re looking to master Agent 21 in the game, our detailed guide has everything to make the most of him in Valorant.

Contents

Riot Games Harbor is also known as Agent 21 in Valorant.

Valorant Harbor: Abilities

Since Harbor is a controller Agent, it’s all about how you take control over a site with his abilities. His abilities can give your team enough room to get into a site by blocking several lines of sight, thereby reducing the chance of getting shot from multiple angles at once.

Here’s a complete rundown of Harbor’s abilities in the game:

Ability 1 – Cascade (150 Creds): EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED.

(150 Creds): EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward and through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave from moving further. Players hit are SLOWED. Ability 2 – Cove (350 Creds): EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

(350 Creds): EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets. Signature Ability – High Tide (Free): EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED.

(Free): EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send the water forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED. Ultimate Ability – Reckoning (7 Ult Points): EQUIP the full power of your Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are CONCUSSED.

With that being said, it’s Harbor’s ultimate that stands apart from the rest of his abilities. Opponent players who will be present inside the range of the ultimate will get concussed three times, simultaneously. This will help your team gather intel on enemy players holding specific positions or angles making Harbor a fairly decent Controller.

It is also recommended for you experiment with his abilities to make the most out of the Agent. If you fail to execute properly, they can easily turn the ‘tide’ against your team, resulting in a round loss.

How to play Harbor in Valorant

Playing Harbor in Valorant will be quite similar to that of Viper, Breach, and Phoenix combined. He is a controller whose High Tide can travel through walls and can bend like that of Phoenix’s. This would make him an ideal Agent for attack and retake rounds. If maneuvered properly, you can block several lines of sight which will make things much easier.

Coming to his Cove ability, its purpose is similar to that of smoke but there’s a twist. It comes equipped with a shield making it bulletproof to some extent. It can help during planting spikes or repositioning in between rounds and it can ultimately be taken down by bullets.

His Cascade ability, a shorter wave of water, can be ideal during the rounds where your team would like to rush into a site. Other than that, you may also use it in various other scenarios depending upon the situation of the round.

Considering all the abilities of the Indian Agent, Harbor can be an excellent choice for teams who prefer an aggressive style of gameplay.

So there you have it — that’s how you can play and master Fade in Valorant! Looking to dominate with each member of Future Earth’s fighting force? Check out our other Agent guides:

Astra | Breach | Brimstone | Chamber | Cypher | Fade | Jett | KAY/O | Killjoy | Neon | Omen | Phoenix | Raze | Reyna | Sage | Skye | Sova | Viper | Yoru