How to play as Sage: Valorant’s healing Sentinel Agent

Published: 6/Jun/2020 12:03 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 11:17

by Andy Williams
How to play as Sage: Valorant’s supportive Sentinel Agent
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant boasts a diverse roster of Agents, but what is it about Sage that puts her in a field of her own? We delve into everything there is to know about the Sentinel medic.

Sage is the calming force in an otherwise hectic battlefield. Perfectly suited for those looking to adopt a more supportive role, Sage combines both her healing powers with her orbs to become the ultimate Defensive Agent.

Given how influential the Sentinel Agent can be, let’s take a look at how having a Sage on your team can quite literally be the difference between life and death. Here’s everything you need to know about one of Valorant’s most influential characters.

Sage’s abilities

Valorant's Sage.

Sage’s mantra is safety. In a battlefield where second chances are few and far between, Sage provides the ultimate safety net to her comrades in their moment of need. Here are her four abilities:

  • Ability 1 — Barrier Orb (400 Creds): EQUIP a barrier orb. FIRE places a solid wall. ALT FIRE rotates the targeter.
  • Ability 2 — Slow Orb (100 Creds): EQUIP a slowing orb. FIRE to throw a slowing orb forward that detonates upon landing, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.
  • Signature Ability — Healing Orb (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a healing orb. FIRE with your crosshairs over a damaged ally to activate a heal-over-time on them. ALT FIRE while Sage is damaged to activate a self heal-over-time.
  • Ultimate Ability — Resurrection (7 Points): EQUIP a resurrection ability. FIRE with your crosshairs placed over a dead ally to begin resurrecting them. After a brief channel, the ally will be brought back to life with full health.

Healing is Sage’s biggest trump card — and this is what essentially sets her apart from some of the others in her class. The Sentinel Agent’s Healing Orb is a handy tool to utilize during a round, bringing you or your teammate back from the brink of death.

Though, her huge game-changer is the ability to resurrect an ally from the dead. That’s right, after gaining her Ultimate Ability (seven points), Sage can bring a teammate back from the other side.

While this can turn the tide of a round in your favor, it’s worth noting that any teammates spawned back in the round do so without Shields (if they had them before being eliminated).

This is especially useful, considering that the revived teammate will have had the opportunity to spectate for a period of time, and therefore will have gained some precious intel that could change the course of a round.

Sage's Resurrection Ultimate Ability in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Bringing an ally back from the dead can tip the scales in your favor towards the end of a round, so use Sage’s Ultimate wisely!

Sage gameplay

Counter-Strike legend, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, showcased exactly why Sage could be one of the most valuable assets on a team.

Sage isn’t just all about supporting her fellow Agents. As one of Valorant’s Sentinel characters, she can make plays of her own and guard against oncoming threats. What allows her to do this? Her core abilities — both of which can be purchased between each round.

Sage’s Barrier Orb (400 Creds) allows her to place a solid wall (consisting of separate blocks) which can be used to block-off specific choke points on the map. Although the blocks can be destroyed by the enemy team, they’ll be a hindrance when your foe is trying to push a specific portion of the map.

Sage's Barrier Orb and Slow Orb Ability in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Alongside interfering with how an enemy navigates the map, Sage’s Barrier Orb can be used as leverage to get to portions of the map that other Agents can’t.

At 3:32, Maniac combines the Slow Orb (100 Creds each) with the Barrier Orb to prevent an oncoming push from the Attackers. Using both of these abilities in tandem can be enough to delay an enemy push long enough for reinforcements to arrive. Using Sage as the sole Defender on Haven’s B-Site is a common strategy for this reason!

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s best defensive character

Sage is at her best when defending against an offensive push from an enemy team. As explained by Maniac, Sage is all about gaining map control: “The amount of control that you can have over your opponent with Sage is so cool; it’s so helpful when you’re defending.”

So what about Sage’s talents on the Attack? Well, the Sentinel Agent isn’t just useful when on the back foot, as she can prevent your teammates from being traded during the round. If one of your Duelists gets the opening kill in a round, you can use your Slow Orb on key chokepoints where you’d expect a foe to attempt a trade to even out the numbers.

Sage's Slow Orb and Barrier Orb Ability in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Slowing an enemy down from an aggressive push is one of the primary reasons why Sage can be so effective when used correctly.

Of course, there are ways to counter Sage’s Slow Orb and Barrier Orb – such as Jett using her Updraft and Tailwind abilities – but providing they’re used under the right circumstances, they can be a decisive factor in determining the outcome of a round, making Sage a must-have Agent on any team.

Valorant

How to get free Valorant loot drops with Twitch Prime Gaming

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:15 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 17:17

by Lauren Bergin
Twitch Prime rewards with killjoy
Riot Games / Twitch

Twitch Prime

Riot Games has announced that they are partnering with Twitch to release some free Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming users. Here’s what you’ll need to do to claim these in-game rewards.

One of the things that Valorant fans love most is the game’s awesome selection of gun cosmetics. From skins that look like firebereathing dragons to adorable little gun buddies in the shape of Middle Eastern teapots, the creativity put into every little detail is impeccable.

These all cost money though, sometimes a lot of money. So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some free cosmetics and rewards, then Amazon Prime Gaming are here to help. Just as they’ve done with League of Legends, Riot have partnered with the online retail behemoth to bring free monthly Valorant drops to Prime users.

So, excited to see if you qualify for some cool new stuff? Here’s how to claim your Valorant Prime rewards.

How to link your Valorant account to Twitch Prime

gun buddy in valorant
Riot Games
Riot is giving out free Valorant rewards with Prime Gaming.

Valorant players with an active Prime Gaming subscription will be able to access to these exclusive loot drops, to get your hands on some new cosmetics. Before you can claim these rewards, though, you will need to connect your Riot Games account to your subscribed Twitch account.

To link your accounts, you’ll simply need to follow the steps below.

  1. Log into your Riot Games account.
  2. Sign-in to your Twitch account.
  3. When you log in, click your profile and go to the Connections page in settings.
  4. Find the Riot Games tab, press the ‘Connect’ button, and ‘Authorize’.
  5. You will now be able to claim your Prime Gaming loot drops.

How to get Valorant loot drops for Prime Gaming

Valorant Twitch Prime Gaming Pay Respects Gun Buddy

Once you’ve connected your account, you can go ahead and start collecting your loot. Here’s how you do it:

  1. When the rewards are live, visit the Valorant page on Twitch’s Prime Gaming website.
  2. Log in with a Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription.
  3. Click the ‘Claim Now’ button next to your reward.
  4. If your accounts have already been linked, the item should be claimed and added to your in-game inventory – ready to use!

It is also worth noting that the rewards are only available for a month before they are replaced with the next item. So, be sure to grab any items before they expire!

Valorant Prime Gaming Rewards: January

To start off the new year in style, Riot have gifted Prime Gaming fans with 10 Radianite Points, the in-game currency that are used to upgrade and evolve weapons. Worth ~$7.50, 10 points will net you one upgrade to your chosen weapon.

Make sure you keep checking back with us each month to see what the newest drop is and, most importantly, why you want it!