How to play as Sage: Valorant’s healing Sentinel Agent

Valorant boasts a diverse roster of Agents, but what is it about Sage that puts her in a field of her own? We delve into everything there is to know about the Sentinel medic.

Sage is the calming force in an otherwise hectic battlefield. Perfectly suited for those looking to adopt a more supportive role, Sage combines both her healing powers with her orbs to become the ultimate Defensive Agent.

Given how influential the Sentinel Agent can be, let’s take a look at how having a Sage on your team can quite literally be the difference between life and death. Here’s everything you need to know about one of Valorant’s most influential characters.

Sage’s abilities

Sage’s mantra is safety. In a battlefield where second chances are few and far between, Sage provides the ultimate safety net to her comrades in their moment of need. Here are her four abilities:

Ability 1 — Barrier Orb (400 Creds): EQUIP a barrier orb. FIRE places a solid wall. ALT FIRE rotates the targeter.

EQUIP a barrier orb. FIRE places a solid wall. ALT FIRE rotates the targeter. Ability 2 — Slow Orb (100 Creds): EQUIP a slowing orb. FIRE to throw a slowing orb forward that detonates upon landing, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it.

EQUIP a slowing orb. FIRE to throw a slowing orb forward that detonates upon landing, creating a lingering field that slows players caught inside of it. Signature Ability — Healing Orb (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a healing orb. FIRE with your crosshairs over a damaged ally to activate a heal-over-time on them. ALT FIRE while Sage is damaged to activate a self heal-over-time.

EQUIP a healing orb. FIRE with your crosshairs over a damaged ally to activate a heal-over-time on them. ALT FIRE while Sage is damaged to activate a self heal-over-time. Ultimate Ability — Resurrection (7 Points): EQUIP a resurrection ability. FIRE with your crosshairs placed over a dead ally to begin resurrecting them. After a brief channel, the ally will be brought back to life with full health.

Healing is Sage’s biggest trump card — and this is what essentially sets her apart from some of the others in her class. The Sentinel Agent’s Healing Orb is a handy tool to utilize during a round, bringing you or your teammate back from the brink of death.

Though, her huge game-changer is the ability to resurrect an ally from the dead. That’s right, after gaining her Ultimate Ability (seven points), Sage can bring a teammate back from the other side.

While this can turn the tide of a round in your favor, it’s worth noting that any teammates spawned back in the round do so without Shields (if they had them before being eliminated).

This is especially useful, considering that the revived teammate will have had the opportunity to spectate for a period of time, and therefore will have gained some precious intel that could change the course of a round.

Sage gameplay

Counter-Strike legend, Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez, showcased exactly why Sage could be one of the most valuable assets on a team.

Sage isn’t just all about supporting her fellow Agents. As one of Valorant’s Sentinel characters, she can make plays of her own and guard against oncoming threats. What allows her to do this? Her core abilities — both of which can be purchased between each round.

Read more: How to level guns quickly in Valorant

Sage’s Barrier Orb (400 Creds) allows her to place a solid wall (consisting of separate blocks) which can be used to block-off specific choke points on the map. Although the blocks can be destroyed by the enemy team, they’ll be a hindrance when your foe is trying to push a specific portion of the map.

At 3:32, Maniac combines the Slow Orb (100 Creds each) with the Barrier Orb to prevent an oncoming push from the Attackers. Using both of these abilities in tandem can be enough to delay an enemy push long enough for reinforcements to arrive. Using Sage as the sole Defender on Haven’s B-Site is a common strategy for this reason!

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s best defensive character

Sage is at her best when defending against an offensive push from an enemy team. As explained by Maniac, Sage is all about gaining map control: “The amount of control that you can have over your opponent with Sage is so cool; it’s so helpful when you’re defending.”

So what about Sage’s talents on the Attack? Well, the Sentinel Agent isn’t just useful when on the back foot, as she can prevent your teammates from being traded during the round. If one of your Duelists gets the opening kill in a round, you can use your Slow Orb on key chokepoints where you’d expect a foe to attempt a trade to even out the numbers.

Of course, there are ways to counter Sage’s Slow Orb and Barrier Orb – such as Jett using her Updraft and Tailwind abilities – but providing they’re used under the right circumstances, they can be a decisive factor in determining the outcome of a round, making Sage a must-have Agent on any team.