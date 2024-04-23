GamingValorant

When does Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 release? Act 2 end date, more

Sourav Banik
an image of Clove in ValorantRiot Games

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 is fast approaching and here’s when it starts along with the ending date of Act 2.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 saw an increase in the pool of Agents in the form of Clove, a Controller with the ability of self-revival. It’s only a matter of a few days before the second Act finally comes to an end, and the third Act comes to take over with a bunch of new skins, Agent balancing, and meta shifts.

Episode 8 Act 3 will also start a fresh season of Premier and VCT Masters Shanghai, later in May 2024. So, here’s when Valorant E8A3 releases and what you can expect from the new season.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 release date and time

Valorant Episode 8 Act 3 will release on April 30, 2024. We know this as Act 2 ends on the same day and Riot will launch the new Act for players after a short maintenance period.

Episode 8 Act 3 is expected to launch at around 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET / 10 pm BST, which is similar to how previous Acts launched. However, there is always a chance of the update getting delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. In case that happens, we’ll make sure to update this page with the info.

What’s expected in Valorant Episode 8 Act 3?

It goes without saying, but Valorant E8A3 will ensure another pivotal shift in the ongoing meta. We’ll get to see buffs and nerfs across different Agents and of course, there will be new premium skinlines.

Episode 8 Act 2 didn’t see a change in Valorant’s map pool. However, there’s a chance that the map pool can be revamped with Act 3, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

