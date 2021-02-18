How to play Reyna: Valorant’s life-draining Duelist Agent

Valorant’s eleventh Agent, Reyna, is an ideal pick for hyper-aggressive players that want to see themselves top fragging in every match. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the vampire-inspired character, so you can get the edge over your opposition.

Reyna is an Agent capable of swinging rounds with aggressive multi-kill plays. She can shut down enemy attacks in the blink of an eye, or even flank to a great deal of success. How well you perform with the Mexican Duelist largely depends on how well you’re able to blend her abilities into fluid sequences.

There’s more nuance to her abilities than first meets the eye, so here’s a detailed breakdown to help you get the most out of Reyna.

Reyna’s abilities

Reyna’s kit is designed to help you in firefights, and each ability perfectly compliments the other to make sure you’re the one in charge of wiping the enemy team.

Ability 1 – Leer (200 Creds) — EQUIP an ethereal eye. Activate to cast the eye a short distance forward at a fixed range, passing through obstructions in the way. The eye will Nearsight all enemies who can see it. The eye will disappear either after two seconds or receiving any bullet damage.

Ability 2 – Devour (200 Creds) — INSTANTLY consume a nearby Soul Orb, disabling Reyna’s ability to FIRE for 1 second and creating a tether between Reyna and the Soul Orb whilst rapidly healing for 100 health over 3 seconds. This ability can Overheal though health exceeding 100 but cannot exceed 150 health (including shields). The Overheal will decay after 25 seconds over 1 second, but can be refreshed whenever devour is recast.

Signature Ability – Dismiss (200 Creds) — INSTANTLY consume a nearby Soul Orb, becoming intangible for a short duration. If EMPRESS is active, also become invisible.

Ultimate Ability – Empress (6 points) — INSTANTLY enter a frenzy, increasing firing, equip and reload speed dramatically. Gain infinite charges of Soul Harvest abilities. Scoring a kill renews the duration.

After a kill, Reyna’s skill choices really shine. Soul Orbs drop directly over enemy corpses (including those that Reyna has damaged in the last 3 seconds), giving the Agent two unique options. She can either regenerate health to 100 HP – and even Overheal to 150 – or become invincible for a very short period in order to reposition, making her invisible when combined with her Ultimate.

It’s in the post-elimination moments where Reyna’s playstyle matters most. Do you go for the Overheal and keep pushing the pace, or do you grab a Soul Orb from your enemy’s corpse and back away while invulnerable? Every situation varies, but with experience, you’ll get to know which option is best.

How to play as Reyna

Although Patch 2.03 brought significant nerfs, when playing Reyna the majority of your kit won’t come alive unless you’re fragging out. Playing extremely passive on attack won’t benefit you or the team. To reach your full potential with the Agent, try to position yourself at the front of any big pushes or branch out for a flank when possible.

If you’re leading the charge, you can play off the back of allied smokes and stuns, or even cast your own blinding eye which will ‘Nearsight’ any enemies looking directly at it. After your first pick, try to assess the area. If more enemies are close by, turn invulnerable, and get back to the safety of your team. If you’re flanking and want to continue applying pressure, overheal, and repeat the process.

One thing to be very cautious of when playing Reyna, however, is just how quickly her Leer can be dealt with by the opposition. Similar to Sova’s Recon Bolt, enemies can quickly snap and shoot down the floating orb almost instantly. Don’t make the mistake of casting the ability and running out in the open after it’s destroyed.

Her Ultimate dramatically buffs damage output and applies skills faster than usual, meaning you can blend your choices together with greater impact. Ultimately, you want to be flowing; casting abilities one after another, trying to merge her kit into one smooth sequence of events will overwhelm enemy teams and make you very difficult to take down.

Dexerto’s take: Ideal for setting the pace

Reyna is single handedly capable of flipping rounds in an instant with crucial picks. Better yet, she can often do so with minimal downsides. She can heal back to full health and then some, or reposition to safety. Making her one of the best at setting an early pace and giving your team an advantage with little risk.

It’s vital to remember that each ability passes by in an instant. Once you secure a kill, you want to think fast and flow to your next move. Standing by and taking time will only waste Reyna’s potential. The second a Soul Orb appears, make your decision and think about what comes next.

Reyna is unlike any other Agent in Valorant’s roster. You need to constantly switch gears, or you’ll never reach her full potential. With experience, this process will become second nature. You’ll be able to make decisions on the fly and truly leave the enemy team in disbelief as to how things fell apart so quickly.