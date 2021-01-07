Logo
How to play Viper: Valorant’s toxic Controller Agent

Published: 7/Jan/2021 16:08

by Andy Williams
How to play as Viper: Valorant's toxic Controller Agent
Riot Games / Dexerto

Valorant’s American chemist, Viper, has an array of poisonous abilities to support her Controller playstyle, but what is it about the Agent that makes her stand out from the rest?

The poster child of the franchise, Viper has become somewhat of a Valorant icon. The Controller Agent utilizes a whole host of gaseous abilities to warp the battlefield and, in turn, trap and kill her prey.

To help you to get to grips with this slippery Agent, we’re bringing you everything you need to know about the queen of toxins. So, let’s get into it.

Viper’s abilities

Valkyrae Valorant Viper Cosplay
Riot Games
This toxic Agent is a hard one to pin down.

Two of Viper’s abilities rely heavily on her toxin reserves (we’ll touch on this later), so you’ll need to keep track of exactly how much fuel you have when using them. All of her abilities are detailed below:

  • Ability 1 — Snake Bite (100 Creds): EQUIP a chemical launcher. FIRE to launch a canister that shatters upon hitting the floor, creating a lingering chemical zone that damages enemies (24 dps) and applies Vulnerable, doubling incoming damage. Vulnerable lasts for 2 seconds upon leaving the area of effect.
  • Ability 2 — Poison Cloud (200 Creds): EQUIP a gas emitter. FIRE to throw the emitter that perpetually remains throughout the round. Re-use the ability to create a toxic gas cloud at the cost of fuel. This ability can be re-used more than once and can be picked up to be redeployed. Poison Orb goes on a 6 second cooldown after being deactivated.
  • Signature Ability — Toxic Screen (1 free): EQUIP a gas emitter launcher. FIRE to deploy a long line of gas emitters. Reuse the ability to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel. This ability can be reused more than once. Toxic Screen burns through walls, placing emitters at all valid locations (e.g., the ground) over its length.
  • Ultimate Ability — Viper’s Pit (7 Points): EQUIP a chemical sprayer. FIRE to spray a chemical cloud in all directions around Viper, creating a large cloud that reduces the vision range of players and maximum health of enemies inside of it. Hold the ability key to disperse the cloud early. Lasts forever if Viper returns to refuel it every 15 seconds, or remains inside.

One of the easiest aspects of Viper’s kit are her Snake Bites. These can be fired off to clear out corners of enemies if they’re clustered, or can deter enemies from trying to invade the area that you are cordoning off.

Perhaps Viper’s most valuable asset, though, is her Toxic Screen. The line of gas emitters can be used to divide a portion of the map in two. Mastering lineups with this can be extremely useful when trying to take control of certain portions of a map, as it will reduce the number of areas you need to look at.

Riot Games via Cqrbon
Viper’s Toxic Screen is the perfect control tool.

How to play as Viper

If you’re going to take on this deadly Agent, you need to remember one thing: her fuel reserves. Both her Poison Cloud and Toxic Screen drain Viper’s fuel reserves, and if you’re not good at managing them she becomes pretty much useless. Both cost 5 poison per second, so jump into the practice range and time how long it takes for her reserves to run low to coordinate your attacks.

The first of these abilities, though, is particularly useful. As her Poison Cloud acts like a smoke, it can be placed at entry points to stop enemies sneaking up behind you. It’s made even more effective because it does damage over time, so enemies won’t want to rush through it.

A good move to make when you’ve planted the Spike is to drop a Poison Cloud on top of it. Not only does it hide the bomb’s exact location, but if enemies are planning to sneak behind you and defuse it, they’ll be dealt damage over time for their troubles, making the already sitting duck a lot easier to one tap.

Viper’s Pit performs a similar function. Spraying the toxins around the Spike means enemies will have to either rush in to defuse it and be poisoned in the process, or battle through the smoke to try and find out where you’re defusing their Spike.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s snake needs more venom

While the concept behind Viper is amazing, she’s a pretty confusion Agent. Juggling her fuel reserves with her abilities whilst in the middle of a firefight will be too much effort for a lot of players when Agents like Omen have smokes and teleports readily available to them.

On the plus side though, when you master her she becomes a demon on defence. Her unrivalled power to completely lock down a site makes her a formidable enemy in the right hands.

Maybe Episode 2 will see some changes to the fan favorite character, but until then it’s worth testing her out and seeing if she’s for you. After all, practice makes perfect and, more importantly, can unlock some amazing rewards!

Rust

Best Rust streamers to watch on OfflineTV’s server

Published: 7/Jan/2021 15:22 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 15:23

by Alex Garton
Twitch: Iitztimmy/Valkyrae/shroud/Facepunch Studios

OfflineTV shroud Valkyrae

OfflineTV’s Rust server has taken over Twitch with a whole host of high profile streamers getting in on the action, but after the server breaks into two from January 7 – who should you watch? 

The latest trend, started by a group of creators in the Offline TV streaming group, has propelled the 2013 survival game to the top of Twitch over the last month. Nearly all of the platform’s biggest personalities joined the server including shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Myth.

On January 1, it was announced that a new OTV Rust server was being worked on, with specific rules to suit every playstyle. Of course, this had Twitch viewers counting down the days until their favorite streamers can jump into the action.

The question is, which are the best channels to keep tabs on?

shroud

Twitch: shroud
Shroud has over 8 million followers on Twitch.

A man who certainly needs no introductions, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is one of the most popular streamers on the platform. Known for his impeccable aim and incredible ability on FPS’s, if he ever encounters a gunfight on the new server, he’ll most likely come out on top.

The former CSGO pro has already expressed how excited he is for the new server and how he’s looking forward to the more controlled gameplay experience. This is referencing the new rules and boundaries that are being introduced with OfflineTV’s second server.

If you’re looking for a stream that provides a bit more of a laid back and relaxed experience, then shroud’s stream will be perfect for you.

BaboAbe

Founder and creator of both servers, Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung is a great choice if you’re not interested in watching PvP related content.

As he’s been involved in creating the majority of the new rules for OfflineTV’s second server, he’ll certainly be the most clued-up when the server goes live.

There’s no doubt Abe will be spending the majority of his time in the safe zone and offering some great roleplaying content. If that’s the kind of Rust streams you’re looking for, he’s someone you should consider checking out.

Valkyrae

YouTube
Valkyrae has over 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

Regularly playing games with personalities such as CORPSE, Sykunno, and Toast, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s Rust streams are extremely entertaining. Similar to BaboAbe, she’ll no doubt be spending the majority of her time in the safe zone of the new server. So you can expect mainly RP content rather than PvP.

She usually always plays with a big group of various other streamers so expect a bunch of hilarious moments if you decide to tune in.

xQc

If you’ve been watching the OfflineTV’s Rust server over the past two weeks, you probably know Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has developed a bit of a reputation for himself. Dubbed the villain of the first server, xQc made it very clear as soon as he joined that his only interest was killing other players.

It’s not always serious for xQc though, as he does – from time to time – show his roleplaying side. He recently represented a player in court and it made for a hilarious stream highlight.

This clip sums up exactly why xQc has such a dedicated and large fanbase that tune in for every stream.

iiTzTimmy

iTzTimmy on Twitter/YouTube
Twitter: @iTzTimmy
iTzTimmy has over 215,000 followers on Twitch.

A talented FPS player and an all-around great streamer to watch, Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An is definitely someone you should consider tuning into. He’s a big fan of Rust PvP and it’s fair to say he’s had some interesting encounters with xQc in-game.

Not only that, his luck using the gambling wheel at Bandit Camp is unmatched and produced some exciting moments on the previous server. If you’re on the lookout for a streamer that’ll be PvPing and is always ready to show off some great memes, you definitely need to check out Timmy’s stream.

That rounds off our list for some of the best streamers to check out when OfflineTV’s servers are back up. It’s difficult to choose who to watch with so many huge personalities playing, but hopefully, the list above has helped you decide which streamer is perfect for you.