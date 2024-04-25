EsportsValorant

C9 moose’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Sourav Banik
an image of Cloud9 mooseYouTube: Cloud9 VALORANT

Kaleb ‘moose’ Jayne is a VCT Americas player currently playing for Cloud9, and here are his Valorant settings including crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

moose has taken on the role of a Sentinel in Cloud9 as Cypher and Killjoy are his go-to Agents in VCT Americas Stage 1. The veteran esports competitor has competed across Counter-Strike and Valorant and has figured out the settings that work best for him in the Riot title over the years.

For players looking to emulate how he plays, all his settings are included in this article.

Contents

moose’s mouse settings

The Cloud9 pro plays on a 0.33 Sensitivity and a low eDPI of 264 while competing using the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro mouse.

SettingValue
DPI800
Sensitivity0.33
Scoped Sensitivity1
eDPI264
Hz1000
Windows Sensitivity6
Raw InputOn

moose’s Valorant crosshair

The Cloud9 Valorant pro uses a small crosshair for precise aiming.

Primary

SettingValue
ColorGreen
OutlinesOn
Outline Opacity1
Outline Thickness1
Center DotOff
Centre Dot OpacityN/A
Centre Dot ThicknessN/A

Inner Lines

SettingValue
Show Inner LinesOn
Inner Lines Opacity1
Inner Line Length2
Inner Lines Thickness1
Inner Line Offset2
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

Outer Lines

SettingValue
Show Outer LinesOff
Outer Lines OpacityN/A
Outer Line LengthN/A
Outer Lines ThicknessN/A
Outer Line OffsetN/A
Movement ErrorOff
Firing ErrorOff

moose’s Keybinds

SettingValue
WalkL-Shift
CrouchL-Ctrl
JumpMouse wheel down
Use ObjectF
Primary Weapon1
Secondary Weapon2
Melee3
Equip Spike4
Ability 1C
Ability 1Q
Ability 1E
Ultimate AbilityX

moose’s Map settings

SettingValue
RotateFixed
Fixed OrientationBased On Side
Keep Player CenteredOff
Minimap Size0.8
Minimap Zoom0.9
Minimap Vision ConesOn
Show Map Region NamesNever

moose’s monitor and resolution

moose currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and plays the game at a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

SettingValue
Resolution1280×960
Aspect Ratio4:3
Aspect Ratio MethodFill
Refresh Rate240Hz
Response Time1ms
Display ModeFullscreen

moose’s video settings

Like other professional players, moose also plays Valorant with most video settings set to low.

SettingValue
Multithreaded RenderingOn
Material QualityLow
Texture QualityLow
Detail QualityLow
UI QualityLow
VignetteOff
VSyncOff
Anti-AliasingNone
Anisotropic Filtering1x
Improve ClarityOff
Experimental SharpeningOff
BloomOff
DistortionOff
Cast ShadowsOff
Enemy Highlight ColorYellow (Deuteranopia)

moose’s equipment

EquipmentName
MouseRazer Deathadder V3 Pro White
MousepadSteelSeries QcK Heavy
MonitorZowie XL2546
KeyboardLogitech G915 TKL Carbon
HeadsetHyperX Cloud II Wireless

Check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

