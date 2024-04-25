C9 moose’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

C9 moose’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & moreYouTube: Cloud9 VALORANT
Kaleb ‘moose’ Jayne is a VCT Americas player currently playing for Cloud9, and here are his Valorant settings including crosshair, mouse settings, and more.
moose has taken on the role of a Sentinel in Cloud9 as Cypher and Killjoy are his go-to Agents in VCT Americas Stage 1. The veteran esports competitor has competed across Counter-Strike and Valorant and has figured out the settings that work best for him in the Riot title over the years.
For players looking to emulate how he plays, all his settings are included in this article.
Contents
moose’s mouse settings
The Cloud9 pro plays on a 0.33 Sensitivity and a low eDPI of 264 while competing using the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro mouse.
|Setting
|Value
|DPI
|800
|Sensitivity
|0.33
|Scoped Sensitivity
|1
|eDPI
|264
|Hz
|1000
|Windows Sensitivity
|6
|Raw Input
|On
moose’s Valorant crosshair
The Cloud9 Valorant pro uses a small crosshair for precise aiming.
Primary
|Setting
|Value
|Color
|Green
|Outlines
|On
|Outline Opacity
|1
|Outline Thickness
|1
|Center Dot
|Off
|Centre Dot Opacity
|N/A
|Centre Dot Thickness
|N/A
Inner Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Inner Lines
|On
|Inner Lines Opacity
|1
|Inner Line Length
|2
|Inner Lines Thickness
|1
|Inner Line Offset
|2
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
Outer Lines
|Setting
|Value
|Show Outer Lines
|Off
|Outer Lines Opacity
|N/A
|Outer Line Length
|N/A
|Outer Lines Thickness
|N/A
|Outer Line Offset
|N/A
|Movement Error
|Off
|Firing Error
|Off
moose’s Keybinds
|Setting
|Value
|Walk
|L-Shift
|Crouch
|L-Ctrl
|Jump
|Mouse wheel down
|Use Object
|F
|Primary Weapon
|1
|Secondary Weapon
|2
|Melee
|3
|Equip Spike
|4
|Ability 1
|C
|Ability 1
|Q
|Ability 1
|E
|Ultimate Ability
|X
moose’s Map settings
|Setting
|Value
|Rotate
|Fixed
|Fixed Orientation
|Based On Side
|Keep Player Centered
|Off
|Minimap Size
|0.8
|Minimap Zoom
|0.9
|Minimap Vision Cones
|On
|Show Map Region Names
|Never
moose’s monitor and resolution
moose currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and plays the game at a 4:3 aspect ratio.
Below are his full monitor settings.
|Setting
|Value
|Resolution
|1280×960
|Aspect Ratio
|4:3
|Aspect Ratio Method
|Fill
|Refresh Rate
|240Hz
|Response Time
|1ms
|Display Mode
|Fullscreen
moose’s video settings
Like other professional players, moose also plays Valorant with most video settings set to low.
|Setting
|Value
|Multithreaded Rendering
|On
|Material Quality
|Low
|Texture Quality
|Low
|Detail Quality
|Low
|UI Quality
|Low
|Vignette
|Off
|VSync
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing
|None
|Anisotropic Filtering
|1x
|Improve Clarity
|Off
|Experimental Sharpening
|Off
|Bloom
|Off
|Distortion
|Off
|Cast Shadows
|Off
|Enemy Highlight Color
|Yellow (Deuteranopia)
moose’s equipment
|Equipment
|Name
|Mouse
|Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White
|Mousepad
|SteelSeries QcK Heavy
|Monitor
|Zowie XL2546
|Keyboard
|Logitech G915 TKL Carbon
|Headset
|HyperX Cloud II Wireless
