C9 moose’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more

Kaleb ‘moose’ Jayne is a VCT Americas player currently playing for Cloud9, and here are his Valorant settings including crosshair, mouse settings, and more.

moose has taken on the role of a Sentinel in Cloud9 as Cypher and Killjoy are his go-to Agents in VCT Americas Stage 1. The veteran esports competitor has competed across Counter-Strike and Valorant and has figured out the settings that work best for him in the Riot title over the years.

For players looking to emulate how he plays, all his settings are included in this article.

moose’s mouse settings

The Cloud9 pro plays on a 0.33 Sensitivity and a low eDPI of 264 while competing using the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro mouse.

Setting Value DPI 800 Sensitivity 0.33 Scoped Sensitivity 1 eDPI 264 Hz 1000 Windows Sensitivity 6 Raw Input On

moose’s Valorant crosshair

The Cloud9 Valorant pro uses a small crosshair for precise aiming.

Primary

Setting Value Color Green Outlines On Outline Opacity 1 Outline Thickness 1 Center Dot Off Centre Dot Opacity N/A Centre Dot Thickness N/A

Inner Lines

Setting Value Show Inner Lines On Inner Lines Opacity 1 Inner Line Length 2 Inner Lines Thickness 1 Inner Line Offset 2 Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

Outer Lines

Setting Value Show Outer Lines Off Outer Lines Opacity N/A Outer Line Length N/A Outer Lines Thickness N/A Outer Line Offset N/A Movement Error Off Firing Error Off

moose’s Keybinds

Setting Value Walk L-Shift Crouch L-Ctrl Jump Mouse wheel down Use Object F Primary Weapon 1 Secondary Weapon 2 Melee 3 Equip Spike 4 Ability 1 C Ability 1 Q Ability 1 E Ultimate Ability X

moose’s Map settings

Setting Value Rotate Fixed Fixed Orientation Based On Side Keep Player Centered Off Minimap Size 0.8 Minimap Zoom 0.9 Minimap Vision Cones On Show Map Region Names Never

moose’s monitor and resolution

moose currently uses the Zowie XL2546 gaming monitor and plays the game at a 4:3 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Setting Value Resolution 1280×960 Aspect Ratio 4:3 Aspect Ratio Method Fill Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Display Mode Fullscreen

moose’s video settings

Like other professional players, moose also plays Valorant with most video settings set to low.

Setting Value Multithreaded Rendering On Material Quality Low Texture Quality Low Detail Quality Low UI Quality Low Vignette Off VSync Off Anti-Aliasing None Anisotropic Filtering 1x Improve Clarity Off Experimental Sharpening Off Bloom Off Distortion Off Cast Shadows Off Enemy Highlight Color Yellow (Deuteranopia)

moose’s equipment

Equipment Name Mouse Razer Deathadder V3 Pro White Mousepad SteelSeries QcK Heavy Monitor Zowie XL2546 Keyboard Logitech G915 TKL Carbon Headset HyperX Cloud II Wireless

