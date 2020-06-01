Logo
How to play Cypher: Valorant’s one-man surveillance Sentinel Agent

Published: 1/Jun/2020 15:40 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 16:32

by Andy Williams
Cypher is Valorant’s one-man surveillance network who can use his utility of gadgets to get the edge over his opponents. In this guide, we’ll break down why the Sentinel Agent is integral to your team’s strategy. 

Armed with information-gathering abilities, Cypher operates as the team’s forward scout, without ever having to leave the spawn. With a string of gadgets at his disposal, the Moroccan Agent can gather essential intel — whether he’s helping take control of the map or defending a Reactor Site. 

As a Sentinel, Cypher is designed to be most effective on Defense, but there’s more to this Agent than meets the eye. We delve into everything there is to know about Cypher, including why he can be one of the strongest characters on Attack!

Cypher’s abilities

Valorant's Cypher.

Cypher, like every other Valorant Agent, comes equipped with four abilities. Two of his abilities have to be purchased (core abilities), while one is gifted at the start of every round (Signature Ability) — and the other is earned via accruing points (Ultimate Ability).

  • Ability 1 — Trapwire (200 Creds): EQUIP a trapwire. FIRE to place a destructible and covert tripware at the targeted location, creating a line that spans between the placed location and the wall opposite. Enemy players who cross a tripwire will be tethered, revealed, and dazed after a short period if they do not destroy the device in time. This ability can be picked up and redeployed if not yet triggered. It can be destroyed by shooting it once with any gun. Disabled and revealed upon death.
  • Ability 2 — Cyber Cage (100 Creds): Instantly toss a cyber cage in front of Cypher. ACTIVATE from any distance to create a temporary zone that blocks vision.
  • Signature Ability — Spycam (1 free): EQUIP a spycam. FIRE to place the spycam at the targeted location. RE-USE this ability to take control of the camera’s view. While in control of the camera, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. The dart is removable and will periodically reveal the location of the enemy hit. It can be destroyed by shooting it once with any gun. Disabled and revealed upon death.
  • Ultimate Ability — Neural Theft (7 Points): Use on a fresh enemy corpse to throw Cypher’s hat. After a brief delay, all enemy players’ locations will be revealed once.

The Moroccan’s kit revolves around gathering as much information as he can, before sharing that with the team so they can execute gameplans mid-match. Pro tip: Combining Cypher’s Trapwire with a Cyber Cage is the perfect way to hold-off certain choke points around the map.

Cypher gameplay

Dexerto acquired the talents of Counter-Strike legend Mathieu ‘Maniac’ Quiquerez to showcase Cypher’s abilities, while the former CS pro put on a clinic of exactly how to use the Agent.

Cypher’s strengths are most definitely situational. When defending, there won’t be many who can outshine Morocco’s surveillance. Being able to get the inside scoop on with a well-placed Spycam is a handy tool to have in your arsenal. 

At 1:38, Maniac manages to spot an enemy near Reactor Site A on Haven, giving him crucial information as to what the enemy team’s intentions were for that round.

Cypher's Spycam in Valorant.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Pressing Mouse 1 while aiming over the enemy will allow you to tag an enemy.

The Sentinel Agent’s other abilities are strongly suited to single-handedly holding down Reactor Sites too. You can set up Cypher’s Trapwire in places where the enemy will least suspect, so you can daze them and swoop in for an easy kill while the enemy is caught off-guard.

So if Cypher is so well suited to defending, what happens on Attack? Don’t let the Agent’s Sentinel style fool you, as Cypher can be just as effective on the offense! 

At 3:23, Maniac uses a perfectly placed Spycam to locate an enemy attempting to early flank. With the intel on their whereabouts, all he has to do is pounce on them while they’re distracted — making for a very easy kill.

Placing Cypher’s Cyber Cage down in and around key areas are especially handy when trying to breach a Reactor Site. Diverting your opponents line of sight can give you the upper hand if you’re preaiming exactly where you anticipate them to be!

Dexerto’s take: Essential on Defense

Cypher has a steep learning curve, compared to some of the other characters. Alongside Sage, the Moroccan is definitely an Agent you want to be keeping alive for the latter portions of the round.

An especially useful tool is his ‘Neural Theft’ Ultimate Ability. Using this as you’re about to attack a Reactor Site will show you exactly where your opponents are stacked — giving you a a clear advantage of what expect while sweeping in to take control.

If you’re happy to adopt a more conservative playstyle – where you value consistency over flashy kills – while making an informed play, as opposed to taking risks… Then Cypher is most definitely the Agent for you.

5 Best Overwatch players who have switched to Valorant

Published: 8/Jan/2021 12:28

by Lauren Bergin
Best OWL players who transferred to Valorant
As Valorant’s esports scene continues to snowball in 2021, players from all different FPS titles are flocking to score some Valorant glory. Here’s are just some of the best Overwatch League players who have already jumped ship to Riot’s FPS.

Right from the get-go, Valorant has been constantly been compared to FPS titans Overwatch and CS:GO. With the abilities and character design reminiscent of Blizzard’s champion title and the weaponry and gunplay tactics more like CS:GO, Valorant is the perfect blend of the two.

It’s hardly a surprise that the Future Earth shooter has a blossoming esports scene, whose first global event kicks off this year in the form of the Valorant Champions Tour.

We’ve seen a whole host of CS:GO pros up and leave the scene and resettle in Valorant, but the Overwatch League has seen a similar exodus. Here are all the notable players who have made the switch.

Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment
Sinatraa was one of OWL’s most iconic players.

One of the biggest blows to the Overwatch League was the loss of Jay ‘Sintraa’ Won. The San Francisco Shock flex player helped to carry the team to victory, and has even appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

November 2019, however, marked the end of Sinatraa’s Overwatch career. The MVP chose to take up the Future Earth fight instead, noting in a Tweet that he “straight up just lost passion” for Overwatch. Joining Sentinels only days later, the squad have marked themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NA Valorant scene, so it’s safe to say Sinatraa’s Overwatch brilliance has transferred to Valorant.

Shane ‘Rawkus’ Flaherty

rawkus outlaws overwatch valorant
Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment
Better watch out Valorant, Rawkus is here to make some noise.

Formerly of the Houston Outlaws, the flex support player certainly made an impact. A part of the World Cup-winning squad of 2019, Houston have become one of OWL fans’ favorite organizations.

Clearly, though, FaZe Clan went shopping for OWL pros for their Valorant roster. Rawkus made the switch to Riot’s FPS last year, and has joined two other OWL superstars on the FaZe roster. A legendary Sova and Jett player, Rawkus is dominating on Future Earth one game at a time.

Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty

Overwatch League/Robert Paul
The King is back and is domination on FaZe Clan’s Valorant Squad.

Known by many as ‘The King’, former Atlanta Reign Hitscan DPS Babybay had a pretty decent career with the OWL icons. Finishing in the upper half of the results tables consistently, Atlanta certainly developed a pretty scary reputation.

Middle of the pack though, wasn’t good enough for the Overwatch pro, who admitted that “my heart is just not in it anymore” when it came to Blizzard’s title. Instead, he’s joined Rawkus on FaZe’s dominant Valorant roster, where his fragging skills have made him one of the many contenders for the Valorant NA throne.

Damien ‘HyP’ Souville

Hyp Valorant
Blizzard Entertainment
Hyp has certainly brought some spark to Valorant’s European scene.

Hailing from the iconic Paris Eternal, HyP was one of Overwatch’s most impressive flex supports. The team’s pretty disappointing record, however, is likely the reason that the French FPS star decided to jump onto the Valorant ship.

Since leaving OWL behind the player has successfully remodeled himself in the Valorant image. Having played for Swedish FPS goliaths Ninjas In Pyjamas during the Blast Invitational, the player’s ability to flex between Duelist and Initiator Agents make him one to watch.

Corey ‘Corey’ Nigra

FaZe Clan Corey Valorant
Ben Pursell for Blizzard Entertainment
FaZe are back yet again with another iconic Overwatch pro, Corey!

Last but not least is Corey, the current captain of FaZe’s Valorant roster. The former OWL captain, who guided Washington Justice to an Overwatch World Cup win hung up his OWL jersey last year to pursue a career in Valorant.

Now in charge of FaZe Clan’s star-studded Valorant roster, he’s taken his team to the North American leg of First Strike and earned a silver medal at the JBL Quantum Cup. We can’t wait to see where the iconic organization end up in the Valorant Champions Tour this year with Corey at the helm.

So that’s it for our list of OWL players who have made the transfer over to Valorant. Of course we couldn’t compile a list like this without shouting out FaZe’s Zachary ‘ZachaREEE’ Lombardo, or Cloud9 Korea’s Byeon ‘Munchkin Sang-beom.

As the game’s esports scene continues to develop we can’t wait to see if any other players are added to this list, and if they’ll be wearing a jersey that isn’t a FaZe one!