How to play Brimstone: Valorant’s versatile Controller Agent

Published: 10/Jan/2021 14:00 Updated: 10/Jan/2021 15:12

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Brimstone

Valorant’s American Controller Brimstone provides more utility than most of the other Agents. He’s almost the ideal pick for supportive players, but how is best to play him? Here are our top tips for playing the versatile Brimstone.

Brimstone is arguably one of the most fun Agents to use in Valorant. Whether you’re torching an enemy with your Molotov or slowly punching opponents to death with your ult, he has some very entertaining ways of securing kills.

But if you’re stuck on how best to use Brimstone’s array of useful abilities, fear no more. We’ve got you covered.

Brimstone abilities

 

Three of Brimstone’s abilities enable you to zone opponents into vulnerable positions and take them out more easily, which is especially useful when taking sites. Here are each of them in detail:

  • Ability 1 — Incendiary (200 creds): EQUIP a Molotov launcher. FIRE to launch an incendiary grenade that will bounce twice before exploding when it hits the floor, igniting an area of effect which will damage enemies and teammates when stood on.
  • Ability 2 — Stim Beacon (100 creds): EQUIP a disc. FIRE to throw the disc onto the ground, creating an area of effect which, when stood in by Brimstone and teammates, will buff players’ rate of fire by 15% for 12 seconds.
  • Signature Ability — Sky Smoke (100 creds): EQUIP a map. LEFT CLICK to select target areas, and RIGHT CLICK to send smokes to the targeted areas. Smokes will obscure vision for 19.75s.
  • Ultimate Ability — Orbital Strike (7 points): EQUIP a strike map. FIRE to send an AOE beam of light that will rapidly cause damage over time to all Agents stood in the area.

Brimstone is built for zoning and gaining intel. Your incendiary is perfect for closing off points of entry or clearing out corners, enabling you to take sites with that little bit more ease.

But as far as Ultimate Abilities go, Brimstone’s is one of Valorant’s best. Even if you don’t get a kill from using it, it’s perfect for clearing enemies from vantage points or for punishing opponents who are foolish enough to be camped in a corner or cubby.

Riot Games
Brimstone’s smokes can make site entry points harder for opponents to pass through.

How to play Brimstone

Brimstone isn’t exactly useless on defense, but it’s on attack where he really shines. Brimstone is built for taking and holding sites, but try not to use him as an entry fragger; leave that to a Duelist like Jett or Phoenix. It’s your job to follow up and trade kills if your teammate falls.

How to use smokes

Use your smokes to cordon off areas where enemies might be lurking and restrict their lines of site. They’ll either be forced to wait around for 20 seconds while the smoke clears, or move to a less advantageous angle. Either way, learning good lineups for your smokes is a must.

Stop the defuse

One neat trick on attack comes when enemies try to retake the site. If you hear an opponent tap that defuse button, that should be your call to action. Firing an incendiary on top of the spike will force enemies away, giving you valuable time to let the spike detonate.

Use stim to be aggressive

On defense, use your stim beacon to give you a buff when going for early trades.  You can also use your incendiary to delay spike placements and give your team more time to rotate.

Riot Games
Slamming your ultimate into heaven on Haven is a great way of clearing out enemies.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s must-have Agent

We love the concept of Brimstone being the gruff army veteran, with his kit built around ordering airstrikes on enemy locations. His incendiary ability (Molly!) adds a bit of personality, while providing some useful utility.

He is also clearly more of a ‘support’ character — designed more to bolster your teammates’ chances of winning a round, as opposed to creating the flashy, individual plays.

We’re glad to see Riot giving him some love with the release of Episode Two, and we hope this season will see Brimstone become a staple pick in the Valorant meta.

Riot reveals why Omen nerfs in Valorant patch 2.00 were necessary

Published: 10/Jan/2021 0:08

by Andrew Amos
Omen in Valorant
Riot Games

Omen is Valorant’s jack of all trades. The Shadow assassin has risen up to become the most picked Agent in the game at all levels. However, he’s getting some harsh nerfs in Valorant patch 2.00, but Riot believes they are entirely necessary to rebalance the game.

If you needed smokes in Valorant, you’d pick Omen. The manipulator of shadows himself had it all in his kit ⁠— global map pressure with his teleport, the ability to smoke basically anywhere, and a huge blind. To buy his whole kit cost 400 Creds, the cheapest in the game.

He had it all before Valorant Episode 2. However, Riot are looking to rebalance the controller category. With some Brimstone buffs on their way in Valorant patch 2.00, Omen is also getting some nerfs that’ll drastically change the meta.

Valorant Omen artwork
Riot Games
The Omen nerfs in Valorant patch 2.0 will certainly shake up the power rankings.

His Paranoia is going up in cost from 200 Creds to 400 Creds, meaning the Ghost-Paranoia pistol round buy is no more. His Dark Cover smokes now move 30% slower too, meaning they’re less instant.

In Riot’s eyes, these were necessary changes to increase Agent diversity. No one Agent should be able to do it all like Omen, and now players have some choice when it comes to controllers.

“Omen’s entire kit was not very economically demanding and his Q [Paranoia] has proven to be incredibly strong on both offense and defense. In making balance changes, we also want to be future-facing and aim to carve out design space for what each controller is meant to provide,” developer Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm told players on Reddit.

“Omen having global smoke pressure, recharging smokes, a boost and a powerful site taking/stalling tool with low ability costs was just making him a bit too good at everything.”

These changes are set to bring Omen more in line with Brimstone and Viper. Coupled with the Brimstone buffs to his Incendiary and Sky Smokes, the American might actually be worth taking over the Shadow Agent. Riot are mindful of this swing though, and will be monitoring him closely.

Card

“If he ends up being too weak, we’ll buff him back ⁠— but hopefully these changes can help sharpen why you’d want to pick Omen or Brimstone more clearly.”

After cleaning up the controllers in Valorant patch 2.00, Riot are now looking towards duelists in Episode 2.

With Yoru joining the roster, and triple duelist metas spawning across the world, Riot want to reduce their general impact so other Agents get their time in the spotlight. Details of those updates will come later in Act 1.

Valorant patch 2.00, along with Episode 2 Act 1, is set to go live on January 12.