How to play Brimstone: Valorant’s versatile Controller Agent

Valorant’s American Controller Brimstone provides more utility than most of the other Agents. He’s almost the ideal pick for supportive players, but how is best to play him? Here are our top tips for playing the versatile Brimstone.

Brimstone is arguably one of the most fun Agents to use in Valorant. Whether you’re torching an enemy with your Molotov or slowly punching opponents to death with your ult, he has some very entertaining ways of securing kills.

But if you’re stuck on how best to use Brimstone’s array of useful abilities, fear no more. We’ve got you covered.

Brimstone abilities

Three of Brimstone’s abilities enable you to zone opponents into vulnerable positions and take them out more easily, which is especially useful when taking sites. Here are each of them in detail:

Ability 1 — Incendiary (200 creds): EQUIP a Molotov launcher. FIRE to launch an incendiary grenade that will bounce twice before exploding when it hits the floor, igniting an area of effect which will damage enemies and teammates when stood on.

EQUIP a Molotov launcher. FIRE to launch an incendiary grenade that will bounce twice before exploding when it hits the floor, igniting an area of effect which will damage enemies and teammates when stood on. Ability 2 — Stim Beacon (100 creds): EQUIP a disc. FIRE to throw the disc onto the ground, creating an area of effect which, when stood in by Brimstone and teammates, will buff players’ rate of fire by 15% for 12 seconds.

EQUIP a disc. FIRE to throw the disc onto the ground, creating an area of effect which, when stood in by Brimstone and teammates, will buff players’ rate of fire by 15% for 12 seconds. Signature Ability — Sky Smoke (100 creds): EQUIP a map. LEFT CLICK to select target areas, and RIGHT CLICK to send smokes to the targeted areas. Smokes will obscure vision for 19.75s.

EQUIP a map. LEFT CLICK to select target areas, and RIGHT CLICK to send smokes to the targeted areas. Smokes will obscure vision for 19.75s. Ultimate Ability — Orbital Strike (7 points): EQUIP a strike map. FIRE to send an AOE beam of light that will rapidly cause damage over time to all Agents stood in the area.

Brimstone is built for zoning and gaining intel. Your incendiary is perfect for closing off points of entry or clearing out corners, enabling you to take sites with that little bit more ease.

But as far as Ultimate Abilities go, Brimstone’s is one of Valorant’s best. Even if you don’t get a kill from using it, it’s perfect for clearing enemies from vantage points or for punishing opponents who are foolish enough to be camped in a corner or cubby.

How to play Brimstone

Brimstone isn’t exactly useless on defense, but it’s on attack where he really shines. Brimstone is built for taking and holding sites, but try not to use him as an entry fragger; leave that to a Duelist like Jett or Phoenix. It’s your job to follow up and trade kills if your teammate falls.

How to use smokes

Use your smokes to cordon off areas where enemies might be lurking and restrict their lines of site. They’ll either be forced to wait around for 20 seconds while the smoke clears, or move to a less advantageous angle. Either way, learning good lineups for your smokes is a must.

Stop the defuse

One neat trick on attack comes when enemies try to retake the site. If you hear an opponent tap that defuse button, that should be your call to action. Firing an incendiary on top of the spike will force enemies away, giving you valuable time to let the spike detonate.

Use stim to be aggressive

On defense, use your stim beacon to give you a buff when going for early trades. You can also use your incendiary to delay spike placements and give your team more time to rotate.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s must-have Agent

We love the concept of Brimstone being the gruff army veteran, with his kit built around ordering airstrikes on enemy locations. His incendiary ability (Molly!) adds a bit of personality, while providing some useful utility.

He is also clearly more of a ‘support’ character — designed more to bolster your teammates’ chances of winning a round, as opposed to creating the flashy, individual plays.

We’re glad to see Riot giving him some love with the release of Episode Two, and we hope this season will see Brimstone become a staple pick in the Valorant meta.