Logo
Valorant

How to play Sova: Valorant’s Initiator Agent with a thirst for intel

Published: 13/Jan/2021 10:15 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:09

by Andy Williams
Valorant Agent Sova with bow
Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

Sova

Valorant’s resident Legolas has an ability set like no other Agent. We break down the Initiator’s utility and showcase exactly why he might be the perfect character for you!

Sova is Valorant’s recon expert, who also sports a well-rounded lineup of abilities that support his ruthless knack for precision, all while simultaneously allowing his to be the most deadly Agent to step foot on Future Earth.

While on paper Sova could be one of the most lethal Agents in Valorant, there is more to the Russian recon expert than meets the eye. So here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Initiator Agent.

Sova’s abilities

Sova in Valorant
Riot Games
Sova is the Legolas of Future Earth.

Sova’s abilities are game-changing if used in the right way. Being an Initiator, his trusty bow and arrow can alter the course of a round in the blink of an eye. So let’s delve into exactly why the Russian Agent could fit the bill for you. Firstly, here are Sova’s four abilities:

  • Ability 1 — Owl Drone (300 Creds): EQUIP an owl drone. FIRE to deploy and take control of movement of the drone. While in control of the drone, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. This dart will periodically reveal the location of its target.
  • Ability 2 — Shock Bolt (100 Creds): EQUIP a bow with a shock bolt. FIRE to send the explosive bolt forward, detonating upon collision and damaging players nearby. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.
  • Signature Ability — Recon Bolt (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a bow with recon bolt. FIRE to send the recon bolt forward, activating upon collision and revealing the location of nearby enemies caught in the line-of-sight of the bolt. Enemies can destroy this bolt. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.
  • Ultimate Ability — Hunter’s Fury (7 Points): EQUIP a bow with three long-range, wall-piercing energy blasts. FIRE to release an energy blast in a line in front of Sova, dealing damage and revealing the location of enemies caught in the line. This ability can be reused up to two more times while the ability timer is active.

Sova’s Owl Drone will allow you to get a sneak peek at a Reactor Site or specific lane while allowing you to tag enemies for your teammates. Coming in at 300 Creds, the controllable drone will prove a handy tool for any squad when intel is a must. Combined with the Recon Bolt, both abilities allow you to obtain a wealth of information on the enemies’ whereabouts while remaining unscathed.

It’s worthwhile noting that both Sova’s Recon and Shock Bolt can be bounced off of up to two surfaces. So if you’re looking to bend the trajectory of your arrow around a corner, use nearby surfaces to your advantage here.

Riot Games
A well timed Shock Bolt can literally change the course of the game.

How to play as Sova

The first thing you want to do when taking the Russian hunter for a spin is learn your lineups. If you’re going to be the next AverageJonas, you need to know exactly where to fire your Recon Bolt in order to get the most intel. Of course, you can scout around with your Owl Drone too, which has a great cost to effect ration.

One downside of the drone, though, is that it’s relatively easy for the enemy to destroy. But when you’ve mastered the knack of charging the Recon Bolt to bounce it off of surfaces (making it difficult for enemies to destroy), this can provide you with a plethora of information.

Aside from the Agent’s ability to gain key intel on a whim, his Ultimate (Hunter’s Fury) serves two purposes. Essentially, Sova can fire three deadly energy blasts that penetrate a large portion of the map in the direction that they’re fired. Given that the wall-piercing energy blasts can dish out damage and reveal your enemy’s location, this is a handy tool to have.

Despite the loud sound cues tipping off the enemy that Sova’s firing his lazer, Hunter’s Fury can both push enemies into a corner when they try to dodge, or force them off of the defuse because they’ll be sitting ducks. It’s no secret that Sova is the master of recon, and his Hunter’s Fury is one of the reasons why.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s Legolas of Intel

A good Sova player can make or break a game, hence we’ve seen him picked up in esports tournaments all across the globe. By funnelling information to your teammates, you might not be racking up loads of kills but you’ll be helping your team to victory.

The beauty of Sova though is that he can adapt and become the hunter that he truly is. His Shock Bolt and Hunter’s Fury mean that he packs a punch as well as being able to play safe.

Sova’s playstyle is best suited to someone who leans more towards being nimble on both Attack and Defense. If you’re someone who’s happy to gather intel for your team, but doesn’t want to be bound by Cypher’s abilities, Sova is the one for you!

Fortnite

How to get Predator skin in Fortnite: Everything we know so far

Published: 13/Jan/2021 15:37 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 17:09

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Predator crossover skin
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has been teasing the arrival of a Predator skin throughout Season 5, so we’re looking into all the leaks and rumors about when the character will arrive on The Island.

Season 5 of Fortnite has introduced a number of exciting crossover skins to tie in with its ‘bounty hunter’ theme, including The Mandalorian, God of War’s Kratos, and Halo’s Master Chief. So what’s next? Well, all signs are pointing to Predator.

The terrifying character first appeared in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hit 1987 movie Predator and went on to spawn a massive franchise of sequels and spin-offs. He’s easily one of the most recognizable characters in movie history.

Predator is coming to Fortnite
20th Century Fox
Predator is coming to Fortnite in Season 5.

It now seems inevitable that Predator will be landing in Fortnite before Season 5 is over, and fans are pretty hyped for his arrival. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming skin so far.

When is Predator coming to Fortnite?

We don’t yet have an exact date when the Predator skin will be released in the game, but it’s definitely coming very soon. There have been plenty of hints already given throughout Season 5, including the alien warrior’s logo appearing on a door.

The recent Fortnite v15.20 update introduced Predator’s ship to the jungle-inspired point of interest Stealthy Stronghold, suggesting the hunter has already landed on The Island and is waiting to make his grand entrance.

Fortnite Predator ship
Epic Games
Predator’s ship crash-landed into Stealthy Stronghold after the v15.20 update.

Season 5 of Fortnite is scheduled to come to an end on March 16, 2021, so Predator will definitely arrive before then. Players will need to be given some time to unlock the skin, so it’s likely he’ll arrive in late January or early February.

The Predator skin is also expected to be an NPC on the map. He’ll serve a similar purpose as The Mandalorian NPC, acting as an interactive boss that attacks players on sight and defends some very desirable loot.

How to unlock Predator secret skin in Fortnite

Following the v15.20 update, players who have purchased the Season 5 Battle Pass will be able to see a new Mystery Rewards section, which is probably going to be where the Predator skin will be unlocked.

There are currently three Predator-related rewards on display – a banner icon, an icon, and graffiti – and they will be unlocked as players complete a new series of Jungle Hunter Quests.

Fortnite Jungle Hunter quests PredatorFortnite players will need to complete Jungle Hunter Quests to unlock Predator.

Six more Mystery Rewards in the lineup are currently unidentified. We’d expect these to be filled out by the Predator’s set of cosmetics, which will probably include a glider, back bling, and a pickaxe at the least.

Interestingly, several Fortnite leakers have claimed that the Predator skin will come with two variations: Mask On and Mask Off. If this is true, the skin will no doubt become a favorite among players.

We’ll keep this article updated as soon as details of the Jungle Hunter Quests and how to unlock the Predator skin are revealed, so be sure to check back soon.