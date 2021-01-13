How to play Sova: Valorant’s Initiator Agent with a thirst for intel

Valorant’s resident Legolas has an ability set like no other Agent. We break down the Initiator’s utility and showcase exactly why he might be the perfect character for you!

Sova is Valorant’s recon expert, who also sports a well-rounded lineup of abilities that support his ruthless knack for precision, all while simultaneously allowing his to be the most deadly Agent to step foot on Future Earth.

While on paper Sova could be one of the most lethal Agents in Valorant, there is more to the Russian recon expert than meets the eye. So here’s everything you need to know about the game’s Initiator Agent.

Sova’s abilities

Sova’s abilities are game-changing if used in the right way. Being an Initiator, his trusty bow and arrow can alter the course of a round in the blink of an eye. So let’s delve into exactly why the Russian Agent could fit the bill for you. Firstly, here are Sova’s four abilities:

Ability 1 — Owl Drone (300 Creds): EQUIP an owl drone. FIRE to deploy and take control of movement of the drone. While in control of the drone, FIRE to shoot a marking dart. This dart will periodically reveal the location of its target.

Ability 2 — Shock Bolt (100 Creds): EQUIP a bow with a shock bolt. FIRE to send the explosive bolt forward, detonating upon collision and damaging players nearby. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.

Signature Ability — Recon Bolt (Free; 35s cooldown): EQUIP a bow with recon bolt. FIRE to send the recon bolt forward, activating upon collision and revealing the location of nearby enemies caught in the line-of-sight of the bolt. Enemies can destroy this bolt. HOLD FIRE to extend the range of the projectile. ALTERNATE FIRE to add up to two bounces to this arrow.

Ultimate Ability — Hunter's Fury (7 Points): EQUIP a bow with three long-range, wall-piercing energy blasts. FIRE to release an energy blast in a line in front of Sova, dealing damage and revealing the location of enemies caught in the line. This ability can be reused up to two more times while the ability timer is active.

Sova’s Owl Drone will allow you to get a sneak peek at a Reactor Site or specific lane while allowing you to tag enemies for your teammates. Coming in at 300 Creds, the controllable drone will prove a handy tool for any squad when intel is a must. Combined with the Recon Bolt, both abilities allow you to obtain a wealth of information on the enemies’ whereabouts while remaining unscathed.

It’s worthwhile noting that both Sova’s Recon and Shock Bolt can be bounced off of up to two surfaces. So if you’re looking to bend the trajectory of your arrow around a corner, use nearby surfaces to your advantage here.

How to play as Sova

The first thing you want to do when taking the Russian hunter for a spin is learn your lineups. If you’re going to be the next AverageJonas, you need to know exactly where to fire your Recon Bolt in order to get the most intel. Of course, you can scout around with your Owl Drone too, which has a great cost to effect ration.

One downside of the drone, though, is that it’s relatively easy for the enemy to destroy. But when you’ve mastered the knack of charging the Recon Bolt to bounce it off of surfaces (making it difficult for enemies to destroy), this can provide you with a plethora of information.

Aside from the Agent’s ability to gain key intel on a whim, his Ultimate (Hunter’s Fury) serves two purposes. Essentially, Sova can fire three deadly energy blasts that penetrate a large portion of the map in the direction that they’re fired. Given that the wall-piercing energy blasts can dish out damage and reveal your enemy’s location, this is a handy tool to have.

Despite the loud sound cues tipping off the enemy that Sova’s firing his lazer, Hunter’s Fury can both push enemies into a corner when they try to dodge, or force them off of the defuse because they’ll be sitting ducks. It’s no secret that Sova is the master of recon, and his Hunter’s Fury is one of the reasons why.

Dexerto’s take: Valorant’s Legolas of Intel

A good Sova player can make or break a game, hence we’ve seen him picked up in esports tournaments all across the globe. By funnelling information to your teammates, you might not be racking up loads of kills but you’ll be helping your team to victory.

The beauty of Sova though is that he can adapt and become the hunter that he truly is. His Shock Bolt and Hunter’s Fury mean that he packs a punch as well as being able to play safe.

Sova’s playstyle is best suited to someone who leans more towards being nimble on both Attack and Defense. If you’re someone who’s happy to gather intel for your team, but doesn’t want to be bound by Cypher’s abilities, Sova is the one for you!