Riot dev confirms KAY/O buffs likely due to weak performance in Valorant

While KAY/O was only released with Episode 3 Act 1, he’s quickly fallen off in the Valorant power rankings and is supposedly underperforming in matchmaking, according to a Riot dev.

According to Valorbuff, KAY/O currently holds the second-lowest win rate at 43.2%, and a low pick rate of 16.2%. Keep in mind the statistics aren’t from an official Riot source, so take them with a grain of salt.

As KAY/O mains are concerned with the balancing of their favorite agent, one player asked the devs for their thoughts on the agent, which got a very brief response from Riot dev Coleman ‘Altombre’ Palm.

“Kayo’s weak in matchmaking. Likely needs buffs – we’re investigating,” the dev said on Reddit.

The response from Altombre gives us nothing to go off when it comes to the changes we could see with KAY/O, or when we’ll actually see any changes if any. Keep in mind, the Riot is currently only investigating, so by all means we could expect no changes coming to the agent.

KAY/O could be getting some buffs in #VALORANT. Riot said their most recent release is "weak in matchmaking", and they're investigating potential changes to boost him up. (via @Altombre on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/zcaKNEtr9x — ValorIntel (@ValorINTEL) September 11, 2021

Another agent that is looking to get some buffs since Episode 2 is Yoru, but unfortunately, that’s been delayed indefinitely as the Riot team doesn’t have enough time to complete the necessary changes to ship the changes.

As they’ve been working on Yoru changes for months, the timeline on when we’ll get KAY/O is completely in the air.