Valorant Controller tier list: Which Agent is best for you?

Brimstone, Omen, and Viper make up Valorant’s Controller class, and below we’ll take a look at how each of them play, and which one is best for you.

When we say Controllers, we’re not talking about what you use to play games on a console. Instead, they’re the agents in Valorant who try to control the map, be it with smokes, walls, or the other abilities in their kits.

Below are all three of the game’s Controllers, their abilities, and some tips on how to best use each one to help you pick the agent that’s right for your playstyle.

Best Controller Agents in Valorant

3. Viper

Attack

Viper comes in at number three because of her toolkit, not because she’s one of the least-picked agents in the game (though the former could influence the latter here). On attack Viper can help her team advance to the point with her cover, as well as keep control once the spike is planted.

Read More: How to play as Viper

Toxic screen creates a wall of gas that enemies can’t see through and can be activated and deactivated at will. It can’t be sent around corners like Phoenix’s, but it can be thrown through walls.

Defense

While she might be last on our list, Defense is where Viper certainly shines. Both Poison Cloud and Snake Bite can make an attacking team think twice before pushing, and punish them with damage if they do.

Her ultimate ability Viper Pit might be one of the best in the game at locking down the point to defuse. Throwing a massive poison cloud on the point before trying to retake definitely swings things in your favor.

Verdict

While she might not be the most popular Controller or agent, Viper definitely has potential, but because her abilities lack the game-changing impact that Brimstone and Omen can have, she relies more on a player’s skill and game sense than just her kit. Your team might give you grief, but if you’re confident in your abilities, she can be a pick the other team will never see coming.

2. Brimstone

Attack

Brimstone can be one of the most useful agents in Valorant in the right hands, thanks to his easy-to-use smokes and other abilities that make it easy for him to confuse the enemy team. He’s just as good on offense as he is on defense too because while his kit and abilities are powerful, they’re also easy to use, making him perfect for newer or inexperienced players.

Read More: How to play as Brimstone

His Sky Smokes, as we mentioned, are easily thrown out, but the best part about them is that they can be deployed without having to reveal your position, perfect for just before a push. Stim Beacon is always useful to have around to increase fire rate for the team, and his mollys can cut enemies off, and even drain their armor if it does make contact.

Defense

His ultimate is one of the most powerful in Valorant, dealing a significant amount of damage, and just like the Sky Smokes, it can be used almost anywhere on the map, no matter where you’re located, making both abilities very viable on defense.

It’s perfect for sending out some punishment from cover, because even if it doesn’t kill an enemy, it’s sure to get the other team out of position, at least.

Verdict

If you’re a newer player who still wants to contribute to your team, Brimstone is a great choice, and once you get some practice with him, he can be even more dangerous. Even if you’ve been around the spike a few times, no one will ever complain about having Brim on their team.

1. Omen

Attack

Omen is every offensive-minded player’s dream come true. His kit makes him a natural flanker that can carry out attacks on enemy positions with ease using his signature Dark Cover ability. Shrouded Step makes him even more dangerous, and means that you can never really know where he’s coming from.

Read More: How to play as Omen

From The Shadows is his ultimate, and since it allows him to teleport anywhere on the map, he can hit the enemy where they’re not looking, or easily back up a push in progress.

Defense

Where his kit lends itself to flanking attacks on offense, it also makes Omen a flexible defender. Like all Controllers, he has a smoke ability — Dark Cover — that can block enemy line of sight during a push. He can also see the entirety of the map when using the alternate mode, allowing players to teleport exactly where they want.

Again, his ultimate literally lets him teleport anywhere on the map, which means he could flip a fight in your team’s favor when used correctly.

Verdict

Omen basically takes the best of both the previous agents and puts them in one, convenient package. While his kit might not be as new-user-friendly as Brimstone’s it has every ability to affect the game just as much. Like Viper, Omen is an agent that reflects the player more than the kit, but his abilities are much easier to make a real impact with.