One of the most-watched shows in the world is ending next year

All good things must come to an end – including one of the most-watched shows in the world, which will have its ending next year.

2023 has been spoilt for choice when it comes to good TV, from the recent release of Loki Season 2 to unexpected hits such as A24’s The Curse.

Viewers have also got a great deal to look forward to on the horizon, with the launch of The Crown Season 6 and Virgin River Season 6 among hyped future releases.

Article continues after ad

However, one of the most watched shows in the world is now set to draw to a close, according to new reports.

Article continues after ad

CBS show Young Sheldon will end in 2024

CBS comedy and The Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon will be ending next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The seventh series of the show, which is set to debut in early 2024, is now on track to be its last.

Young Sheldon Season 7 will air on February 15, 2024, and conclude with an hourlong series finale on May 16.

Article continues after ad

President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said of the announcement: “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice. It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send-off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

Article continues after ad

Though the official ending of Young Sheldon won’t be until next year, fans of the show are already beside themselves.

“This world isn’t worth living in without Young Sheldon,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “It’s crazy how this was such a great show. Big Bang Theory, a show that’s so bland and unfunny somehow spawned a show that has real character and charm. Every cast member has a character with their own values, own unique personality. It’s funny, engaging, it’s just better overall,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“So sad, it’s so cool, hope there’ll be a great end or a new spin-off!!!” a third commented.

Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3