Virgin River Season 6: Everything we know so far

Will there be a Season 6 of Virgin River? Season 5 Part 1 of the romance drama has just dropped on Netflix, but fans might already be wondering whether the story will continue on, so here’s what we know so far, including any renewal and release date updates, as well as cast and plot speculation.

Based on the bestselling books by Robyn Carr, Netflix’s Virgin River has proven to be an absolute hit, with each new season outranking the last. By the time Season 4 arrived, it even managed to beat Stranger Things, earning 2.6 billion viewed minutes in its first three days of availability.

The narrative centers on Mel Monroe, played by Alexandra Breckenridge, a nurse who moves from LA to the quiet town of Virgin River after a series of personal tragedies. While here, she forms a close bond with a local pillar of the community, who is dealing with his own share of challenges.

It’s a soapy tale, one that is popular with lovers of the romance and drama genres. As fans are busy binge-watching the first chapter of Season 5, here’s what we know about Season 6 of Virgin River. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Virgin River Season 5 Part 1!

Will there be a Season 6 of Virgin River?

Great news, Virgin River fans – Netflix has renewed the series for Season 6, meaning there’s still plenty more from Mel and Jack to come.

As said by Netflix’s Tudum: “There are still two more episodes of Virgin River set to premiere in 2023, but that doesn’t mean we’re not already thinking about what’s going to happen to Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) and the rest of the crew after the Christmas-themed installments that round out Season 5 on November 30.

“Thankfully, we know that Virgin River has already been renewed for a sixth season.”

Is there a Virgin River Season 6 release date?

Since there’s still two more episodes to drop and production on Season 6 is yet to start, there’s no release date at the time of writing.

Although we could normally hazard a guess as to when we might be seeing the next chapter of any given show, the writers’ and actors’ strikes are ongoing, meaning production has been delayed indefinitely until a resolution is reached.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as and when new information comes in.

Virgin River Season 6 cast: Who’d be in it?

Though no official casting details for Virgin River Season 6 have been released, we can expect to see our two mainstays back: Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan.

Other expected returning cast members include:

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon “Doc” Mullins

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Stacey Farber as Tara Anderson

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Barbara Pollard as Melissa Montgomery

Kandyse McClure as Kaia Bryant

David Cubitt as Calvin

Our two main stars have nothing but nice things to say about working with each other. Speaking to Brief Take before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Henderson said of Breckenridge: “She’s just a very cool person and it just makes working with her a breeze.”

He added: “And obviously, on a show like this where the show really hinges on this relationship working, it’s just a gift that she’s who she is because it makes those scenes a lot easier.”

Virgin River Season 6 plot: What would it be about?

We’re yet to find out what happens at the end of Season 5, so there are no official plot details for Virgin River Season 6 – but there are numerous threads for the storyline to follow and more than 20 books to draw from.

It’s difficult to know which direction the narrative will go given there are still two more holiday special episodes to go in Season 5, but we could be seeing what happens when Mel and Jack buy the land where Lilly’s farm once stood – and perhaps embark on an adoption journey or choose to live life as the two of them.

Netflix Mel and Jack experienced a miscarriage in Season 5

Speaking about the couple’s miscarriage midway through Season 5, Breckenridge told Tudum in 2022: “I felt like it was an important story to tell. Not everyone gets their miracle baby. And so, talking to a friend of mine who had dealt with fertility issues, it seemed as though we were going to be talking about it in an honest way that would be appreciated by women who have experienced that.

“It was very hard for me, though. There was a lot of crying. It’s a really sad storyline, but in the end, I think Mel comes out of it on the other side in a better way.”

Elsewhere, Season 5 Part 1 ended with the shocking revelation of Lizzie telling Denny that she might be pregnant. This has come at an awkward time for the pair, so we could very well see how this pans out in Season 6, depending on what happens in the final two episodes.

Netflix Brie and Mike decided to give their relationship a go

Then there’s Brie and Mike’s fledgling relationship, as well as Cameron and Muriel. But the romance is second to all of the drama going down, from drug cartels to wildfires, the latter of which uncovered a body, which will likely be Paige’s abusive ex-husband Wes.

What will this mean for the Virgin River residents, especially Preacher, who helped to cover up the evidence? No doubt we’ll find out more in Season 5 Part 2, a plotline that could very well continue into Season 6 too.

Is there a Virgin River Season 6 trailer?

Since Season 6 is still in early development and likely won’t start shooting for a while, there’s no trailer for the sixth chapter of Virgin River right now.

While we wait for news on the next installment, you can check out the trailer for Season 5 Part 1 below:

We’ll be sure to keep this post updated with new information when it rolls in.

