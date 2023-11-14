The Crown is back for its sixth and final installment, focusing on what happened to Princess Diana in the late 1990s. Here’s everything you need to know about what time The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is out.

Throughout its 6 seasons, The Crown has taken viewers on a journey through Britain’s royal history, from Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in the 1950s up to Prince Charles and Diana’s divorce in the 1990s.

In new episodes, the series is set to tackle the Royal family “at crisis point,” ending with Diana’s death in 1997.

Article continues after ad

Fans don’t need to wait much longer for new episodes – here’s everything you need to know about what time The Crown Season 6 Part 1 will be out.

Article continues after ad

What time is The Crown Season 6 Part 1 out?

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 will be released on November 16, 2023.

Episodes will drop at different times depending on global location. The schedule will be as follows:

Pacific Time (PT) – 12:00am

Central Time (CT) – 2:00am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 08:00am

Central Europe (CET) – 09:00am

All episodes of The Crown Season 6 Part 1 will be dropping at the same time.

The Crown Season 6: How many episodes are there?

There will be a total of 10 episodes in The Crown Season 6, with the series being split into two parts.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Crown Season 6 Part 1, which will be released on November 16, will have a total of 4 episodes.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2, which comes out on December 14, will have the remaining six episodes.

Where to stream The Crown Season 6 Part 1

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 (and 2) will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

You can catch up with the full series trailer below:

The Crown Season 6 Part 1 is available on Netflix from November 16th. Catch up with more of our Netflix content below:

Will there be Firefly Lane Season 3? | Beef Season 2 | Monster Season 2 | Will there be Ginny and Georgia Season 3? | Stranger Things Season 5 | Florida Man Season 2 | Obsession Season 2 | The Sandman Season 2 | The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 | Heartstopper Season 3 | Virgin River Season 6