When is the next episode of Young Sheldon out? Season 7 schedule

The Big Bang Theory prequel has achieved incredible success, but when is the next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 out?

Young Sheldon isn’t so young anymore, having grown up over the course of the last seven years on screen. Now in Season 7, Sheldon Cooper is finally beginning his journey to Caltech.

While the series hasn’t quite finished yet, plenty of explosive storylines are still in the midst of happening. Georgie and Mandy’s sudden wedding is still causing some family fallout, while George’s death continues to loom in the distance.

Now that the series is on the home stretch, when is the next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 out?

When is the next episode of Young Sheldon Season 7 out?

Young Sheldon Season 7 will return with Episode 10 on May 2, 2024.

This will be the last week that a single episode of Young Sheldon airs on its own, with the remaining four episodes of Season 7 doubling up over the course of two weeks on May 9 and May 16.

The series was previously delayed by CBS’ coverage of March Madness, which is the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

Young Sheldon Season 7 release schedule

Here’s the full release schedule and details for all the episodes in Young Sheldon Season 7:

Episode 1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ — February 15 “News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up.”



Episode 2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ — February 21 “Sheldon realizes he is the weakest student in his class. Meemaw is looking to expand her gambling business.”



Episode 3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ — February 29 “Sheldon explores Germany behind Mary’s back. Missy attempts to pull a fast one on George Sr. and Meemaw and Dale adjust to living together.”



Episode 4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ — March 7 “Missy steps up, Mary has a surprise for George, and Sheldon finds his dorm occupied.”



Episode 5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ — March 13 “Sheldon helps his roommate try to beat the stock market; Missy and Billy Sparks throw a party; Mary finds a new church.”



Episode 6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ — April 3 “Georgie and Mandy’s wedding plans pit Mary against Mandy’s mum, with baby CeeCee caught in the middle.”



Episode 7: ‘A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet’ — April 10 “Georgie and Mandy’s wedding is finally here, but Meemaw’s arrest may shake things up in the family.”



Episode 8: ‘An Ankle Monitor and a Big Plastic Crap House’ — April 17 “Sheldon studies to be Meemaw’s lawyer when she is put on house arrest, and the Coopers have a plumbing emergency.”



Episode 9: ‘A Fancy Article and a Scholarship for a Baby’ — April 25 “Sheldon’s published paper leads to a frenzy of grad school recruiting, and Georgie tries to speak more properly in front of his daughter.”



Episode 10: ‘Community Service and the Key to a Happy Marriage’ — May 2 “Meemaw gets assigned a tough probation officer and Georgie takes marriage advice from his father-in-law.”



Episode 11: ‘A Little Snip and Teaching Old Dogs’ — May 9 “George Sr is worried that Mary wants another baby and gets a vasectomy behind her back. Meanwhile, Drs. Linkletter and Sturgis go to Sheldon for science tutoring.”



Episode 12: ‘A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture’ — May 9 “George Sr gets an exciting job offer, and Sheldon prepares for his move to California.”



Episode 13: TBA — May 16

Episode 14: TBA — May 16

How to watch Season 7

New episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 will premiere on CBS before dropping on Paramount Plus the next day.

Additionally, Season 7 episodes are also available to catch up with on the CBS app and website. Seasons 1-6 of Young Sheldon can be found on both Max and Netflix.

Is Season 8 happening?

No, Young Sheldon Season 8 won’t be happening, with Season 7 ending the show for good.

“There [are] certain things that we know happened in Sheldon’s life when he’s 14, as the character is this season, and we started talking about the future of the show and what it would look like,” executive producer Steve Holland stated via TribLive.com about the show’s end. “We know he goes off to Caltech at 14. It just felt like the right time to end the show and to end it strong while it was still on top.”

Fellow executive producer Chuck Lorre added: “That’s a level of hubris that I think gets in the way of doing a good job. You do what feels right. You do what feels appropriate for the characters and the relationships, the tone of the show. You do stuff that touches yourself, and then you hope someone agrees with you.”

However, Young Sheldon is getting its own sequel spinoff, starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in their roles as Georgie and Mandy. Nothing is known about its plot or further details, but episodes are expected to begin filming in July.

While you wait for the next episode, you can catch up with our other Sheldon content, like our Season 7 theories, filming locations, how to watch Season 7 outside the US, and how to watch Young Sheldon on streaming.

