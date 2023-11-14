Modern movie powerhouse A24 has made the move to television with new show The Curse – and a “chilling” Nathan Fielder clip from Episode 1 is already going viral.

Available to stream on Showtime and Paramount+, the official synopsis for The Curse reads: “Whitney and Asher Siegel are a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story.”

The show comes from the minds of Nathan Fielder – who also directed and starred in it – and Benny Safdie, one-half of the brother duo behind Uncut Gems.

With early reviews calling the show “awkward” and “weird,” one clip from The Curse is getting more attention than the rest.

“Chilling” Nathan Fielder clip from The Curse goes viral

During a fictional interview scene, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone’s characters Whitney and Asher have created a “chilling” clip that has since gone viral on social media.

“We’re here to talk about us today, okay?” Asher can be heard saying before questioning the interviewer on her parents’ background.

“How would you feel if I asked you about your father and kept asking more about that?” he continues as things get awkward. “I’m not going to, but I’m making a point. You’re not him, right? You’re your own woman. You’re smart, you’re intelligent, you’re beautiful, you’re your own woman. And so are we. We’re the Siegels – we’re not slumlords. So let’s talk about us, okay?”

Asher then snaps his fingers in the interviewer’s face, stating “Look at me when I’m talking to you okay? Don’t look at her, I’m the one talking so you should look at me. Because when you don’t look at me, it makes me feel like you’re not listening and not registering the things I’m saying. It’s just common courtesy.”

Nathan Fielder’s character then continues with the interview as if nothing happened, while Whitney looks on with glazed-over eyes.

“NATHAN FIELDER BABY,” one fan posted on X/Twitter along with The Curse clip. “Watching Nathan Fielder ACT act on The Curse is bone-chilling,” adds another.

“I’m blown away by Nathan but I gotta say how incredible Emma Stone is here and how much she does while saying almost nothing,” a third user weighs in. “I had to walk out of the room and watch from the doorway,” another user commented.

“What the actual f*ck, this is giving off mayor Jesse Eisenberg in *that* interview vibes and I love it,” another fan summed up, referencing his infamous interview with Romina Puga in 2013.

Episode 1 of The Curse is available to stream now. Check out our other TV & Movies hubs below:

