In just over a month, Young Sheldon will be ending for good — but did The Simpsons already predict it? Here’s what we know.

Young Sheldon is currently on the home straight in Season 7, with only eight episodes left to air on CBS before the hit prequel finishes for good.

Georgie and Mandy’s hotly anticipated wedding is next up, potentially changing the impending spinoff sequel for good.

Only a year after it first aired, Young Sheldon’s ending was already being talked about. But did The Simpsons actually predict it? Here’s what you need to know.

Did The Simpsons predict Young Sheldon’s ending?

No, The Simpsons didn’t predict Young Sheldon’s ending — but there is a reference to it in Season 30 Episode 7, titled ‘Werking Mom.’

Airing in 2018, ‘Werking Mom’ saw Marge getting a job selling plastic food storage containers as a drag queen. After spending time with the likes of RuPaul, Marge gets a backbone, prompting the matriarch to give Helen Lovejoy a piece of her mind in the supermarket.

After witnessing Agnes and Seymour Skinner talking in another aisle, Lisa hears mention that Seymour’s bedtime is being moved back until after The Big Bang Theory. A voiceover suddenly announced that “much like Young Sheldon, nothing lasts forever.”

Given that this episode would have aired around the same time that Young Sheldon Season 2 was beginning, it’s possible that this is a dig at the CBS show directly from FX. Given that all shows have to come to an end at some point — perhaps with the exception of The Simpsons itself — so we can’t really call the scene a “prediction.”

However, the scene is now going viral on TikTok, with fans going crazy over the mention of Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, and Sheldon’s infamous catchphrase “Bazinga!”

“Young Sheldon doesn’t last forever?” one comment reads, with another stating “Best episode! my two favorite things on the planet mentioned.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 airs on CBS until May 16, 2024.

