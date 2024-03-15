Young Sheldon Season 7 finale: Everything we know

Young Sheldon isn’t so young anymore—here’s everything we know about what will happen in the Season 7 finale.

And so, the end is near—and Young Sheldon fans are beside themselves trying to work out exactly what will happen in the Season 7 finale.

We’re still a while away from finding out any concrete answers, but that doesn’t mean the creators haven’t enjoyed drip-feeding snippets of information as the weeks go by.

As audiences ramp up for the big event, here’s everything you need to know about the impending Young Sheldon Season 7 finale.

When is the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale released?

The Young Sheldon Season 7 finale airs on CBS on May 16, 2024.

Article continues after ad

CBS

This hour-long special will be broadcast at 8pm ET / 5pm PT live, but will also be available to watch on Paramount Plus the day after release.

The full Young Sheldon Season 7 release schedule looks something like this:

S7, E1: ‘Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree’ (February 15)

S7, E2: ‘A Roulette Wheel and a Piano Playing Dog’ (February 22)

S7, E3: ‘A Strudel and a Hot American Boy Toy’ (February 29)

S7, E4: ‘Ants on a Log and a Cheating Winker’ (March 7)

S7, E5: ‘A Frankenstein’s Monster and a Crazy Church Guy’ (March 14)

S7, E6: ‘Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning’ (March 21)

S7, E7 (March 28)

S7, E8 (April 4)

S7, E9 (April 11)

S7, E10 (April 18)

S7, E11 (April 25)

S7, E12 (May 2)

S7, E13 (May 9)

S7, E14 (May 16)

Young Sheldon Season 7 finale: Who’s in it?

While we’re still waiting on some returning cast members to be confirmed, here’s who we definitely know will be back in the finale:

Article continues after ad

CBS

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper

Zoe Perry as Mary Cooper

Raegan Revord as Missy Cooper

Montana Jordan as George “Georgie” Cooper Jr.

Annie Potts as Connie Tucker/Meemaw

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister

As of writing, there is currently a question mark surrounding George Cooper Snr.’s involvement in the Young Sheldon cast from here on out, who is played by Lance Barber. It has been confirmed by the show’s creators that George’s impending death is set to be addressed at some point in Season 7 – we just don’t know how or when. A popular fan theory thinks the event will close out the series, meaning it’s likely we will see George in the finale.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, side characters such as Paige, Billy Sparks, and Tam have all been confirmed to be returning for the hour-long special.

Adult Sheldon—played by Jim Parsons—and Amy Cooper (Mayim Bialik) are also confirmed to be making a physical appearance in the episode.

Young Sheldon Season 7 finale: What will happen?

As of yet, exact details for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale remain unknown—but key plot points such as George’s death, Sheldon’s journey to Caltech, and Georgie and Mandy’s relationship are all high-priority storylines to address

Article continues after ad

CBS

Some or all of these narrative threads will potentially feature in the finale. But, there’s particular emphasis on Sheldon’s older brother and his relationship with Mandy, as they now have a spinoff of their own officially greenlit by CBS.

Article continues after ad

There’s also working out how adult Sheldon and Amy Cooper will fit into the finale – with some fans suggesting that the entire prequel is a figment of Sheldon’s imagination. If that is the case, we’re likely to see the pair appear in the final scene. Some fans also think the pair’s children are likely to feature in the final scene.

Fans are also keen to see Missy complete her supposed redemption arc, which might now link to The Big Bang Theory thanks to her new boyfriend, Taylor.

Is there a trailer for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale?

There currently isn’t any trailer or promo for the Young Sheldon Season 7 finale.

Article continues after ad

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as this changes.

Article continues after ad

You can check out all the best new TV shows coming out in March here, and catch up with the Young Sheldon Season 7 essentials here:

What time is Young Sheldon on tonight? | Young Sheldon Season 7 theories explained | When is Young Sheldon Season 7 coming to Netflix? | Young Sheldon filming locations | How to watch Young Sheldon Season 7 outside the US