All of Young Sheldon is coming to DVD — and there’s a hidden surprise

Season 7 might not be on Netflix yet, but fans can have all of Young Sheldon on DVD soon… with one hidden surprise.

It’s only been a week since the Young Sheldon Season 7 ending, and fans are still reeling from its emotional gut-punch. George’s death has made viewers want to forget that the story has been brought to a close — and soon, they may want to revisit the whole thing all over again.

In September 2024, all seven seasons of Young Sheldon will be available to own on DVD. Some might feel like that’s too long to wait and head to a streaming service instead, but there’s a surprise waiting in store.

According to the DVD writeup, the box set will feature an “unrevealed special feature,” which could be kept a secret until its release.

With several YouTube featurettes already looking back at how far the Young Sheldon cast has come since the show’s beginning, the feature is likely to be more than what fans have already seen.

Given the number of important plot points in the last season, it’s possible that the special feature could shed more light on them. This could take the form of a behind-the-scenes look at George’s death and funeral, more about the show’s Big Bang Theory connections, or an exclusive look at sequel Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage.

With the spinoff due to air on CBS at some point this fall, it’s entirely plausible that the Young Sheldon DVD could be used as an opportunity to tease what’s ahead. Even though filming doesn’t start until July, fan reaction is divided on whether the sequel will be a success — meaning every little helps when it comes to promoting it.

“I absolutely love their story but I absolutely hate multi-cam sitcoms. The laugh tracks and cheap sets are so outdated and bad. I just want them to keep the single cam and it would be the perfect show,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second agreed: “This show is going to tank hard and fast. They should have just kept doing more seasons of Young Sheldon. Or at least kept it the same way as a family drama. A lot of the people that watch Young Sheldon are not core Big Bang Theory fans.”

All 14 episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are now available to stream on Paramount Plus. You can check out everything we know about Young Sheldon Season 8, as well as why the Young Sheldon finale wasn’t even about George or Sheldon at all, and other binge-worthy TV shows to add to your list.